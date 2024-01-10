- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
RK Lithium Project – Drilling Update Strong Li and Sn Intersections at the BT Lithium Prospect
Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update for new drill holes (BTDD026-036) completed at the BT Lithium Prospect. Drilling results generally support the geological model applied to the Exploration Target estimate with lithium, tin and tantalum mineralisation hosted in pegmatite dykes-veins and adjacent metasediments. The prospective zone is currently defined over a strike length greater than 1.0km and remains open along strike and at depth on many sections.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling results for holes BTDD026 through BTDD036 at BT Lithium Prospect received
- Results support the geological model and Exploration Target
- Multiple high grade Li and Sn intersections
- Drilling confirms >1km long and up to 300m wide pegmatite dyke and vein swarm
- Drilling confirms extensions of new Li pegmatite zone to the west of the Main zone
- Drilling confirms further southern extensions of the Main zone
- Mineralisation remains open in multiple directions
- Drilling is ongoing, BT Lithium Prospect Mineral Resource Est. expected in early 2024
- Strategic Partner discussions are progressing very well
Intersections include:
Pan Asia Metals’ Managing Director, Paul Lock, said: “We are happy with these results, they are generally in line with our drill supported Exploration Target and are supportive of the geological model applied to that Exploration Target. We have a main pegmatite zone which is rich in lithium and a smaller zone which is rich in tin, with an overlapping lithium-tin zone to the south of the old tin pit . Further work needs to be completed on the western and southern extensions to this main pegmatite zone and then we should be in a position to deliver an inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate. Overall, our progress is good and the BT Lithium Prospect will complement the RK Lithium Prospect well.“
PAM has been conducting diamond core drilling at the BT Lithium Prospect (BT) since March 2023. The drilling program is designed to test the Exploration Target estimate at BT and adjacent target zones, particularly to the west. Holes are planned at sufficient spacing to allow for a combination of Inferred and Indicated Resources, which is expected in early 2024. Further details on the RK Lithium Project and the BT Lithium Prospect can be found in Appendix 1.
In this report, assay results for drillholes BTDD026 to 036 are reported. The data discussed is based upon cross sections drilled as shown in Figure 1. The southern most section of the drilling is discussed first and then successive cross sections extending to the north.
Collar details for the holes are provided in Table 3, BT Lithium Prospect - Drillhole Collars; Assay intersections are provided in Table 4, BT Lithium Prospect - Drilling Intersections, both in Appendix 2. Further technical details are provided in Appendix 3, being JORC Table 1. Appropriate plans and sections are provided throughout this report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pan Asia Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pan Asia Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Pan Asia Metals
Overview
Pan Asia Metals (ASX: PAM) is the only publicly traded battery metals company with advanced lithium projects in South-East Asia, strategically located in Thailand – the largest vehicle producer in the region. With Asia accounting for more than half of the global annual vehicle production, PAM is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the soaring demand for battery minerals in the region. PAM's dedication to producing innovative, high-value products with a minimal carbon footprint makes us an ideal partner for meeting our needs in both battery chemicals and sustainable energy. PAM is also a respected local company, with a strategy focused on developing an integrated supply chain to cost-effectively deliver relevant and in-demand products to the Li-ion battery market. PAM is rapidly advancing its Reung Kiet lithium project through pre-feasibility studies and plans to expand its global lithium resource sustainably through the Kata Thong project, also located in Thailand, and other potential low-cost projects globally.
The move toward a green economy is in full swing as automakers and world governments shift focus to electric vehicles (EVs) and other clean technologies in a global push to achieve carbon-reduction targets. Asia is at the forefront of this transition, both in terms of adoption and opportunities, and the ASEAN countries to the south are following suit with Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia positioning to attract battery and EV manufacturers.
EV adoption in mature Asian markets ranged between 1.2 percent and 16.1 percent in 2021, but emerging markets are also making strides. Thailand topped emerging market adoption at 0.7 percent in 2021. Governments are ramping up EV and emissions regulations, including China, South Korea, and Japan. Thailand’s 3030 EV Policy aims to reach 30 percent of domestic EV vehicle production by 2030. Miners within the region are poised for significant growth as Asia embraces clean technology with a focus on developing a domestic supply chain of battery metals.
