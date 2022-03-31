



Overview In 2021, the plant-based food market was worth an impressive US$7 billion, up 27 percent year over year and is expected to hit US$10.7 billion by 2027. We’ve also seen the rise of several new players in the industry since Beyond Meat’s (NASDAQ: BYND) IPO in 2019. Among these new companies is the Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) while more established food companies, like the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or Hormel Food (NYSE:HRL), have opted to create sub-brands that focus on plant-based products. In Canada, the plant-based food industry is growing — sales of plant-based cheese alone in 2020 was valued at approximately US$12.1 million and is expected to reach US$23.9 million by 2026. To date, Canada has invested up to C$173 million in the Protein Industries through the country’s SuperCluster Initiative. This project aims to increase the value of key crops and serve growing markets in North America, Asia and Europe for plant-based or new food products. With the growing plant-based food industry in Canada supported by government funding, the opportunities for investors are bountiful.

Komo Plant-Based Foods (CSE: Komo Plant-Based Foods (CSE: YUM ) is a Canadian plant-based foods company that combines the best parts of nutrition, convenience and the meal-sharing experience. The company aims to create family-friendly and shareable options that are designed to bring people together through the power of plant-based comfort food options.

Komo aims to take advantage of several prevailing consumer trends, including the blossoming plant-based revolution, the rise of the clean label consumer, and the reemergence of frozen foods. The company is working to make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table through a strategy that focuses on making premium frozen meals a more accessible and flavorful experience through its innovative product catalog featuring meals/entrees, meal helpers, and sweets. As Komo Plant-Based Comfort Foods (a subsidiary of Komo Plant-Based Foods) CEO Jeffrey Ma said, Komo Plant-Based Foods makes their familiar products in multi-servings so that "people can enjoy the same products together." With the rise in popularity of plant-based diets and similar plant-based meals producing corporations — in tandem with operating out of the increasingly plant-based food-friendly Canada, Komo Plant-Based Foods finds itself in a favourable position for rapid growth.

Komo Plant-Based Foods has a number of frozen comfort food products, including its shepherd’s pies, pot pies, and lasagna. Furthermore, the company has made several advances with respect to its means of revenue and distribution. On January 11, 2022 Komo teamed up with BRR Logistics, one of Canada’s largest frozen foods distributors, allowing them to source all of Komo’s frozen plant-based products in retail groups in Ontario and Quebec. This is supplemental to Komo Plant-Based Foods’ already impressive e-commerce revenue sources, its own website and Shopify, and through hot meal delivery apps including Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) and Skip the Dishes, owned by Just Eats (NYSE:TKWY). Komo Plant-Based Foods’ serving sizes give its customers the ability to share food with others in a convenient yet affordable package. The company also has access to three streams of revenue, namely retail distribution, e-commerce and hot meal delivery apps, making the company highly accessible to a wide variety of consumers. They currently have 120 distribution points across Canada, with plans to reach 550 by July 31, 2022. Recently, the company announced that its plant-based food products have become available for purchase in the United States. The company’s leadership team has significant experience in the plant-based foods category. Komo Plant-Based Comfort Food CEO Jeffrey Ma has led innovation projects in plant-based nutrition and has extensive experience working for big brands, including Daiya Foods, VEGA and more. Meanwhile, Senior Director, Operations & Food Safety Adya Djoko has over 13 years of direct experience in the food industry. Director of Culinary Development Frédéric Gagné has worked as a plant-based chef for over 20 years.

Company Highlights Komo Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian plant-based meals company that aims to provide easy to prepare comfort foods that are shareable and designed for groups.

The company officially expanded into the United States in February 2022, with plans for further expansion.

The company has developed three reliable sources of revenue through retail, ecommerce, and hot meal delivery apps.

Komo Plant-Based Foods partnered with BRR Logistics, one of Canada’s largest frozen goods distributors, leveraging their vast network of participating retailers across the nation, to further distribute its products across Ontario and Quebec.

Komo’s management team has decades of combined experience working in the plant-based food industry.

Key Products Meals & Entrees The meals and entrees product line are designed to provide classic, hearty meals to vegans. It consists of filling, satisfying, favourites that appeal to a wide variety of demographics. Full entrees typically provide four-six servings, are designed for sharing and come in a ready-to-bake format.

The lasagna product offers vegans, and people aiming to reduce their meat consumption. a meat-free alternative. It consists of layers of semolina pasta, tomato lentil ragu, a chickpea béchamel sauce and a tofu ricotta-style spread. Available in both two-serving and five-six serving variations, the lasagna product is set to win the hearts of pasta lovers. The shepherd’s pie is another attractive option for people looking for a tasty, meat alternative for dinner. The product consists of Yukon gold garlic mash, mushroom onion gravy, Canadian green lentils, and a veggie medley. Meal Helpers

Meal helpers provide all the components a chef needs to simplify the plant-based cooking experience. This includes hearty classics, crowd favourites, and the staples required to add an infusion of flavour to any meal. Popular meal helpers include the bolognese sauce and taco filling. Sweets

The sweets product line is designed to provide vegans with access to classic dessert options. This category offers a variety of satisfying, indulgent, and comforting choices. Currently, the company offers vegan double chocolate oatmeal cookies within the sweets category.