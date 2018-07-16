Fortuna Reports Q2 Production Results

Fortuna Silver Mines has reported its Q2 production results from its Caylloma mine in Peru and its San Jose mine in Mexico.











Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM, TSX:FVI) reported its production results for Q2 2018 from its San Jose Mine in Mexico and the Caylloma Mine in Peru, the company’s two operating mines in Latin America.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company produced 2.3 million ounces of silver and 14,557 ounces of gold plus base metal by-products. Silver and gold production for the first six months totalled 4.7 million ounces and 29,597 ounces respectively; being 13 percent and 20 percent above the company’s mid-year projection. Fortuna is on schedule to produce 8.3 million ounces of silver and 48.3 thousand ounces of gold or 11.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2018 in accordance with production guidance.

Highlights are as follows:

Silver production of 2,321,315 ounces; 10 percent increase over Q2 2017

Gold production of 14,557 ounces; in line with Q2 2017

Lead production of 7,186,541 pounds; in line with Q2 2017

Zinc production of 11,436,243 pounds; 8 percent increase over Q2 2017

Cash cost 2 for San Jose is US$60.5 per tonne

Cash cost2 for Caylloma is US$76.9 per tonne

Click here to read the full Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM, TSX:FVI) press release.