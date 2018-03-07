Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces Drilling at Back River Gold Project

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX: SBB) has announced that the company has commenced drilling at its Back River gold project in Nunavut, Canada. The first phase of its spring drilling program will begin with 6,000 metres, working its way up to 20,000 metres by the second phase in its summer drilling program. The Umwelt and Llama gold structures will be the primary focus in the first phase, building off of the significant mineralized intersections found last year.

Bruce McLeod, President and CEO commented:

“During the 2017 exploration drilling campaign we had continued success in demonstrating the potential for new discovery and high impact additions to mine life at the Goose project.

We have demonstrated that at Llama and Umwelt, the gold structures are robust for greater than two kilometres with potential for continued growth down plunge. It is our belief that we can continue to grow our gold resources by aggressively exploring along both our better-known gold trends and the newly emerging gold trends that are targeted for priority drilling this year.”