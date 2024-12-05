Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

MP Materials Corp.

MP:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Sarama Resources Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Cosmo Gold Project

Sarama Resources Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Cosmo Gold Project

Majority Ownership of Underexplored, Belt-Scale Gold Project in Western Australia

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Gold Project (the "Project") in Western Australia. This follows satisfaction of all outstanding conditions precedent and receipt of final securities exchange approval

The 580km² Cosmo Gold Project(2)covers the entirety of the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt and is located approximately 85km north-east of Laverton in a region known for its prolific gold endowment (refer Figure 1). As one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia, the Project presents a unique and compelling opportunity for the Company.

Highlights

Sarama's President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning commented:
"We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition and gained control of the Cosmo Gold Project which we view as a compelling greenfields exploration opportunity in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields. The Project has excellent access and importantly scale, favorable lithological and structural settings and historical high-grade workings dating back to the 1890's. Sarama has already commenced a broad-scale, systematic exploration program and looks forward to working up the Project's first drill targets. We would also like to acknowledge the work done on the Project by Cosmo Gold Ltd and look forward to the ongoing support of the Traditional Owners for Sarama's planned endeavors."

Cosmo Newbery Project
The Project is comprised of 7 contiguous exploration tenements covering approximately 580km² in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, approximately 85km north-east of Laverton and 95km west of the world-class Gruyere Gold Mine. The Project is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the Cosmo Newbery Community.

The Project captures one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia and with a strike length of +50km, the Cosmo Newbery Belt represents a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890's. Multiple historical gold workings are documented within the Project area and work undertaken to date has identified multiple exploration targets for follow up.

Despite this significant prospectivity, the Project has seen virtually no modern explorationor drilling of merit due to a lack of land access persisting over a significant period. As a result, the Project has not benefited from the evolution of geochemical and geophysical techniques which now facilitate effective exploration in deeply weathered and complex regolith settings which is particularly pertinent given approximately 75% of the Project area is under cover.

Following the relatively recent securing of land access, the Project is now available for systematic and modern-day exploration programs to be conducted on a broad-scale. It is anticipated that future exploration programs will initially follow-up preliminary targets generated from regional soil sampling and limited reconnaissance drilling programs, a majority of which extended to approximately 5m below surface with a small percentage extending up to 30m below surface.

Figure 1 - Cosmo Gold Project Location, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia

Transaction & Joint Venture Summary
Pursuant to the binding Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement executed by Sarama and a 100%-owned subsidiary with Cosmo Gold Limited ("Cosmo") and Adelong Gold Limited ("Adelong"), Sarama has acquired an initial 80% of Cosmo's interest in the Project (the "Transaction").

An unincorporated joint venture has been formed between Sarama (via its subsidiary) and Cosmo on industry-standard terms to advance exploration on the Project, with the initial participating interests being 80% Sarama and 20% Cosmo. The joint venture structure will ensure continuity of exploration and Traditional Owner relationships and provide for transfer of technical knowledge for the benefit of the Project. Under the terms of the joint venture, Sarama has been appointed as operator and will assume sole responsibility for funding all activities on the Project up to the point of a ‘Decision to Mine' being made. Within a 2-year period following completion of the Transaction, Sarama has, subject to the prior approval of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), the right to acquire the remainder of Cosmo's interest in the Project for consideration of A$1,250,000, payable in cash or shares at Sarama's election. In the event the right is not exercised, the parties will continue under the established joint venture relationship. Upon a ‘Decision to Mine' being made, the parties will be required to contribute to joint venture costs in proportion to their participating interests. In the event a party does not contribute its share of proportional joint venture costs, the participating interest of that party shall be diluted according to an industry standard formula and if a party's interest is diluted to 10% or less, that party's interest shall be automatically converted to a 0.5% net smelter return royalty and the non-diluting party shall have a 100% interest.

