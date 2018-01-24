Silver One Resources Satisfies Option Payment for Candelaria Silver Mine Project, Nevada

Silver One Resources (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) – (“Silver One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has made the latest option payment to SSR Mining for the Candelaria Silver Mine Project in Nevada, U.S. by issuing a total of 2,828,636 shares at a deemed price of USD $1 million.

Greg Crowe, President and CEO of Silver One, stated:

“Work completed during the first year of our Option Agreement with SSR Mining has clearly demonstrated the increasing merits of the project. In 2018 we plan to advance Candelaria by continuing our evaluation of potential near-term production from the historic leach pads. We also plan on examining the possible along-strike continuation of the mineralized system in combination with the presence of high-grade down-dip silver mineralization as indicated by previous drilling completed by SSR Mining in early 2001.”

