Ortho Dermatologics Announces 2023 Aspire Higher Scholarship Recipients

- Second quarter revenue was $10.69 billion, 3% lower versus the same quarter last year. Core organic revenue growth was 2%.
- Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.51.
- Second quarter adjusted EPS was $5.15.
- The macroeconomic environment was more challenging in the second quarter and our PPI Business System helped the company to effectively navigate the environment.
- Strong execution of our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products, including the groundbreaking Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer , a significant advancement in mass spectrometry offering high resolution and speed to enable the discovery of new proteins and advance precision medicine; the Thermo Scientific Metrios 6 , a fully automated scanning transmission electron microscope incorporating advanced machine learning to accelerate semiconductor development; the Gibco™ OncoPro™ Tumoroid Culture Medium Kit , to accelerate development of novel cancer therapies; and the first FDA-cleared assays for risk assessment and clinical management of preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication.
- Further strengthened our industry-leading commercial engine and trusted partner status with the opening of a state-of-the-art customer center of excellence in Milan, allowing us to consolidate capabilities from across the company to better serve our customers and enhance productivity.
- Shortly after the quarter ended, announced a definitive agreement to acquire CorEvitas for approximately $0.9 billion. Highly complementary to our leading clinical research business, CorEvitas provides regulatory-grade, real-world evidence solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with objective data and clinical insights to improve patient care and clinical outcomes.
- Building on our environmental, social and governance priorities, we published our 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report , highlighting our actions in these areas and reflecting our commitment to society and our stakeholders.
"The macroeconomic environment became more challenging in the second quarter. Economic activity in China slowed, and across the economy more broadly, businesses became more cautious in their spend," said Marc Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The team is leveraging our PPI Business System to effectively manage through this dynamic environment."
Casper added, "Our experienced management team has a long track record of successfully navigating and capitalizing on dynamic macro environments. We are incredibly well positioned to create value for all of our stakeholders and ensure a bright future for our company."
Second Quarter 2023
Revenue for the quarter declined 3% to $10.69 billion in 2023, versus $10.97 billion in 2022. Organic revenue was 3% lower, Core organic revenue growth was 2%, and COVID-19 testing revenue was $0.08 billion.
GAAP Earnings Results
GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2023 was $3.51, versus $4.22 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.58 billion, compared with $2.00 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 14.8%, compared with 18.2% in the second quarter of 2022.
Non-GAAP Earnings Results
Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2023 was $5.15, versus $5.51 in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.37 billion, compared with $2.61 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 22.2%, compared with 23.7% in the second quarter of 2022.
Annual Guidance for 2023
Given the macroeconomic environment, Thermo Fisher is revising revenue and adjusted EPS guidance for the full year. The company now expects 2023 revenue to be a range of $43.4 billion to $44.0 billion, with Core organic revenue growth of 2% to 4%, and adjusted EPS of $22.28 to $22.72.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth and Core organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 1,
% of
July 2,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2023
Revenues
2022
Revenues
Revenues
$
10,687
$
10,970
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
6,323
59.2
%
6,240
56.9
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
1,673
15.7
%
1,740
15.9
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
585
5.4
%
600
5.5
%
Research and development expenses
345
3.2
%
365
3.3
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
183
1.7
%
24
0.2
%
Total costs and operating expenses
9,109
85.2
%
8,969
81.8
%
Operating income
1,578
14.8
%
2,001
18.2
%
Interest income
178
36
Interest expense
(326
)
(148
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
—
28
Income before income taxes
1,430
1,917
Provision for income taxes (e)
(52
)
(198
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
(16
)
(51
)
Net income
1,362
1,668
Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest
1
4
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,361
12.7
%
$
1,664
15.2
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
3.53
$
4.25
Diluted
$
3.51
$
4.22
Weighted average shares:
Basic
386
392
Diluted
388
394
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
1,578
14.8
%
$
2,001
18.2
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
18
0.2
%
8
0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
6
0.1
%
(28
)
-0.3
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
183
1.7
%
24
0.2
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
585
5.4
%
600
5.5
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,370
22.2
%
$
2,605
23.7
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,361
$
1,664
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
18
8
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
6
(28
)
Restructuring and other costs (c)
183
24
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
585
600
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(1
)
(18
)
Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)
(171
)
(127
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
16
51
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
1,997
$
2,174
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
3.51
$
4.22
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.05
0.02
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.01
(0.07
)
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.47
0.06
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1.51
1.52
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
0.00
(0.05
)
Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.44
)
(0.32
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
0.04
0.13
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
5.15
$
5.51
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,540
$
1,528
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(284
)
(506
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
4
12
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
1,260
$
1,034
Business Segment Information
Three Months Ended
July 1,
% of
July 2,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2023
Revenues
2022
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
2,463
23.0
%
$
3,292
30.0
%
Analytical Instruments
1,749
16.4
%
1,607
14.6
%
Specialty Diagnostics
1,109
10.4
%
1,101
10.0
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
5,831
54.6
%
5,537
50.5
%
Eliminations
(465
)
-4.4
%
(567
)
-5.1
%
Consolidated revenues
$
10,687
100.0
%
$
10,970
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
817
33.2
%
$
1,327
40.3
%
Analytical Instruments
432
24.7
%
344
21.4
%
Specialty Diagnostics
297
26.7
%
243
22.1
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
824
14.1
%
691
12.5
%
Subtotal reportable segments
2,370
22.2
%
2,605
23.7
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(18
)
-0.2
%
(8
)
-0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(6
)
-0.1
%
28
0.3
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(183
)
-1.7
%
(24
)
-0.2
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(585
)
-5.4
%
(600
)
-5.5
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
1,578
14.8
%
$
2,001
18.2
%
(a) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $2 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines and $5 of accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.