Pan Asia Metals’ lithium and tungsten assets in Thailand are currently the only advanced lithium projects in Southeast Asia, creating a unique value proposition for low-cost operation and a significant opportunity to value-add its production. Pan Asia Metals is currently the only lithium explorer in Southeast Asia. The company is led by an experienced management team with direct experience in and a deep understanding of the geopolitical environment in Southeast Asia.
The company operates three projects in Thailand, with 100 percent ownership in each. The Reung Kiet Lithium Project (RKLP), the company’s flagship asset, comprises the aptly named Reung Kiet Prospect (RK) and the Bang I Tum (BIT) prospect. RK contains a JORC-compliant 10.4 million tonnes of lithium oxide at 0.44 percent, and PAM is completing the drill program for a resource upgrade in both tonnes and JORC category. The company is about to start drilling at BIT, which has a drill-supported JORC-compliant 8 to 14 million tonnes of 0.5-0.8 percent lithium oxide. Recent ore sorting of RK samples saw an upgrade in the feed to 1 percent lithium oxide whilst removing over 60 percent of the waste material. Recent rock chip assays at BIT increased the target area of mineralization by over 200 percent with 44 of the 64-rock chip and channel samples averaging 1.56 percent lithium oxide and over 70 percent of these >1.0 percent lithium oxide and over 25 percent >2.0 percent lithium oxide.
The secondary Kata Thong lithium project is Pan Asia Metal’s second project which contains five application areas with a combination of historic hard rock tin mines and geothermal fields, which are believed to be rich in lithium. The area has produced rock chip assays up to 0.27 percent lithium. Pan Asia Metals’ third asset, Khao Soon, contains tungsten deposits, a metal critical to industrial activity.
A strategic goal of Pan Asia Metals is to ‘move beyond the mine gate’ by adding more value that extends through the supply chain. The company plans to not only explore and develop assets but will also take on processing and refinement to create a final product that is ready for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. This strategic focus enables the company to provide more immediate value by delivering a high-grade product rather than raw lithium.
Pan Asia Metals is located near the largest manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia. Three of the top Asian auto manufacturers are within Thailand and accessible by all modes of transport. Additional industrial centers are nearby in Malaysia and Singapore. The proximity of these manufacturers allows Pan Asia Metals to further reduce its costs and carbon footprint. Thailand is a low-cost environment with an advanced industrial economy, creating numerous opportunities for cost savings.
A team of experienced managers and explorers leads the company toward its goals of developing and refining critical minerals for manufacturing. In addition to directly applicable experience in the mining industry, leadership members also deeply understand the local business environment offering confidence in its ability to fully capitalize on its assets.
Company Highlights
- Pan Asia Metals is an exploration and development company with assets in Southeast Asia focusing on the critical minerals necessary for clean energy transformation.
- Beyond developing highly prolific deposits, the company wants to move beyond the mine gate by refining and processing a high-grade product ready for cathode manufacturing.
- Pan Asia Metals operates three 100-percent-owned projects in Thailand targeting lithium and tungsten deposits.
- The Reung Kiet flagship project has a JORC-compliant resource estimate of 10.4 million tonnes of lithium at 0.44 percent, with a resource expansion due soon.
- Pan Asia Metals operates two additional assets with significant hard rock lithium and tungsten deposits for future development.
- An experienced managed team with a deep understanding of the Southeast Asian market and the mining industry leads the company towards fully developing its assets.
- The company executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with VinES Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company for the evaluation of a standalone lithium conversion facility in Vietnam for an initial annual capacity of 20-25,000tpa of lithium carbonate and / or lithium hydroxide.
- Pan Asian Metals discovered new pegmatite zones at the Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect located about eight kilometers north of the Reung Kiet Lithium Prospect in southern Thailand.
Key Projects
Reung Kiet Lithium Project
The company’s flagship Reung Kiet lithium asset is near Phuket, Thailand, and has access to essential infrastructure that will minimize development costs and provide multiple transportation options. The asset was an open pit tin mine up to the 1980s and has received no modern lithium exploration prior to Pan Asia Metals’ acquisition. The company is currently drilling exploration targets to extend known lithium deposits.