The following information is provided for exchange compliance purposes:

  • The Asset Sale & Purchase Agreement in relation to Sarama, via a 100%-owned subsidiary, acquiring an interest in the Project is dated 12 August 2024, was fully executed 13 August 2024 and disseminated on TSX-V newswire services on 13 August 2024 and on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") platform on 14 August 2024. The Transaction is being conducted at arm's length and no Finders' Fees are payable.

  • In consideration for Sarama, via a 100%-owned subsidiary, acquiring an initial 80% interest of Cosmo's interest in the Project, Sarama has made the following payments:

    • Cash consideration payment of A$100,000 to Cosmo;

    • Issuance to Adelong, as directed by Cosmo, of 25,000,000 Chess Depository Instruments ("CDIs") in Sarama and 7,500,000 options (exercisable at A$0.05/option for a period of 2-years after issue and converting to Sarama CDIs at a rate of 1:1) to settle and fully release Cosmo from indebtedness to Adelong;

    • Cash payments for project-related expenses of: approximately A$76,000 to various governmental agencies in connection with mineral tenure fees; approximately A$139,000 to various mining services suppliers in connection with soil geochemistry works; and approximately A$112,000 to Native Title groups in connection with land access agreement fees.

  • Sarama advises it has issued news releases in relation to the acquisition of an interest in the Project on the following dates:

    • 5 November 2024

    • 14 October 2024

    • 25 September 2024

    • 13 August 2024

    • 16 July 2024

    • 17 June 2024

For further information, please contact:
Andrew Dinning or Paul Schmiede
Sarama Resources Ltd
e: info@saramaresources.com
t: +61 8 9363 7600

FOOTNOTES

  1. Sarama, via its 100%-owned subsidiary, has acquired from Cosmo an 80% interest in all the Project's Exploration Licences, with the exception of E38/2274 for which Sarama has acquired an effective 60% interest (with Cosmo retaining a 15% interest and an existing joint tenement holder retaining a 25% interest). The tenements in which Sarama has acquired an 80% interest account for approximately 80% of the total area of the Project. For a period of 2-years following completion of the Transaction, Sarama has the right to acquire Cosmo's remaining 20% interest, which would result in Sarama having an aggregate 100% interest, in all the Project's Exploration Licences (with the exception of Exploration Licence E38/2274 which would be held 75% by Sarama and 25% by an existing joint tenement holder in the event that Sarama exercises the option to acquire Cosmo's remaining interest in the Project).

  2. The Project is comprised of the following contiguous Exploration Licences: E38/2851, E38/3456, E38/2627, E38/2274, E38/3525, E38/3249 and E38/2774 covering approximately 580km². Prior to completion of the Transaction, Cosmo had a 100% interest in all the Project's Exploration Licences with the exception of E38/2274 for which Cosmo held a 75% interest.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the prospectivity of the Cosmo Gold Project, information with respect to Sarama having or acquiring mineral interests in areas which are considered highly prospective for gold and other commodities and which remain underexplored, costs and timing of future exploration, the potential for exploration discoveries and generation of targets, the intention to gain the best commercial outcome for shareholders of the Company, timing and receipt of approvals, consents and permits under applicable legislation and the completion of a transaction to acquire Cosmo's residual interest in the Cosmo Gold Project. Actual results, performance or achievements of the Company may vary from the results suggested by such forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, among others, that the business of exploration for gold and other precious minerals involves a high degree of risk and is highly speculative in nature; Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; few properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; the actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents.

There can be no assurance that any mineralisation that is discovered will be proven to be economic, or that future required regulatory licensing or approvals will be obtained. However, the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to carry on its exploration activities, the sufficiency of funding, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold and other precious metals, that the Company will not be affected by adverse political and security-related events, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain further financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Sarama does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.

