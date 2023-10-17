Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Seelos Therapeutics Retains Canaccord Genuity in Connection with Review of Potential Partnerships and Collaborations

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has retained Canaccord Genuity to assist in its ongoing review of potential partnerships, collaborations, and similar opportunities.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

There can be no assurance that the review process will result in the entry into any partnerships, collaborations, or other transactions, or as to the timing of any of the foregoing. Seelos does not expect to comment further on this review unless and until its Board of Directors has approved a specific course of action or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: https://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the ongoing review of potential partnership or collaboration opportunities and potential other transactions, as well as the potential timing of any such transaction. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, not being able to move forward with the development of any of its product candidates, and not gaining marketing approvals for any of its product candidates; the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials (including the risk that the results from the prior studies of its product candidates may not be replicated or may be materially different from the results of the preclinical data or other studies); the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval; the risks associated with the implementation of Seelos' business strategy; the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations; the risks related to Seelos' current stock price; as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York , NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York , NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors. com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-retains-canaccord-genuity-in-connection-with-review-of-potential-partnerships-and-collaborations-301958023.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×