Project Highlights:
- Significant Lithium Deposits: The asset has an existing JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate of 10.4 million tonnes of lithium at 0.44 percent, with a resource expansion to be announced soon. An additional exploration target has drill-supported defined estimates of 8 to 14 million tonnes of lithium at 0.5 to 0.8 percent.
- Proximity to Vital Infrastructure: The asset is near significant transportation systems and has access to power. Available infrastructure includes:
- The 240-megawatt Rajjaprabha Hydro Power Station
- Phet Kasem Road or Highway 4 (one of Thailand's four primary highways)
- Phuket International Airport
- Critical port infrastructure, including Phuket, Ranong Surat Thani
- Encouraging Drill Assays: A recently completed drill campaign produced encouraging results that indicate the blue-sky potential of the asset. Assays include:
- RKDD002 – 15.6 meters at 0.82 percent lithium from 55 meters, including 9 meters at 1 percent lithium.
- RKDD009 – 30.2 meters at 0.69 percent lithium from 37.3 meters, including 6 meters at 1.08 percent lithium from 38.5 meters and 4.5 meters at 1.44 percent.
- RKDD027 – 10.6 meters at 1.24 percent lithium from 28.3 meters
Kata Thong Lithium Project
Pan Asia Metals’ Kata Thong project contains the proper geologic formation indicative of rich lithium deposits. The lithium-rich Kata Khwama granite formation is a 20-kilometer-long strike up to 10 kilometers wide and has produced rock-chip assays up to 0.27 percent lithium.
Project Highlights:
- Positioned for a Zero Carbon Footprint: The ESG rating of an asset is vital when producing materials for the clean energy industry. The Kata Thong asset is near the 240-megawatt Rajjaprabha Hydro Power Station, allowing the company to leverage clean energy in its operations.
- Geologic Surveys Indicative of Lithium: There are three distinct mineralization veins within the project’s area, each with the potential to contain hard rock lithium. These formations are:
- Pegmatite dyke and vein swarms can also contain lithium-tantalum-niobium mineralization.
- Muscovite and tourmaline-muscovite alteration containing high background levels of lithium.
- Simple quartz-cassiterite-wolframite veins
- Five Special Prospect License Applications (SPLA): The company has five SPLAs from the Phang Nga Province in Southern Thailand and once approved, will be ready for exploration and development.
Khao Soon Tungsten Project
The company’s Khao Soon Tungsten asset has an existing JORC 2012 Drill Supported estimate of 15 to 29 million tonnes of 0.2 to 0.4 percent tungsten trioxide. In addition, the mine is a past producing mine that ceased production in 1979, creating the opportunity to apply modern exploration and mining techniques.
Project Highlights:
- A Total of 41 Diamond Drill Holes: Successful drilling campaigns drilled 41 holes totaling 3,513 meters and produced the 15 to 29 million tonnes resource estimate, indicating the asset's potential.
- Promising Drill Intersections: Completed drilling campaigns produced several promising intersections; some of the top intersections were:
- KSDD001 – 51.5 meters at 0.50 percent tungsten trioxide from 0 meters, including 12.8 meters at 1.07 percent tungsten trioxide from 14.8 meters.
- KSDD021 – 14.55 meters at 0.47 percent tungsten trioxide from 0 meters, including 7.3 meters at 0.62 percent tungsten trioxide from 0 meters.
- KSDD024: 13.1 meters at 0.51 percent tungsten trioxide from the surface, including 4.6 meters at 0.97 percent tungsten trioxide from 8.5 meters.
Management Team
Paul Lock - Chairman and Managing Director
Paul Lock has dedicated his attention to the exploration of mineral resources in Southeast Asia since 2013. He has a background in project finance, leveraged finance and corporate advisory. Lock is a commodities trader with Marubeni and a derivatives trader with Rothschild.
