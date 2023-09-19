Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

One Year Into Kabir Nathâs Leadership, Compass Pathwaysâ Phase 3 Trial For Innovative Treatment Resistant Depression Progressing

(NewsDirect)

By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

Treatment-resistant depression, also referred to as TRD, is a subset of depression that poses significant challenges for clinicians, patients and those closest to patients. It is characterized by persistent symptoms of depression that do not respond adequately to at least two different standard antidepressant treatments. This debilitating condition often leaves individuals grappling with feelings of despair, hopelessness and a diminished quality of life.

Unlike some forms of depression that may improve with pharmacological interventions or talk therapies, TRD tends to persist, leading to a multitude of negative consequences. The unyielding nature of this condition can contribute to increased rates of disability, higher suicide risk and significant financial burden due to the need for repeated treatments. Psilocybin treatment is emerging as a potentially effective approach to the treatment of TRD.

Although further research is still needed to establish its efficacy and safety, initial findings are promising. While there are a number of companies developing psilocybin treatments, Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is setting itself apart from its contemporaries with its phase 3 program in TRD.

The company's innovative approach has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation in the U.S. and Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway designation in the U.K. for their investigational COMP360 psilocybin. Moreover, in late 2021, Compass Pathways announced the completion of a randomized, controlled double-blind phase 2b study of COMP360 psilocybin treatment involving 233 patients with TRD in 22 sites across Europe and North America.

In August of 2022, Compass Pathways brought on Kabir Nath as CEO to help navigate its transition from a start-up to an established phase 3 biopharma company. Nath is a seasoned healthcare executive with over two decades of experience leading global pharmaceutical companies. He has held several leadership positions at multinational corporations, including Bristol Meyers Squibb (NYSE: BMS), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) and Otsuka Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS: OTSKY).

Nath has a track record of success in developing new products and creating commercial strategies to make medicines available to patients on a global scale. He is skilled in identifying unmet patient needs and working collaboratively with stakeholders to develop targeted and effective treatment options. He also has considerable experience in psychiatric drug development.

Under Nath's leadership, Compass Pathways has made significant progress in advancing the development of its investigational drug, COMP360 psilocybin. One notable accomplishment was the initiation of their phase 3 clinical trials, which are pivotal in determining the safety and efficacy of the treatment. These trials consist of two key studies: Pivotal Trial 1 (COMP005) and Pivotal Trial 2 (COMP006).

COMP005 is studying a single dose (25mg) of COMP360 psilocybin as monotherapy, comparing it with a placebo. The aim of this trial is to replicate the positive treatment response observed in the company's phase 2b study, which included 233 patients with treatment-resistant depression.

COMP006 is a fixed repeat dose monotherapy study that examines the effects of three different dose arms: 25mg, 10mg and 1mg. The objective of this trial is to investigate whether a second dose can enhance the number of responders and further improve the response observed in the phase 2b study. Additionally, this trial explores the potential for a meaningful treatment response from the repeat administration of COMP360 10mg.

Both pivotal trials have the change from baseline in MADRS (Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale) total score at week six as their primary endpoint. This measure allows researchers to evaluate the effectiveness of COMP360 psilocybin in reducing depressive symptoms compared to baseline.

In addition to driving the company forward into phase 3, Nath has supported the development of the company's digital platforms that accompany its psilocybin treatment, has led a successful private placement fundraising that extends the company's runway into late 2025, and claims to have one of the most talented and experienced leadership team among psychedelic companies in the space. Nath's global experience in the pharmaceutical industry and his expertise in developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs uniquely position him to lead Compass Pathways toward the successful development and commercialization of their investigational drug COMP360 psilocybin, subject to FDA approval.

Company BioCOMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Stephen Schultz

stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways appoints Daphne Karydas to its Board of Directors

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the appointment of Daphne Karydas to its Board of Directors, effective September 18, 2023. Ms. Karydas is President and Chief Financial Officer at Flare Therapeutics Inc., a privately held biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases.

"Daphne is an ideal match for the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors as we progress our phase 3 COMP360 psilocybin program in treatment-resistant depression and our phase 2 programs in anorexia nervosa and post-traumatic stress disorder," said George Goldsmith, Chairman of the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors. "Her deep industry experience, her interdisciplinary approach to implementing growth strategies for biopharma, and her understanding of investor priorities will help ensure that the company is on firm financial and strategic ground as we seek to bring much needed innovation to patients suffering with serious mental health conditions. We are delighted to welcome her."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces The Appointment Of Mathew Lee As CFO

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces The Appointment Of Mathew Lee As CFO

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases announced today that Mathew Lee will join the organization as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 18, 2023.

"Appointing Mathew is part of our overall long-term strategy of enlisting top talent to lead our senior executive team while supporting our ongoing R&D and commercialization initiatives," said Phil Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobe. "Mathew's proven financial experience in the capital markets will play a direct role in allowing us to achieve our business goals. I also want to thank Brian Zasitko for his work as CFO over these last three years. We are very pleased to have him continuing on as advisor during the transition."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces Amendment to the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces Amendment to the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases announced that on August 30, 2023 it signed an amendment to the share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Altemia™ & Company, LLC (" Seller ") which includes all assets, know-how, intellectual property and commercial inventory of the Seller to manage patients suffering from Sickle Cell Disease (the " Amendment ") as originally announced on April 18, 2023.

Terms of the Amendment

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of first study evaluating potential of AI model to predict outcomes of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a new paper in Pyschopharmacology, which showed the results of a retrospective study that evaluates the potential of its AI technologies to support investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The paper was published on August 22, 2023.

The peer-reviewed paper shows the AI model has the potential to predict outcomes of the investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in people with TRD up to 12 weeks after treatment using recordings taken during the integration session 24 hours post administration. Further research and studies are required to validate this model and to evaluate its capabilities to predict responder status pre-treatment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

hand holding dried psychedelic mushrooms

How to Invest in Psychedelics (Updated 2023)

Market participants are wondering how to invest in psychedelics as the opportunity attached to these drugs grows.

Promising research associated with psychedelic medicine shows the potential for these products to treat mental health issues and even addiction to opioids. “(Psychedelic)-assisted therapy engages the mind’s innate power to heal itself — the participants' 'inner healing intelligence,'" Michael Mithoefer, MD, senior medical director for medical affairs, training and supervision at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), told Forbes earlier this year.

Societal attitudes and government regulations have impeded clinical research into just how psychedelic substances work on the mind and mental health for decades. But those attitudes are changing and regulations are easing, although slowly.

COMPASS Pathways Announces Up to $285 Million Private Placement Financing Joined by Leading Healthcare Investors

  • Transaction led by healthcare specialist investors, TCGX and Aisling Capital
  • $125 million financing upfront with up to an additional $160 million tied to exercise of warrants
  • Net proceeds from financing expected to extend cash runway into late 2025

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a select group of healthcare specialist investors for the private placement of (i) 16,076,750 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 16,076,750 ordinary shares, and (ii) warrants to purchase up to 16,076,750 ADSs (representing 16,076,750 ordinary shares) (the "Warrants") at a purchase price of approximately $7.78 per ADS and accompanying Warrant to purchase one ADS. Each Warrant will have an exercise price of $9.93 per ADS, representing a 30% premium to the last sale price. The financing is expected to close on August 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

