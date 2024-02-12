Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Salix Announces 2024 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program

Salix to Provide Scholarships to 10 Students Living with GI Diseases

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the opening of the 2024 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program application period. The program will award 10 exceptional students living with GI disease a scholarship of up to $10,000 as they work to pursue their higher education goals

"The Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars is proud to be able to provide financial support to students who continue to persevere through their GI diseases and disorders while still excelling in their academic achievements. We are determined to make a difference in the lives of the communities we serve by continuing to provide financial support and alleviate some of the burden," said Nicola Kayel, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Salix.

Students can apply for this scholarship by completing the online application, submitting letters of reference, and writing an essay on the impact having a diagnosed GI condition has had on their life and the role that a healthcare provider played in helping to manage their condition. Scholarships are offered to school applicants or current attendees of a two- or four-year college, university, or an advanced (post-high school) vocational or technical school for the 2024-2025 academic year and are available in four categories:

  • Undergraduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing undergraduate degrees
  • Graduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing graduate degrees
  • Working Parent's Scholar Award for students who are parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees
  • Single Parent's Scholar Award for students who are single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical, or graduate degrees

The application period for the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program will close on May 6, 2024, and scholarship recipients will be notified in the summer of 2024. To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, please visit www.salix.com/scholarship.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists, and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

©2024 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates. SAL.0020.USA.24

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
ir@bauschhealth.comKevin Wiggins
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785
Gianna Scalera
salixcommunications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-2110

SOURCE: Salix Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×