(b) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions, and charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration.
(c) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, abandoned facility, and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $26 of contract termination costs associated with facility closures.
(d) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude net gains/losses on investments.
(e) Adjusted provision for income taxes in 2023 and 2022 excludes incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes, and the tax impacts from audit settlements.
Note:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $270 and $236 in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Organic and Core organic revenue growth
Three months ended
July 1, 2023
Revenue growth
-3 %
Acquisitions
1 %
Currency translation
0 %
Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) *
-3 %
COVID-19 testing revenue
-5 %
Core organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) *
2 %
* Results may not sum due to rounding.
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Six months ended
July 1,
% of
July 2,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2023
Revenues
2022
Revenues
Revenues
$
21,397
$
22,788
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
12,760
59.6
%
12,454
54.7
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
3,319
15.5
%
3,548
15.6
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,191
5.5
%
1,209
5.3
%
Research and development expenses
691
3.2
%
729
3.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
295
1.4
%
26
0.1
%
Total costs and operating expenses
18,256
85.3
%
17,966
78.8
%
Operating income
3,141
14.7
%
4,822
21.2
%
Interest income
324
54
Interest expense
(626
)
(284
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
(46
)
(135
)
Income before income taxes
2,793
4,457
Provision for income taxes (e)
(98
)
(499
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
(41
)
(70
)
Net income
2,654
3,888
Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest
4
9
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
2,650
12.4
%
$
3,879
17.0
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
6.86
$
9.90
Diluted
$
6.83
$
9.83
Weighted average shares:
Basic
386
392
Diluted
388
394
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
3,141
14.7
%
$
4,822
21.2
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
59
0.3
%
19
0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
14
0.1
%
(21
)
-0.1
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
295
1.4
%
26
0.1
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,191
5.5
%
1,209
5.3
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
4,700
22.0
%
$
6,055
26.6
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
2,650
$
3,879
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
59
19
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
14
(21
)
Restructuring and other costs (c)
295
26
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,191
1,209
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
45
149
Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)
(342
)
(296
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
41
70
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
3,953
$
5,035
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
6.83
$
9.83
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.15
0.05
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.03
(0.05
)
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.76
0.06
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
3.07
3.06
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
0.11
0.38
Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.88
)
(0.75
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
0.11
0.18
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
10.18
$
12.76
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,269
$
3,730
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(742
)
(1,146
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
10
14
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
1,537
$
2,598
Business Segment Information
Six months ended
July 1,
% of
July 2,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2023
Revenues
2022
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
5,075
23.7
%
$
7,523
33.0
%
Analytical Instruments
3,472
16.2
%
3,125
13.7
%
Specialty Diagnostics
2,217
10.4
%
2,583
11.3
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
11,594
54.2
%
10,979
48.2
%
Eliminations
(961
)
-4.5
%
(1,422
)
-6.2
%
Consolidated revenues
$
21,397
100.0
%
$
22,788
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
1,653
32.6
%
$
3,503
46.6
%
Analytical Instruments
853
24.6
%
645
20.6
%
Specialty Diagnostics
577
26.0
%
596
23.1
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
1,617
14.0
%
1,311
11.9
%
Subtotal reportable segments
4,700
22.0
%
6,055
26.6
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(59
)
-0.3
%
(19
)
-0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(14
)
-0.1
%
21
0.1
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(295
)
-1.4
%
(26
)
-0.1
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(1,191
)
-5.5
%
(1,209
)
-5.3
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
3,141
14.7
%
$
4,822
21.2
%
(a) Adjusted results in 2023 and in 2022 exclude charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $33 of charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines and $5 of accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.
