Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

PEP11 Update

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Neptune GBX

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
NextSource Materials Provides Molo Mine Update

NextSource Materials Provides Molo Mine Update

Begins Transporting SuperFlake® Graphite Concentrate to Port for Export

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the planned screening equipment upgrades at its Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

The Company has successfully upgraded equipment in the screening circuit to sort SuperFlake® graphite concentrate into individual size fractions to meet customer specifications. The Molo mine is now meeting or exceeding recovery and grade expectations and consistently producing SuperFlake® concentrate at a carbon content of between 95% and 97%.

During the screen installation, additional process plant upgrades were also carried out at the Molo mine that the Company believes will further enable sustainable and enhanced recoveries going forward. As a result, plant stability has been optimized and the operation is well positioned ahead of its planned Phase 2 future expansion.

The Company is now transporting saleable SuperFlake® concentrate from the Molo mine to the Port of Tulear in preparation for export.

President and CEO Craig Scherba commented,

"The team have delivered on the opportunity to capitalize on the quality of the Molo graphite deposit by improving recoveries and grades. Having previously shipped test material for qualification, we are now producing high quality, saleable graphite concentrate. This leaves NextSource well positioned to meet the specifications required by different customers and builds confidence in the resilience of our future production profile as we look towards Phase 2 expansion."

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. The Molo mine has begun production, with Phase 1 mine operations currently being optimized to reach its nameplate production capacity of 17,000 tpa of graphite concentrate.

The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, outside of existing Asian supply chains, in a fully transparent and traceable manner.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information about NextSource, please visit our website at nextsourcematerials.com or contact us:

Investors: Brent Nykoliation Executive Vice President +1.416.364.4911 brent@nextsourcematerials.com or Craig Scherba, President & CEO craig@nextsourcematerials.com

Media: Michael Oke/Andy Mills +44 207 321 0000 nextsource@aura-financial.com

Cautionary Note

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, timing of commissioning and achievement of nameplate capacity, including the processing plant, process improvements and mine plant adjustments as well as production estimates and timing thereof, the rollout of Battery Anode Facilities including the capabilities and the timing thereof. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

SOURCE:NextSource Materials Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NextSource MaterialsNEXT:CATSX:NEXTBattery Metals Investing
NEXT:CA
NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials


Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Appoints Jaco Crouse as Chief Financial Officer

NextSource Materials Appoints Jaco Crouse as Chief Financial Officer

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Jaco Crouse as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company as part of its global growth strategy

Mr. Crouse today replaces Marc Johnson who has served as CFO since October 2015. Mr. Johnson will continue to provide consulting services to the Company to assist with the smooth transition of this role. The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Johnson for his service to the Company over the years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy Update, Economic Results of Proposed Battery Anode Facility in Saudi Arabia, and Strategic Partner Process

NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy Update, Economic Results of Proposed Battery Anode Facility in Saudi Arabia, and Strategic Partner Process

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its global anode expansion strategy, including positive results of a technical and economic study (the "Study") for the construction of a proposed battery anode facility (BAF) located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The Company further announces it has launched a strategic partner process to consider expressions of interest it has received for funding the battery anode facilities both in the Middle East and globally

As announced in February 2023, NextSource plans to construct, in stages, multiple BAFs globally in key jurisdictions that would be capable of producing commercial scale graphite anode active material for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicle (EV) applications. This planned series of BAFs will leverage exclusive access to well-established proprietary anode processing technology currently supplying anode active material to major EV automotive companies (OEMs).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Signs Mandate Letter for US$91 Million Debt Facility with International Finance Corporation

NextSource Materials Signs Mandate Letter for US$91 Million Debt Facility with International Finance Corporation

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Mandate Letter with International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), the private sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, to lead a senior debt facility totaling US$91 million (the "IFC Debt Facility") to fund an expansion of the Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

In December 2023, the Company released the results of a Technical Feasibility Study (the "FS") that confirmed the positive economics of a large-scale expansion of the Molo mine and processing facility from its current production capacity of 17,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) to 150,000 tpa of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate. The FS estimated a capital cost of US$161.7 million (including contingency) plus working capital of US$25.2 million, resulting in a pre-tax NPV8 (using an 8% discount rate) of US$424.1 million and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 31.1%, and a NPV8 of US$370.0 and IRR of 29.0% on a post-tax basis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Bolsters Top Management Team for Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Bolsters Top Management Team for Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") confirms changes to its top management team ahead of the next phase of the Company's global growth strategy

The Board of NextSource is pleased to announce the appointment of Hanré Rossouw as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective November 1st, 2024, with Hanré initially joining the Board as a Director from September 1st, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress with the development of its Battery Anode Facility (BAF) in the Freeport Zone of the port of Port-Louis, Mauritius

Following a comprehensive site selection process, the Company has signed a long-term lease agreement for a site in the Freeport Zone of Port-Louis for the location of its first BAF plant. The Company has integrated engineering improvements into the plant design and initiated the environmental permitting (EIA) process.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Entitlement Offer and Share Placement

Altech Batteries Ltd Entitlement Offer and Share Placement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a total capital raising of up to approximately $8.9 million, comprising the issue of up to 223,946,491 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share ("Capital Raising"). Participants in the placement and Entitlement Offer will also receive free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every two (2) shares held, with each option having an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

Highlights

- Launch of $8.5 million pro-rata Entitlement Offer to existing eligible shareholders

- Entitlement Offer partially underwritten for $5 million by existing shareholder MAA Group Berhad, an entity related to Altech director Tunku Yaacob Khyra

- Altech additionally raises $405,000 through a placement to sophisticated and professional investors

- Participants in placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options on the basis of 1 option for every 2 shares held with exercise price of $0.06 and expiry 31 December 2025

- Application will be made to ASX for listing of shares and options

- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased with the outcome of the capital raise, and to have Altech director and Malaysian Prince Tunku Yaacob Khyra's related entity, major shareholder MAA Group Berhard, partially underwrite the Entitlement Offer for $5.0 million, is very pleasing. The capital raising has come at an exciting time for Altech, as we progress with the commercialisation of the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project, as well as commissioning of our Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant".

