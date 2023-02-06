Komo Plant-Based Foods Announces Private Placement Financing

Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium plant-based food company, announces a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The proceeds of the offering shall be used for general working capital and for equipment and sales, marketing and inventory for Komo's expansion throughout Canada and part of the offering will be for debt settlement.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities, or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the Exchange. If finders' fees are paid in connection with the Offering, it is expected that any cash finders' fee will be equal to 8% of the proceeds placed by the applicable finder, and any finder's fee paid in securities will be equal to 8% of the number of Units placed by the applicable finder. All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

It is expected that management of the Company will participate in the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, the company's mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing the company's love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. The company believes plant-based eating is the future and that "Change can start with a single bite."(TM) The company's experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100-per-cent plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through the company's e-commerce website, and a distribution network of on-line and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. In 2021 the Company launched its flagship products: plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie, and later added Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers -- versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of the company's products are 100-per-cent plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have an 18-month frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo management's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's ability to retain key personnel, its projected revenues, its projected expenses, its ability to raise capital, and its expectation as to the continued increase in the number of retailers and consumers of its products constitute forward- looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