QUALIFIED PERSON'S STATEMENT
Scientific or technical information in this disclosure that relates to exploration is based on information compiled or approved by Paul Schmiede. Paul Schmiede is an employee of Sarama Resources Ltd and is a Fellow in good standing of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Paul Schmiede has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Paul Schmiede consents to the inclusion in this news release of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Sarama Resources.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Sarama Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Sarama ResourcesSWA:CATSXV:SWAAustralia Investing
SWA:CA
Sarama Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Sarama Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sarama Resources (TSXV:SWA)

Sarama Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Completes A$2m Equity Placement and ASX Cleansing Notice

Sarama Completes A$2m Equity Placement and ASX Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 29 November 2024, it closed Tranche 1 of its previously announced A$2m equity placement (the "Placement") (refer to Sarama's news release dated 21 November 2024

Tranche 1 of the Placement raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$2,000,000 with the Company issuing 66,666,666 Chess Depository Instruments ("CDIs") at an issue price of A$0.03 per CDI. Each new CDI issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in one common share of the Company. Tranche 2 of the Placement will consist of 16,666,666 free attaching unlisted options (each a "Placement Option") and 14,000,000 broker options (each a "Broker Option" and together with the Placement Options, the "Options"), with each Option exercisable at A$0.09 and expiring on 30 November 2028. The issuance of the Options is subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting expected to be held in late January/early February 2025. No funds will be received from Tranche 2.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Announces Equity Placement of Up to A$2M and Issue of Equity for Debt

Sarama Announces Equity Placement of Up to A$2M and Issue of Equity for Debt

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) is pleased to announce it has received binding commitments to undertake a A$2 million (before costs) equity placement (the "Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources - Key Milestone in Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition

Sarama Resources - Key Milestone in Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition

Cosmo Gold Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to advise that the shareholders of Cosmo Gold Ltd ("Cosmo") have voted in favour of Sarama's acquisition of a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Gold Project (the "Project") in Western Australia. This shareholder approval was a key outstanding condition to be satisfied for the Transaction (defined below) to be completed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Secures Funding for Burkina Faso Arbitration Claim

Sarama Resources Secures Funding for Burkina Faso Arbitration Claim

Paves the Way for Lodgement of Substantial Damages Claim

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a Litigation Funding Agreement ("LFA") with Locke Capital II LLC, an arm's length party that specializes in providing funding for dispute resolution (the "Funder") to commence international arbitration proceedings in relation to its investment dispute (the "Dispute") with the Government of Burkina Faso (the "Government

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Chariot Corporation (CC9:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Balkan Mining and Minerals (BMM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Universe Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) recently announced the results of its Preliminary Feasibility Study( PFS) for the Becancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Quebec, Canada. The PFS confirms the viability of a strong lithium conversion project, even within a below-average pricing environment.

The Company plans to build a reliable, low-risk lithium conversion refinery with an annual capacity of up to 18,270 tonnes, utilizing proven expertise from the Jiangsu processing model.

The facility will produce environmentally friendly, battery-grade lithium carbonate. The Company aims to establish a Canadian-based lithium chemicals business, purchasing spodumene feedstock from both domestic suppliers and international markets, including Brazil and Africa and producing a battery grade lithium carbonate product.

This aligns with the Company's broader vision of contributing to the North Atlantic lithium supply chain and closing the Lithium Conversion Gap. The project's economics are highly favourable, even with conservative price assumptions. The refinery is economically viable with a pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of approximately US$779 million, using an 8% discount rate, and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of around 23.5%.

The payback period is estimated at 3.5 years. The financial model is built on cautious price forecasts of US$1,170 per tonne for spodumene concentrate (SC6) and US$20,970 per tonne for battery-grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

LU7's directors believe they have a reasonable basis for using the assumed price in the study of US$20,970 per tonne for battery grade lithium carbonate. Key operational assumptions include 86% plant availability and 88% lithium recovery.

At full production capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately US$383 million in annual revenue, with costs totalling around US$236 million, leading to an annual EBITDAof approximately US$147 million and a gross margin of in the region of 38%. Post-tax, the NPV at an 8% discount rate is estimated at approximately US$501 million.

The capital cost for the project is estimated at US$494 million, which includes a contingency of US$68 million. The capital cost estimate is based on advanced design specifications from the Jiangsu Lithium Refinery model, ensuring robust financial planning and projection.

