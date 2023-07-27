Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Ortho Dermatologics Announces 2023 Aspire Higher Scholarship Recipients

Scholarships Awarded to Six Students Affected by Dermatologic Conditions

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the recipients of their 2023 Aspire Higher Scholarship program. The program, which has provided a total of $978,000 in scholarships since launching in 2013, will award six students who have been treated for a dermatologic condition with a scholarship of up to $10,000 to pursue their undergraduate or graduate degrees

"This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Aspire Higher Program. Over the last decade, Ortho Dermatologics and our Aspire Higher Scholarship program have supported 75 students who have been affected by dermatologic conditions by helping them achieve their higher education goals," said Don Pearl, senior vice president, Ortho Dermatologics. "We are thrilled to announce the 2023 recipients and were deeply moved and inspired by their personal stories. We are truly honored to have the opportunity to help them pursue their academic aspirations through this scholarship, and we also thank the health care providers who had a critical hand in helping to treat their conditions."

The 2023 honorees were chosen from 216 applications and were selected in part due to their essays that provided an overview of their educational journeys while living with dermatologic conditions and the role a health care professional played in treating the condition. The program recognizes students nationwide across a wide range of educational pursuits, with scholarships in two categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards and the Graduate Scholar Awards.

The 2023 Aspire Higher Scholarship Program recipients are:

  • Undergraduate Scholar Awards
    • Serena Goyal, Clarksville, Maryland - Virginia Commonwealth University
    • Arianna Kaas, Pewaukee, Wisconsin - University of Wisconsin Madison
    • Elle Tondo, Denton, Texas - University of New Haven
  • Graduate Scholar Awards
    • Erynn Taylor, McDonough, Georgia - Georgia College and State University
    • Matthew Kaczynski, Providence, Rhode Island - Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University
    • Katrina Hertz, Glenn Heights, Texas - University of Pennsylvania

"Living with atopic dermatitis has proven a daily physical, mental and emotional challenge. However, through my experience battling a skin condition, and through the life-changing connection with my dermatologist that facilitated my overcoming of these challenges, I grew motivated to leverage my personal experience as a bridge to connect with and extend healing to others as a future physician. With this scholarship, Ortho Dermatologics is directly supporting my journey through medical school, and enabling the fulfillment of my purpose," said Matthew Kaczynski, Providence, Rhode Island - Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

To learn more about the Aspire Higher Scholarship Program and to see stories from previous scholarship recipients, please visit www.AspireHigherScholarships.com.

About Ortho Dermatologics
Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of conditions, including psoriasis, onychomycosis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Bausch Health Investor Contact:
Mark Maico
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

Bausch Health Media Contact:
Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770556/Ortho-Dermatologics-Announces-2023-Aspire-Higher-Scholarship-Recipients

