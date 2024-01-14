Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

NASDAQ Listing Update

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
White Cliff Minerals

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce it has secured the Radium Point, Iron Oxide Copper Gold Uranium (“IOCGU”) + Silver, historical mining province (“Radium Point” or “the Project”).

Highlights

  • The Radium Point licences, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada, cover an area in excess of 3,300km2 and includes significant historical mining operations, such as the Eldorado, Echo Bay, Contact Lake mines.
  • Historical production (pre-1982) from within the Project area includes:
    • 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
    • 34,200,000oz refined silver and
    • 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
    • 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
  • The Radium Point Project area has been identified by the Northwest Territories (“NWT”) Geoscience Office to have the highest potential for IOCG-Uranium style mineralisation in Canada.*
  • Mineral exploration has been largely non-existent in the area since uranium production ceased in the 60’s and silver and copper mining stopped in early 80’s.
  • Initial work will focus in and around former mined areas to identify extensions to these previously exploited mineral bodies, as well as known outcropping prospects throughout the licence area that have never been followed up.
  • Regional work will include air and ground geophysics, verification soil and chip sampling on previously identified outcropping high grade uranium mineralisation and confirmation testing of the larger geochemically anomalous areas throughout the broader Project area in preparation for drilling.
  • Company has large historical datasets that include extensive high grade rock, soil, trench and drill results and will update shareholders as it validates these results.
  • Project secured via licence applications submitted to both state and federal regulators.
  • The Company continues to progress options regarding the divestment of its various Australian assets.
Commenting on the Project acquisition, White Cliff Chairman Roderick McIllree said:

"The addition of this uranium province to our portfolio represents the delivery of another stated objective to secure large, scalable, high grade, high quality uranium and copper projects. This area has seen significant historical uranium, silver and copper production from several mining centres and is located in a proper safe and reliable jurisdiction. We have assumed control of a massive database of information which we are working on validating however even a initial cursory review suggest many high grade, vein fill and IOCG-U style anomalies exist throughout the licence holdings.

The project area covers a significant portion of the highly productive Echo Bay stratovolcano complex located within the Great Bear Magmatic Zone in northwest Canada and is near the Company’s recently organically acquired high grade Coppermine Project, both of which have been identified through systematic geological evaluation of old mines department paper reports and records. Organically growing a project of this scale, quality and prospectivity is rare and represents a fantastic value-accretive event for shareholders.

As soon as practicable, the Company will prepare and execute a symbiotic exploration programme taking advantage of synergies with work at the Company’s Coppermine Project, located to the north of this new project area.

According to the NWT government Geoscience office, Radium Point has been identified as having the highest probability of hosting IOCG-U style mineralisation in Canada. The Company considers the potential for discovering additional deposits, proximal to historical high grade mines and surrounding areas, to be high and we have started planning and permitting for our 2024 activities.

This is a great second addition to our evolving portfolio and I look forward to updating shareholders on further high quality projects we expect to add to the portfolio in due course.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnlithium investingrare earth investingwhite cliff minerals limitedLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain


Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

Tama Atacama Lithium Project - Exploration Concessions Granted

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that the first series of Exploration Concessions have been granted at its Tama Atacama Lithium Project.

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)

QX Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release Fourth-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, February 15 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Direct dial numbers are provided below:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (888) 330-2007
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 960-0105
Conference ID: 5205664
INTERNATIONAL ACCESS NUMBERS: https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/
Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Albemarle's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: February 15, 2024
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/434662125

Encore Dial-In Information
Encore Toll Free Dial in Number: 1-800-770-2030
Encore Toll Dial in Number: 1-647-362-9199
Encore Replay Dates: 02/15/2024 02/22/2024 23:59 ET

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp. Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-results-on-wednesday-february-14-2024-302033152.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

RK Lithium Project – Drilling Update Strong Li and Sn Intersections at the BT Lithium Prospect

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update for new drill holes (BTDD026-036) completed at the BT Lithium Prospect. Drilling results generally support the geological model applied to the Exploration Target estimate with lithium, tin and tantalum mineralisation hosted in pegmatite dykes-veins and adjacent metasediments. The prospective zone is currently defined over a strike length greater than 1.0km and remains open along strike and at depth on many sections.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 15 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Q4 2023 - SX Operations Update, Cloncurry

Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Pampa Metals Finalizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Related News

Copper Investing

Q4 2023 - SX Operations Update, Cloncurry

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Finalizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNC

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Gold Investing

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Chosen to Advise CleanTech Lithium on Development of Lithium Extraction Process

×