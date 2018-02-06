Novo Secures Test Plant for Processing Bulk Samples

Novo Resources (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NVO) (OTCQX:NSRPF) has entered into a commercial arrangement with SGS Minerals of Perth, Western Australia, to secure access to a test plant for the processing of 5 tonne bulk samples from its Karratha Gold Project.

The test plant is an upgraded version of a fit for purpose and pre-existing test plant in Perth, Western Australia, which has been previously utilized for sample analysis. The test plant essentially consists of a comminution circuit followed by gravity separation processes, generating a series of gold concentrates for subsequent assay.

Mr. Rob Humphryson, CEO and a director of Novo said:

“Establishing this test plant facility is expected to be a game changer for our exploration efforts at Karratha. Having a fit-for-purpose, certified test plant suited to ascertaining the head grade of larger-sized samples whilst also providing gold deportment information is key to gaining a better understanding of the Karratha gold project.”

Click here to read the full text release.