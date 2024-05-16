Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Kirby McInerney LLP is Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kirby McInerney LLP is Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGN ). The firm's ongoing investigation concerns whether Regeneron and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[ Click here to learn more about the investigation ]

On April 10, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") issued a press release announcing its complaint filed against Regeneron under the False Claims Act. The lawsuit accuses the Company of failing to report millions of dollars in discounts provided to drug distributors. As a result, the DOJ alleges that the average selling price of Regeneron's Eylea drug was inflated above the amount allowed by Medicare. On this news, the price of Regeneron shares declined by $31.50 per share, or approximately 3.36%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $904.70 on April 12, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Regeneron securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this CONTACT FORM , to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-699-1180
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.REGN:USNASDAQ:REGN:US
REGN:US
The Conversation (0)
Dupixent® sBLA Accepted for FDA Priority Review for Treatment of Adolescents with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis

Dupixent® sBLA Accepted for FDA Priority Review for Treatment of Adolescents with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis

If approved, Dupixent would be the first treatment in the U.S. indicated for adolescents aged 12-17 years with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, a condition driven in part by underlying type 2 inflammation that obstructs the sinuses and nasal passages and can lead to a loss of sense of smell

Current treatment options for adolescents with CRSwNP leave many patients with uncontrolled disease and often result in the recurrence of nasal polyps

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dupixent® sBLA Accepted for FDA Priority Review for Treatment of Adolescents with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis

Dupixent® sBLA Accepted for FDA Priority Review for Treatment of Adolescents with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis

If approved, Dupixent would be the first treatment in the U.S. indicated for adolescents aged 12-17 years with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, a condition driven in part by underlying type 2 inflammation that obstructs the sinuses and nasal passages and can lead to a loss of sense of smell

Current treatment options for adolescents with CRSwNP leave many patients with uncontrolled disease and often result in the recurrence of nasal polyps

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dupixent® sBLA Accepted for FDA Priority Review for Treatment of Adolescents with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis

Dupixent® sBLA Accepted for FDA Priority Review for Treatment of Adolescents with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis

If approved, Dupixent would be the first treatment in the U.S. indicated for adolescents aged 12-17 years with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, a condition driven in part by underlying type 2 inflammation that obstructs the sinuses and nasal passages and can lead to a loss of sense of smell

Current treatment options for adolescents with CRSwNP leave many patients with uncontrolled disease and often result in the recurrence of nasal polyps

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dupixent® sBLA Accepted for FDA Priority Review for Treatment of Adolescents with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis

Dupixent® sBLA Accepted for FDA Priority Review for Treatment of Adolescents with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis

If approved, Dupixent would be the first treatment in the U.S. indicated for adolescents aged 12-17 years with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, a condition driven in part by underlying type 2 inflammation that obstructs the sinuses and nasal passages and can lead to a loss of sense of smell

Current treatment options for adolescents with CRSwNP leave many patients with uncontrolled disease and often result in the recurrence of nasal polyps

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latest DB-OTO Results Show Dramatically Improved Hearing to Normal Levels in a Child with Profound Genetic Deafness within 24 Weeks and Initial Hearing Improvements in a Second Child at 6 Weeks

Latest DB-OTO Results Show Dramatically Improved Hearing to Normal Levels in a Child with Profound Genetic Deafness within 24 Weeks and Initial Hearing Improvements in a Second Child at 6 Weeks

Preliminary data detailed in an ASGCT oral presentation include results for one of the youngest children in the world to receive a gene therapy for genetic deafness

Ongoing Phase 1/2 CHORD trial is currently enrolling infants and children in the U.S., UK and Spain

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Cisco to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference

Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Related News

Lithium Investing

Lancaster Resources Progresses Permitting for Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Gold Investing

Prospect Ridge Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Explorer Near the Golden Triangle

Battery Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces U.S. Government Funding to Accelerate the NICO Critical Minerals Project Development

Resource Investing

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

×