David Hobby - Technical Director and Chief Geologist
David Hobby is an Economic Geologist with more than 30 years of experience. He has worked in a variety of geological terrains across Asia, Australia, Argentina, USA, and Africa. Hobby is experienced in all facets of the minerals project cycle.
David Docherty - Non-Executive Director
David Docherty’s involvement in the resource sector began in London in 1965, and he has been involved in the Thai resource sector since 1987. He was the managing director of Mining Finance Corp in 1969. Docherty is a founding member of the team who discovered Chatree.
Supriya Sen - Non-Executive Director
Supriya Sen is a former senior advisor at McKinsey, a leading strategic consultancy firm. She has a background in banking, with more than 30 years of experience at firms such as GE Capital, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Citibank. Sen is a strategic advisor focused on financial inclusion, innovation and technology transformation, sustainability, and green infrastructure finance sectors.
White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 15 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Century Lithium
Overview
Electric vehicles aren’t just the hottest trend in Silicon Valley anymore. With wider cultural acceptance of green power alternatives, more accessible technologies and increasingly supportive legislative action, analysts expect this market and the demand for metals that supply it to climb to exponential highs.
In the United States, the government has named lithium a vital component in electric vehicle batteries and a strategic metal of importance. In 2021, President Joe Biden announced a US$2.3 trillion Infrastructure Plan, which outlines the intent to bring electric cars fully to the mainstream with investments of US$174 billion to promote this technology and construct necessary charging stations. This significant spending demonstrates exciting early-mover investment opportunities for lithium production companies and electric industries alike.
Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE,OTCQX: CYDVF, Frankfurt:C1Z ) is a Canada-based advanced-stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100-percent-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Century Lithium is in the pilot stage of testing material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.
In June 2022, Century Lithium announced positive results from the DLE portion of its lithium extraction facility (pilot plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada. Assays received from samples collected during continuous operating cycles in 2022 revealed an average lithium recovery of 99.5 percent within the DLE portion of the pilot plant. These high lithium recoveries were accompanied by high levels of impurity rejection.
Century Lithium’s pilot plant reached a milestone in the delivery of about 4,000 liters of concentrated lithium chloride solution to two laboratories in Canada for further testing in the production of lithium products.
Century Lithium’s pilot plant
“Each laboratory is now working to further treat the solutions – one to produce lithium carbonate, and the other, lithium hydroxide, as the final end product,” commented Bill Willoughby, president and CEO of Century Lithium. “These results will then be used to determine what additional steps are needed, if any, to attain battery-grade standards and evaluate the alternatives for producing these products in the ongoing feasibility study.”
In May 2022, Century Lithium acquired Enertopia’s (OTCMKTS:ENRT) 160-acre lithium project, located adjacent to its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Willoughby said the strategic acquisition will potentially aid in optimization and production schedule development for the company’s upcoming feasibility study.
The feasibility study is being conducted by Wood PLC, which has completed numerous studies for mining projects in Nevada, as well as relevant studies for various lithium projects globally. It was recently awarded a contract by Green Lithium, a mineral processing company, to build and operate the UK’s first large-scale commercial lithium refinery. Century Lithium also engaged thyssenkrupp nucera USA to provide the design and engineering for the chlor-alkali plant as part of the ongoing feasibility study on the Clayton Valley Lithium project.
The pilot plant has been designed for correct interaction and testing of the major components within the extraction process and assessment of the resulting lithium products. In May 2023, Century Lithium further confirmed the production of high-purity lithium carbonate grading 99.87 percent with lithium-bearing claystone. Several kilograms of high-purity lithium carbonate were made from the intermediate lithium solutions generated in January 2023 at the company's lithium extraction pilot plant. Following leaching and direct lithium extraction (DLE), solutions were shipped to Saltworks Technologies for final processing. Results showed consistency in the composition of both the DLE eluent produced by the pilot plant achieving 99.87 percent content versus 99.87 percent reported previously.
At the end of 2021, Century Lithium acquired a water rights permit from the state of Nevada, which allows for the appropriation of 1,770 acre-feet of groundwater per year for mining, milling and domestic applications. This amount represents the largest single volume of permitted water available in the Clayton Valley, which is a fully appropriated hydrogeographic basin. “Water resources in Nevada are limited, therefore the acquisition of this permit by Century Lithium represents a milestone which will secure a majority of the project’s future water requirements,” said Willoughby.
