IsoEnergy Stakes New Uranium Exploration Property

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV:ISO) announced that it has acquired through staking a new 100 percent owned property called Whitewater in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Garrett Ainsworth, a director of IsoEnergy, commented:

Im very excited about this addition to the IsoEnergy property portfolio. The Whitewater Property area shares some geological features with the southwest Athabasca basin region around the Rook 1 property, held by NexGen Energy Ltd. (“NexGen”). Supracrustal rocks of the Tantato domain at Whitewater have been described by several researchers as correlative with those of the Taltson domain that host NexGen’s Arrow deposit at Rook 1. Add to that, the presence of the uranium-fertile Grease River shear zone and numerous uranium occurrences, and you have all the ingredients of a highly prospective uranium exploration property