These factors highlight the project's strong financial viability, even under conservative pricing conditions.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CFSD11IG



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 15 August 2024 the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) announced that it had issued 57,932,781 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Placement Shares") in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each, expiring on or around 30 October 2025 ("Attaching Options"). The issue of the Attaching Options was subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting held on 4 October 2024, and have not as yet been issued.

Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited ("Oakley Capital") and 62 Capital Pty Ltd ("62 Capital") acted as Joint Lead Manager for the Placement. They were paid a cash fee of 5.5% on funds raised under the Placement and received 16,666,667 Broker Options ("Broker Options") pro rata to their participation in the Placement exercisable at $0.03 each expiring on or around 30 October 2025, and have not as yet been issued.

The consideration for the Placement shares was $1,042,790 (before costs). The intended use of the funds will be for:

- $0.743 million - Funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments

- $0.15 million - For working capital including costs of the offer

- $0.15 million - Funding for Cortical Dynamics

During the period 1,551,863 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 10 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, were exercised.

On 30 September 2024 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 5 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, expired unexercised. On 4 October 2024 a shareholders' meeting approved a placement of up to 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry on or around 30 October 2025 to the holders of the listed options which expired on 30 September 2024.

Significant activities by the Company's investees' during the September 2024 quarter were as follows:

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (BPH 16.2% direct interest)

On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders' meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation ("Clean Hydrogen" or "Vendor" or "Borrower"), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd ("Advent" or "Lender"), together the "Purchasers", settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 ("Cash Consideration") (8% BPH and 2% Advent).

The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned US$950,000 ("Additional Cash Consideration") under this agreement. The Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen executed a Loan Conversion Agreement dated 23 October 2023 to convert the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen.

As a result of ASX's decision to exercise its discretion under Listing Rule 10.1, BPH had to seek shareholder approval for the Loan Conversion Agreement, which was obtained at a shareholders' meeting held on 4 October 2024. BPH now has an interest of 16.2% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen (subsequent to the exercise of BPH options in Clean Hydrogen).

Clean Hydrogen have issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue. During the Quarter BPH exercised 51 of these options by paying Clean Hydrogen a total exercise price of US$153,000.

The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)

PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 6 August 2024 Asset, as operator for and on behalf of the PEP-11 joint venture partners, filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking the following: (i) a declaration that the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority ("Joint Authority") has breached an implied duty by failing to make a decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth) with respect to two pending applications relating to the PEP11 Permit, and; (ii) an order that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days. Asset alleges that the failure by the Joint Authority to make a decision with respect to the First Application and the Second Application constitutes a breach of its duty to consider the applications within a reasonable time.

On 18 September 2024 the Company announced that the Hon Ed Husic MP, Minister for Industry and Science, had advised that he has carefully considered the PEP-11 Exploration Permit applications under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth), namely the applications accepted on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021, formed a preliminary view that the applications should be refused, and gave Asset, via the National Offshore Petroleum Exploration Authority ("NOPTA"), a statement of preliminary views with attachments and invited Asset to provide a response within 30 days. The statement of preliminary views included 45 annexures totaling 1608 pages. The Company is currently reviewing the material provided by NOPTA for the purpose of providing Minister Husic with a submission in respect of his preliminary views. Due to the volume of the data provided to Asset, time has now been extended to 15 November 2024 to provide submissions.

Following conferral between the parties to the Federal Court proceeding, on 9 October 2024 orders were made vacating the previous orders and adjourning the Federal Court proceedings to a date on or after 7 February 2025. The parties have liberty to apply to bring the matter back before the Federal Court on 3 days' notice.

Included in the material provided by Minister Husic was a copy of the NOPTA recommendation to the Joint Authority which recommended that the Joint Authority approve the Second Application.

