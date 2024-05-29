Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biohaven Doses First Patient with its Novel Trop-2 Directed Antibody Drug Conjugate BHV-1510 in Advanced or Metastatic Epithelial Tumors

Biohaven Doses First Patient with its Novel Trop-2 Directed Antibody Drug Conjugate BHV-1510 in Advanced or Metastatic Epithelial Tumors

-BHV-1510 is a novel trophoblast cell surface antigen-2 (Trop-2) directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that has demonstrated a highly differentiated preclinical monotherapy efficacy profile, the potential for broader therapeutic margin than other Trop-2 ADCs currently in development, and synergistic affects when combined with anti-PD1 therapy

-Biohaven also entered into a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron to study the combination of BHV-1510 with Regeneron's anti-PD-1 Libtayo ® (cemiplimab-rwlc) in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial

-Malignancies of epithelial tissue account for the vast majority of all cancers and the advanced or metastatic forms of these carcinomas represent an urgent unmet medical need

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) (Biohaven), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of life-changing therapies to treat a broad range of rare and common diseases, announced the first patient has been dosed in a first-in-human Phase 12 study of BHV-1510, a highly differentiated Trophoblast Cell Surface Antigen-2 (Trop-2) directed Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC), and the lead ADC program to advance into clinical trials in Biohaven's growing oncology pipeline.

Figure 1

The Phase 1/2 study of BHV-1510 is a multicenter, open-label study in subjects with select advanced or metastatic epithelial cell tumors. The trial consists of a dose-escalation phase, followed by a multicohort expansion phase. Additional information can be found at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ (NCT06384807).

"We are extremely proud to advance our first oncology clinical program with a potentially best in class ADC," said Nushmia Khokhar , M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Biohaven. "With the initiation of this monotherapy study, we are one step closer to providing differentiated and superior treatment options to people living with cancer. We are also excited to work with Regeneron and efficiently explore BHV-1510 in combination with its PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo ® across a range of tumors."

BHV-1510 is a next-generation, fully optimized ADC that consists of a Trop-2 directed antibody conjugated to a proprietary best-in-class Topoisomerase 1 (TopoIx) payload at a homogeneous drug-antibody ratio (DAR) of 4. BHV-1510 incorporates a unique site-specific conjugation methodology and highly stable and irreversible linker chemistry designed by GeneQuantum Healthcare Co. (Suzhou) Ltd. Preclinically BHV-1510 has shown superior cellular cytotoxicity, bystander killing, and immunogenic cell death resulting in improved efficacy as monotherapy, and synergistic efficacy in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy. In IND-enabling studies, BHV-1510 also showed a broader therapeutic margin relative to more advanced Trop-2 ADCs, including a lack of lung toxicity, that may translate to an improved clinical efficacy and safety profile.

Shiraj Sen M.D ., Ph.D., Director of NEXT Oncology-Dallas, commented, "Antibody drug conjugates have shown promising efficacy in solid tumors, but their clinical potential is currently limited by their safety margin. BHV-1510 has compelling and differentiated preclinical data, with the potential to translate to better safety and efficacy in several tumors including those with significant unmet need.  We are excited to be working with the Biohaven team on this important clinical trial for patients with advanced epithelial tumors."

Biohaven entered into a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) under which Biohaven will sponsor and fund the planned clinical trial and Regeneron will provide Libtayo. Libtayo is a fully-human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 (programmed cell death protein-1).

Brian Lestini , M.D., Ph.D., President of Oncology at Biohaven stated, "Biohaven's ADC technology and portfolio has the potential to differentiate from current ADCs in the market that use older payloads or maleimide linkers. The advancement of our lead ADC program, BHV-1510, into clinic as both monotherapy and in combination with Regeneron's anti-PD-1 represents an important first opportunity to show the breadth and differentiation of Biohaven's extensive ADC pipeline. Coupled with our deep in-house expertise in oncology clinical development, ADC chemistry, and complex manufacturing, we believe our diverse and growing ADC portfolio positions Biohaven for future leadership in oncology."

