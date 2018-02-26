Gold Investing

Pacton Gold Acquires Strategic Portfolio of Gold Properties in Western Australia’s Pilbara Mining Region

• February 26, 2018
Pacton Gold (TSXV: PAC) (the “Company” or “Pacton”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) whereby the Company can acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of CTTR Gold  (“CTTR”), an Australian proprietary limited exploration company.

CTTR is a newly formed company, incorporated at the end of October 2017 that holds applications to nine tenenment licenses for a strategic mineral property group (the “Property”) in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia. The 492 km2 Property is an advanced gold project portfolio which consists of conglomerate gold targets within the Witwatersrand Basin age-equivalent Mallina Basin.

Alec Pismiris, Interim President & CEO of Pacton, said:

“It is exciting to be able to secure applications for such a strategic and quality land package in a sought after mineralized region in the Pilbara Mining Region in Western Australia.

In 2017, the Pilbara region generated intense global interest and staking following the newly identified gold potential of the unusual, extensive, and spectacular gold bearing conglomerates announced by Novo Resources.”

Click here to read the full text release.