(b) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions and charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration.
(c) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $26 of contract termination costs associated with facility closures and $18 of net charges for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters.
(d) Adjusted results in 2023 and 2022 exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude $26 of losses on the early extinguishment of debt.
(e) Adjusted provision for income taxes in 2023 and 2022 excludes incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.
Notes:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $523 and $486 in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Note:
| For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
July 1,
December 31,
(In millions)
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,133
$
8,524
Accounts receivable, net
8,019
8,115
Inventories
5,655
5,634
Other current assets
3,188
2,956
Total current assets
19,995
25,229
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,292
9,280
Acquisition-related intangible assets, net
17,437
17,442
Other assets
4,108
4,007
Goodwill
43,273
41,196
Total assets
$
94,105
$
97,154
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations
$
4,814
$
5,579
Other current liabilities
9,298
11,431
Total current liabilities
14,112
17,010
Other long-term liabilities
6,884
7,087
Long-term obligations
29,194
28,909
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
113
116
Total equity
43,802
44,032
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
$
94,105
$
97,154
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Six months ended
July 1,
July 2,
(In millions)
2023
2022
Operating activities
Net income
$
2,654
$
3,888
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,714
1,695
Change in deferred income taxes
(328
)
(601
)
Other non-cash expenses, net
480
472
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions
(2,251
)
(1,724
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,269
3,730
Investing activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(2,751
)
(40
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(742
)
(1,146
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
10
14
Other investing activities, net
(102
)
83
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,585
)
(1,089
)
Financing activities
Repayment of debt
(1,000
)
(375
)
Net proceeds from issuance of commercial paper
1,620
1,032
Repayment of commercial paper
(1,441
)
(3,490
)
Purchases of company common stock
(3,000
)
(2,000
)
Dividends paid
(252
)
(220
)
Other financing activities, net
24
3
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,049
)
(5,050
)
Exchange rate effect on cash
(19
)
(177
)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(5,384
)
(2,586
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
8,537
4,491
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
3,153
$
1,905
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
1,537
$
2,598
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures such as organic revenue growth, which is reported revenue growth, excluding the impacts of revenues from acquired businesses and the effects of currency translation. We also report Core organic revenue growth, which is reported revenue growth, excluding the impacts of COVID-19 testing revenue, and excluding the impacts of acquisitions and currency translation. We report these measures because Thermo Fisher management believes that in order to understand the company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of acquisitions, foreign currency translation and/or COVID-19 testing on revenues. Thermo Fisher management uses these measures to forecast and evaluate the operational performance of the company as well as to compare revenues of current periods to prior periods.
We report adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to gain a better understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's core operating performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods, forecasts, and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by management in their financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. To calculate these measures we exclude, as applicable:
- Certain acquisition-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition, significant transaction/acquisition-related costs, including changes in estimates of contingent acquisition-related consideration, and other costs associated with obtaining short-term financing commitments for pending/recent acquisitions. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.
- Costs/income associated with restructuring activities and large-scale abandonments of product lines, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We exclude these costs because we believe that the costs related to restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.
- Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities; impairments of long-lived assets; and certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, including gains/losses on investments, the sale of businesses, product lines, and real estate, significant litigation-related matters, curtailments/settlements of pension plans, and the early retirement of debt. We exclude these items because they are outside of our normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.
- The expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives of up to 20 years. Exclusion of the amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
- The tax impacts of the above items and the impact of significant tax audits or events (such as changes in deferred taxes from enacted tax rate/law changes), the latter of which we exclude because they are outside of our normal operations and difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.
We report free cash flow, which is operating cash flow excluding net capital expenditures, to provide a view of the continuing operations' ability to generate cash for use in acquisitions and other investing and financing activities. The company also uses this measure as an indication of the strength of the company. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure.
Thermo Fisher Scientific does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort items such as the timing and amount of future restructuring actions and acquisition-related charges as well as gains or losses from sales of real estate and businesses, the early retirement of debt and the outcome of legal proceedings. The timing and amount of these items are uncertain and could be material to Thermo Fisher Scientific's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP financial measures of Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations and cash flows included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables above.
