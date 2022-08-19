Company NewsInvesting News

Quizam Media Corporation

August 19th, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C SE :QQ) ( OTC :QQQFF) is pleased to announce that the 4,000,000  Unit PP @ $0.05 is now closed .

The Unit Private Placement consists of 4,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a ½ share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.10 for 24 months.

Subscription details are as follows: 7 Placees;

Insider Blueskyview Software Corp. (Russ Rossi CEO)  – 800,000 units;

Shares and warrants issued as a result of this Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period expiring December 23rd­­­, 2022.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

