Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Expected U.K. Dual Listing Admission Date

Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Expected U.K. Dual Listing Admission Date

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce expected admission of its common shares to begin trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market in the UK is expected to take place on October 10th, 2023. The AQSE Growth Market is a multilateral trading facility operated by Aquis Stock Exchange. A copy of the application announcement can be accessed at the following link: https:aqx-web-prod-s3-public-read.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com20230926_Application_Announcement_1_5533c9b702.pdf

Management Commentary:

Josh Bartch, CEO of the Company stated, "We have been working diligently to dual list our securities on the AQSE over the last several months and we are excited to have a projected trade date. We have been hard at work over the past year streamlining the company to ensure long term sustainability, all while advancing our NCE programs forward. We are extremely excited about having further exposure in the U.K. which we feel is a great environment for our mission and vision moving forward. Listing on the AQSE offers a chance at increased investor exposure as well as liquidity. We look forward to increasing communication with the investment community on various advancements in our programs. These are exciting times for the industry as a whole and Mydecine alike."

About MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a publicly traded, pre-revenue biopharmaceutical company that began operations in North America and Europe in early 2020. Mydecine was founded to increase physicians' access to serotonin-modulating medicine. Recent research has demonstrated the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin and MDMA for treating intractable conditions such as pain, anxiety, depression, addiction, and PTSD, along with neurodegenerative disorders. Mydecine believes these compounds can be safer, more effective, and more accessible for patients and medical professionals through modern drug chemistry paired with artificial intelligence (AI). Mydecine is developing innovative medications for target indications with high mortality rates that have lacked innovation for decades and are controlled by dominant corporations. Mydecine developed several prodrug families, beginning with a psilocybin-derived smoking cessation drug undergoing a NIDA-funded trial at Johns Hopkins University. Mydecine is also developing MYCO-006—short-acting chemical analogs derived from MDMA for treating various conditions, including anxiety and pain. Mydecine utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and pharma research infrastructure at the University of Alberta to develop and manufacture new medications to make them affordable and accessible to the general public upon Health Canada and FDA approval. The Mydecine team is enthusiastic about its mission and is dedicated to creating a positive difference in the lives of others.

Learn more at https://www.mydecine.com .

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact:
pr@mydecineinc.com

Investor Relations:
investorrelations@mydecineinc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer

contact@mydecineinc.com

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com or the Company's website at www.mydecine.com .

This news release contains forward-looking information about Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business. It relates to future events or performance and reflects management's expectations and assumptions. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "intends," "anticipated," "believes," or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or by stating that specific actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

Such forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs and are based on assumptions and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected, including, without limitation, risks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability and continuity of financing, the ability of the Company to protect and enforce its intellectual property adequately, the Company's ability to bring its products to commercial production, the continued growth of the global adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products, and digital health industries, and the risks presented by the highly regulated and competitive market concerning the development, production, sale, and use of the Company's products. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause effects not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The Company is not obligated to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances as required under applicable securities legislation.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.
Suite 810–789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1H2 T: 604-687-2038


×