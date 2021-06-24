Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi expounds on the company’s exponential growth and what’s behind this remarkable leap.









Quantum 1 Cannabis (CSE:QQ) announced its revenue for the third quarter of 2021 has increased by 672 percent and gross profit has increased by 463 percent compared with the same quarter in 2020. Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi expounded on this exponential growth and what’s behind this remarkable leap.

“We had an opportunity during our cannabis training to opt into some leases for cannabis retail. So we thought, let’s take a shot at this and see if we can use our experience with mobile location and supercharge. It paid off. It was a new game for everybody. It’s a lot of luck when opportunity meets preparation,” said Rossi.

Quantum 1 Cannabis attributed the growth to high month-over-month sales coming from its flagship store in North Vancouver, improved demand for specialized “cottage-grown” sativa and indica products, continued training and hiring of best-of-breed staff and management to cater to consumer inquiries and expanded in-house technology for management of human resources, inventory and regulatory requirements.

“Our plan is to have the maximum number of retail stores possible in British Columbia. We have 10 year leases on these stores, putting everything in on a solid pitch for the city council. I’m pretty confident that we’re going to have eight centers full blast in BC within six months,” explained Rossi.

Quantum 1 Cannabis has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire an approved municipal cannabis retail location in one of Vancouver’s most diverse neighborhoods at 41st Avenue and Cambie Street in Vancouver, British Columbia. The flagship location is expected to expand the company’s footprint in the Lower Mainland.

Watch the full interview with Quantum 1 Cannabis (CSE:QQ) CEO Russ Rossi above.

