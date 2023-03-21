SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Market NewsInvesting News

Marvel Commences Final Study Required Prior to Initiating Human Trials

Marvel Commences Final Study Required Prior to Initiating Human Trials

Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "Company" or "Marvel"), is pleased to announce that it has initiated the 4-week good laboratory practice (GLP) FDA investigational new drug (IND) enabling dose-ranging dog studies for its lead drug candidate MB-204.

"This dog study is the last of the two key primary animal studies we need to complete before entering phase 1 human clinical testing of our lead asset - MB-204," said Dr. Mark Williams, Chief Science Officer of Marvel Biosciences. "We are now planning our Phase 1 human trials, likely to be conducted in Australia upon the successful conclusion of this study and the previously commenced 4-week rat GLP study."

"We look forward to the completion of the rat and dog GLP studies of MB-204, and entering human trials, prior to the end of Q3 2023," said Rod Matheson, CEO of Marvel Biosciences. "We believe the profile of MB-204 is well-suited to address our primary markets, specifically depression and Alzheimer's disease. Owing to the immediate effect of the compound, we are confident that it will show the active effects early on in our clinical program."

In the United States, it is estimated that one in ten senior citizens over the age of 65 suffer from dementia. MB-204 is a novel solution to Alzheimer's that has similar properties to the Food and Drug Administration-approved drug, Istradefylline. MB-204 has, through the Company's studies, proven to be more effective and longer lasting than Istradefylline in pre-clinical studies.

MB-204 is a fluorinated derivative of the U.S. FDA-approved adenosine A2a receptor antagonist, Istradefylline. Both Istradefylline and MB-204 are highly active derivatives of caffeine, the most widely consumed psychoactive drug in the world. Caffeine consumption has been associated with a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease, as well as leading to an improved ability to concentrate.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company that utilizes a "drug redevelopment" approach to drug development. Historically, when a new class of drug is developed, it is optimized for a particular target, but typically only approved for a specific disease. Often, a new disease is identified which involves the same target, however, pending the remaining patent life, the originally approved drug may not have sufficient time left for it to be commercially viable to be developed for the new disease indication. Marvel develops new synthetic chemical derivatives of the original approved drug for the new disease indication. Patent protection is sought, as the new potential asset is developed by the Company. The Company believes the business model results in significantly less risk, cost and time to develop its assets compared to traditional biotechnology companies.

Marvel Biotechnology Inc. has currently developed several new chemical entities, using synthetic chemical derivatives of known, off-patent drugs, that inhibit the A2a adenosine receptor with application to neurological diseases (depression & anxiety, Alzheimer's, ADHD), and the non-neurological conditions of cancer and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Marvel is also exploring additional undisclosed targets to expand its asset pipeline.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:
Virtus Advisory Group
Tel: 416-644-5081
Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Marvel Biosciences Corp.
J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer or
Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer
Tel: 403 770 2469

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary, (collectively, the "Parties") were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties' directors and officers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159134

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Marvell TechnologyMRVLNASDAQ:MRVLTech Investing
MRVL
The Conversation (0)
Keynotes, Educational Panels and 70 Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 7-9, 2021

Keynotes, Educational Panels and 70 Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 7-9, 2021

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event will take place on December 7-9, 2021, where 70 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event begins on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders including: Dave Barr, Sharon Wang, Paul Andreola, Becky Popoff, Harold Leishman, Sean MacGillis, and more!

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Keynotes, Educational Panels and 70 Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 7-9, 2021

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event will take place on December 7-9, 2021, where 70 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event begins on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders including: Dave Barr, Sharon Wang, Paul Andreola, Becky Popoff, Harold Leishman, Sean MacGillis, and more!

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NUR

NuRAN Wireless Reports Audited Annual Financial Results

NuRAN Wireless Inc. (“NuRAN Wireless” or the “Company”) (CSE:NUR) (OTC:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN) , a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless solutions to connect the next billion, is pleased to announce its audited financial results for the twelve months ended October 31, 2018. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency.

NuRAN Wireless Inc.-Technology Leadership in the Making

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), is pleased to announce its Q4 2022 and FY2022 results.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Reports Strong Preliminary Unaudited Results Within Consumer Lending Segment for FY2022

Montfort Capital Reports Strong Preliminary Unaudited Results Within Consumer Lending Segment for FY2022

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report selected preliminary unaudited results related to its consumer lending segment, which alone has established a significant investment base of over $365 million in Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") as at December 31, 2022 . For comparison, as at December 31, 2021 the Company had $nil AUMA in its consumer lending segment and $125 million in Total Assets. This consumer lending business' growth was driven exponentially through the acquisitions of Brightpath Capital Corporation ("Brightpath") in August 2022 and 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus") in October 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Class A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Class A Preferred Shares

Monfort to pay cash dividend payment to Series A Class A Preferred Shareholders of record on March 24th

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend (the "Quarterly Dividend") of $0.02 per Series A Class A Preferred Shares (each, a "Preferred Shares"), payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of Preferred Shares of record as  at March 24, 2023 . The Quarterly Dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on April 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 .

About Marvell

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is transitioning from the evaluation and exploration phase to the next stage of development. Good progress was made during the period at the Demonstration Plant and the recent updates of the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate.

With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization and the enrichment of the Lake Board, Lake is well positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing the development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

Lake looks forward to continuing this progress towards the production of high-quality, sustainable lithium for its customers and delivering value to all stakeholders.

*To view the half yearly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N4SEA297



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Micron Releases 'We Are Micron' 2022 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report

Micron Releases 'We Are Micron' 2022 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the release of its fifth annual diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) report titled, "We are Micron," to mark progress and achievements across its six DEI commitments .

"These commitments hold Micron accountable to seek greater diversity, drive equal pay and benefits, strengthen our culture of inclusion and be a positive force for all ," said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "Our commitment to DEI extends globally. It is embedded in our business practices and in our investments for the future."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Pampa Metals Launches Non-Brokered Private Placement

Traction Uranium and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, Trade Commission, Department of Energy, Board of Investments and Nuclear Research Institute conduct preliminary discussions on Uranium Exploration and Uranium Potential in the Philippines

Related News

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

Energy Investing

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM THE INCLUSION OF COPPER IN THE 2023 EU CRITICAL MINERALS AND METALS LIST

Resource Investing

Deep Drilling Extends Mineralisation Of Jupiter And Dukes Reefs – Results Up To +2000 g/t Gold

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×