*To view the timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/756P734E



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM PRODUCES LITHIUM CARBONATE ONSITE AT PILOT PLANT

CENTURY LITHIUM PRODUCES LITHIUM CARBONATE ONSITE AT PILOT PLANT

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report the successful addition of a lithium carbonate stage at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA, part of the Company's 100%-owned Angel Island Mine (the Project). Prior to this addition, concentrated lithium solutions from the Pilot Plant were treated by Saltworks Inc. at their facility in Richmond B.C. where samples of battery quality lithium carbonate were produced. During the first days of startup of the lithium carbonate stage, Century's team at the Pilot Plant successfully treated 200 liters of concentrated lithium solution and produced 20 kg of high-grade lithium carbonate onsite.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Announces Additional Sales of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

South Star Announces Additional Sales of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

Advancing the First New Natural-Flake Graphite Mine in the Americas this Century

South Star Battery Metals CORP. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's May 6, 2024 announcement ("South Star Battery Metals Announces the First Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate from its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil") and its August 1, 2024 announcement ("South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer"), South Star has executed another binding commercial sales agreement (the "Agreement") for an initial 40 tonnes (more than 88,000 pounds) of natural-flake graphite concentrate from the Company's flagship Santa Cruz Graphite Mine("Santa Cruz"), located in northeastern Brazil's Bahia state. This most recent sales Agreement was formally executed with a prominent American industrial graphite customer (the "U.S. Client

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Cobalt-Copper Concentrates for Processing Using Re-2Ox

Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Cobalt-Copper Concentrates for Processing Using Re-2Ox

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 6, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") continues to expand its position as a potential critical player in the electric vehicle (EV) metals market by adding strategic sourcing and potential processing capabilities. The Company may position itself with a competitive advantage by integrating the Re-2Ox process as a toll operator.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Finalises Frankfurt and US OTC Listing

Lithium Universe Ltd Finalises Frankfurt and US OTC Listing

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce it has been officially quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA) and US-based OTC Markets Group platform (OTC), allowing its securities to be readily accessed by European and North American investors.

The Company is quoted under (FRA:KU00). The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA), also known as the Borse Frankfurt, is one of the world's largest and most efficient trading centers for securities playing a critical role in the European and global economy. Operated by Deutsche Borse AG, the exchange, known for its high transparency, robust regulatory standards, and advanced trading technology serves as a hub for international investors and companies.

The Company is quoted under (OTCMKTS:LUVSF). OTC Markets Group operates the largest trading platform in North America for over-the-counter (OTC) securities, providing transparent and efficient marketplaces for a diverse range of US and international companies. The group offers three market tiers: OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink, catering to companies at various stages of growth and compliance levels.

Both quotations will expand our access to capital markets, enhancing our ability to raise funds from a more diverse investor base. It may also facilitate trading of our shares in local currencies and during local market hours, increasing liquidity and investor participation. This initiative is a key part of our growth strategy, aimed at fostering long-term value for our shareholders and strengthening our presence in international markets.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "The Company is pleased to announce the diversification of our investor base as we accelerate the development of the Becancour Lithium Refinery in Quebec. This initiative provides access to sophisticated European and North American investors, supporting our efforts to advance our unique strategy."



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.:

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates a financial marketplace for 10,000 United States and global securities through the broker of their choice. Through its OTC Link ATS, the Company directly link a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a spectrum of securities. the Company organizes these securities into three marketplaces to inform investors of opportunities and risks: OTCQX, the best marketplace with qualified companies; OTCQB, the venture stage marketplace with the United States reporting Companies; and OTC Pink, the open marketplace with variable Reporting companies. The OTCQX marketplace offers the informed and trading for the United States and global companies. The OTCQB marketplace offers informed trading for securities of smaller or developing companies that are reporting to a United States regulator (SEC, Bank, or Insurance). The OTC Pink marketplace offers trading in a spectrum of equity securities through any broker.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

South Star advancing the first new natural-flake graphite mine in the Americas this century.

South Star Battery Metals CORP. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's May 6, 2024 announcement ("South Star Battery Metals Announces the First Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate from its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil"), South Star has executed another binding commercial sales agreement (the "Agreement") for the initial purchase of 100 tonnes (more than 220,000 pounds) of graphite concentrate from the Company's flagship Santa Cruz Graphite Mine ("Santa Cruz"), located in northeastern Brazil's Bahia state

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fine Grained Alkaline Igneous Host of High Grade Nb/REE Identified at Wabli Creek

Thick Dy & Tb REE results in NW Block of Deep Leads

Whim Creek Copper Production & Processing Hub Pilbara Region Western Australia

Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Related News

rare earth investing

Thick Dy & Tb REE results in NW Block of Deep Leads

Copper Investing

Whim Creek Copper Production & Processing Hub Pilbara Region Western Australia

Gold Investing

Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Graphite Investing

Altech – Entitlement Offer & Share Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Gold Investing

Placement of Shortfall from Rights Issue

×