The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.
Sample material from the pilot plant for testing
“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive, low-cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Willoughby.
The company is using environment-friendly mining alternatives through saltwater and hydrochloric acid instead of the traditional freshwater and sulfuric acid methods. This significant proposal could mean Century Lithium will no longer compete for Nevada’s scarce freshwater resources for project advancement when it comes time for mining.
In August 2020, Century Lithium released the results of its pre-feasibility report (PFS), which provided a positive snapshot of Clayton Valley’s prospective production scope using sulfuric acid (the feasibility study will use hydrochloric acid – a greener alternative to sulfuric acid). Probable reserves stand at 213 million tonnes at 1,129 ppm lithium, with an average annual production of 27,400 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent and a mine life of over 40 years. Net present value (NPV 8 percent) was at US$1.03 billion, and the after-tax IRR stood at 25.8 percent, using a base case lithium carbonate price of US$9,500.
“This PFS is a major milestone for Century Lithium. These positive results take us closer to our goal of developing a potential world-class lithium deposit. Century Lithium’s land position and resources afford us the opportunity for a long-life project with low operating costs and potential to be a significant source of lithium for the United States,” Willoughby said at the time.
The company further announced its utilization of Koch Technology Solutions' (KTS) Li-Pro process for direct lithium extraction. The KTS equipment has been installed and is now operating at Century Lithium's lithium extraction pilot plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, USA.
Century Lithium received a provisional patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The patent-pending process encompasses the company's flowsheet, as developed at its pilot plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, and protects the company's intellectual property about the handling of solutions derived from the treatment of solid materials including clays from the Clayton Valley Lithium Project.
Company Highlights
- Century Lithium is one of a handful of advanced-stage companies that are working at a feasibility study level with an active pilot plant, and advancing towards production.
- The company has confirmed the production of high-purity lithium carbonate grading 99.87 percent with lithium-bearing claystone from its Clayton Valley Lithium project in Nevada, USA.
- Century Lithium has a water rights permit in place, thus securing a majority of the project’s future water requirement – something that very few companies hold.
- The Clayton Valley lithium project has an extensive surface deposit adjacent to Albemarle’s Silver Peak brine operation.
- The company released strong economic standing with its pre-feasibility study, using $9,500 as a base price of lithium carbonate, including a probable reserve estimate of 213 million tonnes (Mt) at 1,129 parts per million (ppm) lithium, internal rate of return (IRR) of 25.8 percent and capex of C$493 million. Lithium carbonate is now being contracted at $20,000 to $40,000/tonne.
- Century Lithium possesses very favorable economic and geographic positioning in leveraging current strong demand for lithium, world-class mining jurisdiction and an advanced-stage operation in their flagship Clayton Valley lithium project.
- The company is well-positioned to become a long-term, low-cost lithium domestic producer for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.
- The company achieved a significant milestone with the production of 99.94 percent lithium carbonate made from lithium-bearing claystone from its 100-percent-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project.
- The company recently engaged thyssenkrupp nucera to provide the design and engineering for the chlor-alkali plant as part of the ongoing feasibility study on the company’s Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The chlor-alkali plant is an essential component that will allow the Project to self-generate two key reagents required for processing lithium-bearing claystone through to a lithium carbonate product.
- Century Lithium has engaged Koch Technology Solutions' (KTS) equipment for KTS' Li-Pro process for direct lithium extraction.
Key Project
Clayton Valley Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Clayton Valley lithium project spans 5,430 acres in southwest Nevada and sits immediately east of Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The asset hosts tremendous potential with Century Lithium’s discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field to the east and south of Angel Island.
Lithium mineralization occurs on the property within montmorillonite clays throughout the sediments to a depth of at least 150 meters. Metallurgical testing has indicated low-cost processing possibilities through leaching with low acid consumption of 126 kg/t and high lithium recovery of over 85 percent lithium. This lithium claystone deposit’s unique large flat-lying nature allows for mining with a low strip ratio due to minimal overburden and no interbedded waste, which is hugely economically advantageous for Century Lithium.
