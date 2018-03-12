Orsu Metals Achieves Positive Results from Cyanidation Tests on Oxide Material at the Sergeevskoe Gold Project, Russia

Orsu Metals Corporation (TSX-V: OSU) (“Orsu” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive cyanidation test results for oxide samples from Adit 5 and Kozie prospects at the Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia.

Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk, Director of Exploration of Orsu commented:

“Our cyanidation tests for samples with oxide mineralization collected from Adit 5 and Kozie prospects achieved excellent recoveries of gold varying from 85 percent to 95 percent, depending on rock fractions, and amenability of oxide to heap leaching.

Orsu is designing a 2018 exploration programme aiming to estimate mineral resources in oxide and sulfide material.”