Biohaven is developing a broad portfolio of highly differentiated ADCs with the potential to broaden therapeutic margin, increase time on treatment, and improve efficacy. Biohaven's proprietary MATE™ platform technology focuses on novel, single-step conjugation chemistry, with the potential to be superior to the current industry standard maleimide and lipophilic click chemistry.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology. The company is advancing its innovative portfolio of therapeutics, leveraging its proven drug development experience and multiple proprietary drug development platforms. Biohaven's extensive clinical and preclinical programs include Kv7 ion channel modulation for epilepsy and mood disorders; extracellular protein degradation for immunological diseases; TRPM3 antagonism for migraine and neuropathic pain; TYK2/JAK1 inhibition for neuroinflammatory disorders; glutamate modulation for OCD and SCA (spinocerebellar ataxia); myostatin inhibition for neuromuscular and metabolic diseases, including SMA and obesity; antibody recruiting bispecific molecules and antibody drug conjugates for cancer. For more information, visit www.biohaven.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "continue", "plan", "will", "believe", "may", "expect", "anticipate" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future development, timing and potential marketing approval and commercialization of development candidates, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including: the expected timing, commencement and outcomes of Biohaven's planned and ongoing clinical trials; the timing of planned interactions and filings with the FDA; the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings; complying with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements; the potential commercialization of Biohaven's product candidates; the potential for Biohaven's product candidates to be first in class therapies; and the effectiveness and safety of Biohaven's product candidates. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in Biohaven's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including within the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MATE™ is a trademark of Biohaven Therapeutics Ltd.

Libtayo® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Porcelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
jennifer.porcelli@biohavenpharma.com
+1 (201) 248-0741

Media Contact:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
mikebeyer@sambrown.com
+1 (312) 961-2502

Figure 2

Figure 3

(PRNewsfoto/BIOHAVEN LTD)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohaven-doses-first-patient-with-its-novel-trop-2-directed-antibody-drug-conjugate-adc-bhv-1510-in-advanced-or-metastatic-epithelial-tumors-302157427.html

SOURCE Biohaven Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.REGN:USNASDAQ:REGN:US
REGN:US
The Conversation (0)
Promising Anti-tumor Activity of Novel Costimulatory Bispecific Antibody REGN7075 in Combination with Libtayo® to be Reported at ASCO

Promising Anti-tumor Activity of Novel Costimulatory Bispecific Antibody REGN7075 in Combination with Libtayo® to be Reported at ASCO

Oral presentation to highlight activity of REGN7075 in combination with Libtayo from dose-escalation portion of trial in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer, which has historically proven unresponsive to immunotherapy

Ongoing REGN7075 Phase 1/2 trial is investigating a potentially first-in-class combination across a range of advanced solid tumors

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dupixent® Late-Breaking Data from NOTUS Confirmatory Phase 3 COPD Trial Presented at ATS and Published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Dupixent® Late-Breaking Data from NOTUS Confirmatory Phase 3 COPD Trial Presented at ATS and Published in The New England Journal of Medicine

NOTUS results confirm landmark data from the Phase 3 BOREAS trial and show Dupixent significantly reduced exacerbations by 34% and improved lung function, compared to placebo, in uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with evidence of type 2 inflammation

Data support the potential of Dupixent as the first new treatment approach in more than a decade and first-ever targeted therapy for COPD

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
More than $9 Million Awarded to High School Scientists and Engineers at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2024

More than $9 Million Awarded to High School Scientists and Engineers at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2024

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Society for Science (the Society) announced that Grace Sun, 16, of Lexington, Kentucky, won the $75,000 top award, the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award, named in honor of the pioneering drug researcher and Regeneron co-Founder, Board co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer, in the 2024 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeneron ISEF), the world's largest pre-college science and engineering competition. Other top prizes went to projects in second-order cone programming, microplastics filtration and multi-sensory therapy for dementia.

The top winners were honored during two award ceremonies: the Special Awards on May 16 and the Grand Awards Ceremony on the morning of May 17. In total, over $9 million USD was awarded to the finalists based on their projects' creativity, innovation and depth of scientific inquiry. The competition featured nearly 2,000 young scientists representing 49 U.S. states and nearly 70 countries, regions and territories across the world.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kirby McInerney LLP is Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kirby McInerney LLP is Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGN ). The firm's ongoing investigation concerns whether Regeneron and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[ Click here to learn more about the investigation ]

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dupixent® sBLA Accepted for FDA Priority Review for Treatment of Adolescents with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis

Dupixent® sBLA Accepted for FDA Priority Review for Treatment of Adolescents with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis

If approved, Dupixent would be the first treatment in the U.S. indicated for adolescents aged 12-17 years with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, a condition driven in part by underlying type 2 inflammation that obstructs the sinuses and nasal passages and can lead to a loss of sense of smell

Current treatment options for adolescents with CRSwNP leave many patients with uncontrolled disease and often result in the recurrence of nasal polyps

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Inaugurates DLE Pilot Plant in Chile

Related News

Lithium Investing

Inaugurates DLE Pilot Plant in Chile

rare earth investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory

Lithium Investing

Major New LCT Pegmatite System Discovered at Mavis Lake East

Uranium Investing

Resource Extension Drilling Recommences and Project update for Samphire Uranium Project.

Resource Investing

$1.45M Capital Raising to Advance Exploration at Fiery Creek Copper Prospect

Gold Investing

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Gold Investing

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

×