Lithium-enriched claystone on the surface at Clayton Valley Project, Nevada
Century Lithium has now successfully repeated steps from test mining through to the manufacture of battery-grade lithium carbonate. The results for lithium carbonate material assays were finalized by Saltworks and SGS Canada.
Management Team
Dr. William Willoughby - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Dr. William Willoughby is a mining engineer with 38 years of experience in all aspects of natural resources development. Since 2014, he has been principal and owner of the consulting firm Willoughby & Associates. Before that, he was president and COO of International Enexco, which was acquired by Denison Mines in 2014. He previously held various positions with Teck. Willoughby has been a professional engineer since 1985 and received his doctorate in mining engineering and metallurgy from the University of Idaho in 1989.
Bryan Disher - Chairman of the Board
Bryan Disher serves as a non-executive director of Century Lithium. Disher is a retired partner from PwC Canada and has 37 years of experience with the firm's practices in Canada, Australia, and Ukraine. He has assisted companies with public offerings in Canada and the United States, acquisitions, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and governance. He served on the board of directors of PwC Canada for eight years, including a term as chair. Disher has previously served as non-executive director for Rubicon Organics Inc., Minds + Machines Group Limited and Balmoral Resources. Disher is a CPA, CA and holds a bachelor of business administration from the University of New Brunswick.
Abraham (Braam) Jonker - Chief Financial Officer
Abraham Jonker is an accomplished financial leader in the mining industry with almost 30 years of experience. Jonker has played a pivotal role in several business recoveries and restructurings and was a key team member in management, and at the board level, in the strategic growth of some public companies. He has participated and overseen the raising of more than C$750 million in the form of equity and debt instruments in the mining industry. Jonker is a registered chartered accountant in British Columbia, England, Wales and South Africa. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the United Kingdom and holds a master’s degree in South African and international tax from Rand Afrikaans University, South Africa.
Spiros Cacos - Vice-president, Investor Relations
Spiros Cacos has over 20 years of investor relations experience, working with public mining companies, ranging from early-stage exploration and development to production. Most recently, Cacos served as vice president of investor relations for First Mining Gold, a Canadian gold development company listed on the TSX and OTCQX. It focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. Cacos’ prior roles include serving as vice president, investor relations for Group Eleven Resources, a mineral exploration company focused on advanced-stage zinc exploration in Ireland, and as director of investor relations for Great Panther Mining, a primary silver mining company, listed on the TSX and the NYSE, with two mining operations in Mexico. Cacos holds a Master’s degree in international relations and diplomacy, from the Schiller International University in Paris and a bachelor of arts from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.
Todd S. Fayram - Senior Vice-president, Metallurgy
Todd Fayram is a 43-101 qualified engineer with a designation in metallurgical engineering. He holds a bachelor of science in mineral processing engineering and a masters of science in metallurgical engineering from Montana College of Mines and Technology. Fayram has over thirty -five years of experience, focusing on metallurgy, pyrometallurgy and extractive operations for multi-national mining and metals producers. He has held several positions with international mining and metals companies including projects in United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, and Australia. Experienced and trained in mineral processing, he also has extensive industrial experience in mining, crushing, mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, electrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, environmental affairs and mineral economics.
Dr. Corby G. Anderson - Director
Dr. Corby Anderson is a registered engineer with nearly 40 years of global experience in industrial operations, corporate-level management, consulting, engineering design, research, and education. He is an expert in the fields of extractive metallurgy, mineral processing, waste minimization, and recycling. He holds a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from Montana State University and a master’s of science degree.
Adam Knight - Project Manager
Adam Knight is a professional mining engineer, active in the mining industry since 1994. Before joining Century Lithium, he worked as a consultant and project manager for Practical Mining, located in Elko, Nevada. He was vice-president of operations for EMC Metals until 2015. Before that, Knight worked in various operational capacities for Teranga Gold, Premier Magnesia, and AngloGold.
