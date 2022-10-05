Oil and Gas Investing News

PrairieSky will release its Q3 2022 results on Monday, October 24, 2022 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q3 2022 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participants registration
URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIba077ba399f745b3b33e779f420c50e0

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/90c00f6d-2530-42b2-81f7-ea5c3d772976