In the NOPTA Annual Report of Activities 2020-21 it was noted that 54 applications for COVID19 related suspensions and extensions were approved in that period. The company understands that the Second Application (for COVID-19 relief) made in respect of the PEP-11 Permit was the only application outstanding PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited ("Cortical") (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Investee Cortical Dynamics Limited is an Australian based medical device neurotechnology company that is developing BARM(TM), an industry leading EEG (electrical activity) brain function monitor. BARM(TM) is being developed to better detect the effect of anaesthetic agents on brain activity under a general operation, aiding anaesthetists in keeping patients optimally anaesthetised, and complemented by CORDYAN(TM) (Cortical Dynamics Analytics), a proprietary deep learning system/App focusing on anaesthesiology.

The Australian manufactured and designed, electroencephalographically based (EEG-based), BARM(TM) system is configured to efficiently image and display complex information related to the clinically relevant state of the brain. When commercialized the BARM(TM) system will be offered on a stand-alone basis or integrated into leading brand operating room monitors as "plug and play" option.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W26295Z0



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the following Placement.

Highlights

- Binding commitments received to raise $2.14 million

- Launch of pro-rata Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise $1.02 million

- Issue price of the Placement and Entitlement Offer is $0.0125 per share

- A total of $3.16 million in capital raising

- Participants in Placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options

- On the basis of 1 option for every 1 share issued with exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026

- Tranche 2 Shares and all Options to be issued under the Placement are subject to shareholder approval

- Funds will mainly be used to complete the Becancour Lithium Refinery DFS

- Maintains momentum, closer to establishing a lithium refinery in Becancour

Placement

The Company has received binding commitments from sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to a placement to raise $2.14 million by the issue of 171,320,000 fully paid shares ("Shares") at an issue price of $0.0125 per Share ("Placement"). The Placement is to be undertaken in two tranches:

- Tranche 1: issuing 155,320,000 Shares raising $1,941,500; and

- Tranche 2: issuing 16,000,000 Shares and raising $200,000, to be approved at a shareholders meeting, expected to be 9 December 2024 ("Shareholders Meeting").

The issue date of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares is to take place on 8 November 2024.

Participants in the Placement will also receive, subject to shareholder approval (to be undertaken at the Shareholders Meeting), free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every one (1) share issued, with each option having an exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026 ("Options"). The Company intends to list the Options as soon as possible. The issue of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be made out of the Company's existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.

Included in the Tranche 2 Placement is an amount of $90,000 from Iggy Tan, Patrick Scallan and Gernot Abl.

The share issues will also be subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming shareholders meeting.

The Placement was jointly managed by SP Corporate Advisory (Joint Lead Manager), Ignite Equity (Joint Lead Manager), and GBA Capital (Co-Manager). The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised.

Executive Chairman, Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased with the outcome of the Placement in a challenging market, which reaffirms support for the Company's strategy to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Becancour Lithium Refinery. On September 30, 2024, the Company reached a significant milestone, having released the positive and robust Preliminary Feasibility Study, displaying strong fundamentals despite the current low lithium pricing environment.

The Company is highly committed to our shareholders, and I am pleased we can offer them the same investment terms extended to sophisticated and professional investors. The Board and Management Team remains dedicated to engaging with our existing shareholders and delivering against our strategy. If fully subscribed, proceeds from the Placement and Entitlement Offer will strengthen our balance sheet, bringing us closer to establishing an operational lithium conversion plant in Becancour, Quebec."

*To view full details of the Entitlement Offer, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/L4NB5291



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Sarama Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Sarama Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Osisko Metals Acquires Additional Claims Near Gaspé Copper

Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project

Issue of Equity and TVR

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sanu Gold Sparkles with 200 Percent Gain

Energy Investing

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Acquires Additional Claims Near Gaspé Copper

Silver Investing

Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project

Critical Metals Investing

Biden Admin Makes Big Angola Investment to Counter China’s Critical Minerals Dominance

Uranium Investing

NexGen Signs First Uranium Contracts, Will Sell 5 Million Pounds to US Utilities

Lithium Investing

Issue of Equity and TVR

×