Daniel W. Kalmbach - Manager, Geology
Daniel Kalmbach has practiced geology for over 21 years and has held various positions with private and public companies in the field of geology. This experience includes greenfield and generative exploration, development, mining, and environmental science. He has supported and authored multiple technical reports on mineral properties.
Spodumene Identified at Higginsville Lithium District
Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) (“Kali” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that preliminary exploration programs completed pre-IPO have identified and sampled lithium bearing pegmatites across multiple locations within the Higginsville District Scale tenement holding.
Highlights
- The Higginsville Lithium District comprises approximately 1,571km2, which has been separated into eight project areas (Figure 1)
- Spodumene identified in multiple areas at the Spargoville Project, one of the Company’s projects within the Higginsville Lithium District
- Assays from rock chip samples returned results up to 3.69% Li20, with highlighted results including:
- Parker-Grubb Prospect KCSA049 3.69% Li20, 349 ppm Ta
- Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA037 1.63% Li20, 258 ppm Ta
- Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA030 1.24% Li20, 136 ppm Ta
- Green Flame Prospect KCSA043 1.27% Li20, 41 ppm Ta
- Initial assays from rock chip samples at the Mt Henry Project returned a lithium result of 1.02% Li20, <10 ppm Ta in sample KCSA039
- First pass soil sampling program completed at Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Projects
- Ongoing soil sampling programs planned to cover all eight Projects in 2024
- Reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Spargoville Project is scheduled to commence in the first half 2024, the first lithium-focused drilling undertaken in the area.
In late December 2023 a first pass soil sampling program was completed across the Spargoville project and the northern section of the Widgiemooltha project area. Assay results pending.
Stuart Peterson, General Manager Geology commented:
“The Higginsville Lithium District portfolio has already proven to be prospective for lithium exploration with spodumene identified in multiple locations. Our exploration team, who have extensive lithium exploration experience, have set up ongoing exploration pathways for identifying new lithium discoveries across what is an impressive, district scale tenement holding.
I look forward to updating the market as the Higginsville Projects progress, along with regular updates from the Company’s other lithium Projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the Lachlan Fold Belt in Australia’s eastern states.“
Further large-scale geochemical soil sampling programs have been planned across the entire Higginsville Lithium District, utilising a rolling soil sampling program to cover the prospective ground across the eight Projects.
A targeted RC drilling program is expected to commence at the Spargoville Project in the first half of 2024 to drill test a number of the outcropping LCT pegmatites.
Higginsville Exploration Strategy
The Higginsville Lithium District covers approximately 1,571 km2 of land holding with Kali owning 100% of the lithium and associated battery mineral rights across these tenements.
Within the Higginsville Lithium District portfolio, eight Projects (Figure 1) have been identified as having a prospective geological setting to host LCT pegmatites. Some of these areas have existing mapped outcropping pegmatites with spodumene identified, while in other areas, pegmatite occurrences have been logged within the existing drilling intercepts throughout the extensive historical gold drilling database.
The Kali exploration team has developed a specific exploration program for each Project, to be implemented throughout this year in order of prospectivity.
This approach allows the implementation of systematic exploration programs across the Company’s entire tenement holding in the Higginsville Lithium District.
Large-scale geochemical sampling programs have been completed across the Spargoville and Widgie Projects. Additional programs are planned following further analysis and a comprehensive understanding of the area’s potential. Assay results from these additional programs are pending.
Higginsville Early Results
Rock chip samples taken during the Companies first field trip have returned grades greater than 1.0% Li20 across multiple Projects. These samples were taken from outcropping lithium, cesium, and tantalum (LCT) pegmatites during the initial site visits. Highlighted results below:
Spargoville Project (Figures 2 and 3)
- Parker-Grubb Prospect KCSA049 3.69% Li20, 349 ppm Ta
- Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA037 1.63% Li20, 258 ppm Ta
- Flynn-Giles Prospect KCSA030 1.24% Li20, 136 ppm Ta
- Green Flame Prospect KCSA043 1.27% Li20, 41 ppm Ta
Mt Henry Project (Figure 6)
- Dave’s Claim Prospect KCSA039 1.02% Li20, <10 ppm Ta
Commencement of Drilling at Spargoville
With the early field success at the Spargoville Project, the Company is planning a maiden drilling program to test the Flynn-Gyles and Green Flame LCT pegmatites. The program is expected to consist of approximately 10,000m of RC drilling and will focus on known spodumene occurrences and outcropping tends, expanding to step-out drilling along strike and down dip. The Company has the capacity to extend the drilling program as required.
The drilling program will be the first lithium-focused exploration undertaken on the Company’s Spargoville pegmatites.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kali Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Correction To ASX Announcement
The announcement inadvertently contained a typographical error which stated an updated resource estimate was due in Q1 2025. This was incorrect and an updated resource estimate at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project is due in Q1 2024.
The Galan Board has authorised this release.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NASDAQ Listing Update
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) related to a special meeting of stockholders primarily to approve an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to extend the date by which it must either consummate an initial business combination or wind up and redeem 100% of Sizzle’s outstanding public shares, from February 8, 2024 to August 8, 2024, or such earlier date as determined by Sizzle’s Board of Directors (the Extension Proposal).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Special Meeting of Sizzle’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals or CRML) expected to be held on 23 January 2024; and
- Sizzle separately seeking extension of business combination deadline under its charter to provide additional time in the event of unforeseen delays.
On 26 October 2022, European Lithium announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle pursuant to which EUR will combine its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project) with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals) which is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “CRML” (Transaction).
The purpose of the Extension Proposal is to allow Sizzle additional time to complete the Transaction if the Transaction has not been consummated prior to or on February 8, 2024. Sizzle has not yet set a date or time for the special meeting related to the Extension Proposal. If the Transaction is completed on or prior to February 8, 2024, the special meeting for the Extension Proposal will not occur.
European Lithium shareholders approved the Transaction on 20 January 2023 and on 28 December 2023 the Company announced that the Form F-4 Registration Statement of Critical Metals (F-4 Registration Statement or F-4) in relation to the Transaction had been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).
A special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals, is scheduled to be held in virtual format on January 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 26, 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting. The Transaction is expected to be completed as soon as practicable following the conclusion of the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction (assuming the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing as set forth in the business combination agreement).
Following completion of the Transaction, EUR will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML. This announcement has been approved for release on ASX by the Board of Directors.
This announcement is intended to lift the trading halt requested on 8 January 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
HMW Project Update – Pond 1 Liner Installation Underway
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. The above demonstrates Galan’s continued activity and progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.
Highlights:
- Pond 1 earthworks almost complete
- Pond 1 liner installation commenced (5% completion)
- Fill of pond 1 in Q1, 2024; evaporation process to commence this summer, this is the first major step of the long-term production schedule
- Pond 2 earthworks construction underway (10% completion)
- 9 production wells now constructed (and ongoing); Phase 1 production only requires 6 wells
- HMW Project is a tier one project that will produce a premium high grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in H1 2025
- Low all-in sustaining costs; HMW in the 1st quartile of lithium industry’s cost curve with an initial reserve estimate of 40 years
- Updated resource estimate due in Q1 2025
- Glencore site visit being planned as part of due diligence
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. The very positive Phase 2 DFS results were announced on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“The commencement of the installation of liners for Pond 1 is another tick in the box for the HMW Phase 1 construction team. The team continues to push forward on all fronts as it aims to validate Galan’s low- cost, low-risk lithium chloride development strategy to become the next lithium producer in Argentina in H1 2025.”
Liner installation process
Liner installation commencement
Overall progression of liner installation on Pond 1
The brine well field is located in the same area as the HMW ponds system. The wells field for Phases 1 and 2 are exclusively located in the Rana de Sal, Del Condor, Deceo III, Pata Pila, Casa del Inca III & IV, and Santa Barbara XXIV mining tenements. The HMW Project also has several tenements (including Catalina) with great potential to further increase the quantity and quality of the brine resources, which may result in additional production.
In total, there are 23 production wells required for Phases 1 and 2. Ongoing drilling to date, shows that Galan has completed nine (9) wells with only six (6) being required for phase 1 production.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pan Asia Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.