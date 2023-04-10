Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Fintech Investing News

Intuit Mailchimp Announces Email Content Generator, a Generative AI Tool for Email Marketing

Mailchimp builds on existing generative AI tools and Intuit's AI-driven expert platform to launch product that allows marketers and small businesses to create email campaigns

Today, Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the global leader in email marketing and automation*, launched Email Content Generator (beta), which provides GPT AI technology to allow customers to create marketing email campaigns based on industry, marketing intent, and brand voice. Email Content Generator is part of a suite of AI-powered features within Mailchimp, and this latest release represents the next step in Mailchimp's goal to transform email marketing for small and mid-size businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005092/en/

Email Content Generator is part of a suite of AI-powered features within Intuit Mailchimp, and this latest release represents the next step in Mailchimp's goal to transform email marketing for small and mid-size businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)

Email Content Generator is part of a suite of AI-powered features within Intuit Mailchimp, and this latest release represents the next step in Mailchimp's goal to transform email marketing for small and mid-size businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're on a mission to make Mailchimp the only place where marketers can effortlessly create content optimized for their brand, their marketing channels, their objectives, and every member of their audience," said Rania Succar, CEO at Mailchimp. "AI and text generation tools like ChatGPT have received a lot of attention recently, and for good reason. We see this as a supportive technology for marketers, and we want to provide them with approachable ways to use AI so that they can automate, generate, and optimize content to save time and trust that what we're serving them is tailored to help them reach their goals."

Democratizing AI for Marketers

Over the last several years, Mailchimp has incorporated AI and machine learning capabilities into its platform to help marketers and small businesses market better and faster. Mailchimp made strategic acquisitions to bring AI technology into its email marketing platform, starting with Sawa in 2019 and Inspector 6 in 2020.

Mailchimp became part of Intuit's AI-driven expert platform after the acquisition in 2021, and now has access to even more sophisticated data and tools that help the email marketing platform solve its customers' biggest challenges with AI. Intuit has been driving AI innovation to help its customers solve their most important problems, accelerating personalized AI at scale for more than 100 million consumer and small business customers.

Mailchimp currently has 20+ AI and data science features in-app—such as Creative Assistant , Content Optimizer , Send-Day and Send-Time Optimization, Predictive Segmentation , and Product Recommendations —designed to help marketers and small business owners save time, send more effective marketing campaigns, and get smarter with their marketing decisions. In 2022 alone, Mailchimp generated more than 8 million data-backed recommendations with our AI-powered features.**

"Marketers and small businesses are spending a lot of time thinking about how they can apply AI without adding something new to their plates or relinquishing creative control," said Jon Fasoli, Chief Data and Product Officer at Mailchimp. "We see generative AI fundamentally changing the landscape of creative work, and we're here to help our customers apply it to their day-to-day marketing in meaningful ways so that they get more done and reach their goals faster. Email Content Generator and our AI-powered features can help them do just that."

More about Email Content Generator and Mailchimp's AI Features

Mailchimp users can generate content with AI to design on-brand marketing content faster, get copy ideas and inspiration, and test variants to deliver more personalized and engaging content to their customers. With the help of Email Content Generator, marketers can take content that GPT AI technology recommends for them and then customize that content to create highly personalized email marketing campaigns tailored to their brand, tone, and marketing intent, making email campaigns feel more authentic and relevant to their customers.

When creating an email campaign in Mailchimp's new email editor tool, our customers can see three options of copy that match their industry, marketing intent, and tone of voice. Mailchimp customers can give a natural language prompt like, "write an email about our new product launch and offer 15% off orders today only," and Email Content Generator will create three options that are even more targeted to the goal of their email campaign. Users can select an option generated for them that works best to drag and drop into their campaign, customize, and send to help them reach their audience and sell more.

Mailchimp's content generation and optimization tools don't just serve up content—they also break down why a campaign performs the way it did, with detailed insights and suggestions, and share recommendations for how to improve those campaigns and content. Small businesses and marketers can take advantage of Mailchimp's data, which includes their specific industry's data, to benchmark their marketing efforts across their industry and find the best day(s) and time(s) to send marketing campaigns to engage their customers.

Mailchimp uses a mix of in-house built models and third-party AI products to power its AI tools. Mailchimp is leveraging Intuit's AI infrastructure which allows technologists across the company to "democratize" AI and build AI capabilities into Intuit products at scale for customers, resulting in 58 billion machine learning predictions per day and 730 million AI-driven customer help interactions per year across Intuit.

Email Content Generator is the latest addition to Mailchimp's AI toolkit for marketers, along with features like:

  • Send Day and Send Time Optimization - Send Day Optimization takes the date range for a campaign (within Campaign Manager) and recommends the best day to send an email within that range based on industry benchmarks. With Send Time Optimization, Mailchimp adjusts the send time of an email to the predicted optimal time of day to send an email campaign.
  • Content Optimizer - When you send email campaigns to your audience, Mailchimp can help marketers decide how to create and design their marketing content. Mailchimp's Content Optimizer gives additional guidance with analysis, based on industry best practices, for readability and skimmability, calls to action, imagery, tone, as well as errors in link formatting, merge tags, spelling, and grammar.
  • Creative Assistant - Creative Assistant imports marketers' brand assets and houses them in a brand kit, allowing them to populate their marketing with auto-generated designs using their brand colors, fonts, logos, and images. Mailchimp uses design best practices and AI to ensure that multichannel campaigns are both beautiful and consistent, but let users edit, resize, and publish easily, too.
  • Purchase Likelihood an d Customer Lifetime Value - For customers who have integrated their e-commerce stores and/or QuickBooks Online accounts with the Mailchimp platform, Mailchimp uses e-commerce data, like individual purchase history and patterns, to help marketers estimate their customers' lifetime value and likelihood to purchase again.
  • Customer Journey Builder Next Action Recommendations - Customer Journey Builder's Next Action Recommendations help marketers analyze the behavior of similar users to recommend steps to add to a customer journey.
  • Subject Line, Header, Subheader Generation, and Preview Text Generation with GPT - These text generation tools complete the suite of email text generation products that allow Mailchimp users to generate entire emails in only a few clicks.
  • Alt-text Generation - Alt-text Generator analyzes the contents of a photo and recommends alternative text (alt-text) that describes the contents of the photo for visually impaired people.
  • Stock Image Suggestion - New Mailchimp users who may not have image assets related to their business when they first sign up will see on-brand stock image suggestions that are surfaced based on the text they provide about their business.
  • Campaign Performance Benchmarking - Campaign Performance Benchmarking groups helps marketers understand how their marketing compares to industry peers through statistics like growth rate and open rate.
  • Product Recommendations – Mailchimp customers can add product recommendation blocks to their emails based on predictions driven by prior purchase history and email interactions.

Availability

Email Content Generator (beta) will be available to select Mailchimp customers in the United States with Standard and Premium plans who are using Mailchimp's new email builder on April 10, 2023.

Learn More

To find out more about Mailchimp's AI products, click here .

For media kit and visuals, please reach out to pr@mailchimp.com . Follow us on social media: TikTok , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

*Based on competitor brands' publicly available data on worldwide numbers of customers in 2021/2022.
**Based on 2022 data for the following products: Product recommendations, Send Time Optimization, A/B testing, CLV segmentation, Likelihood to Purchase Segmentation, and PBJ.

About Intuit Mailchimp

Intuit Mailchimp is an email and marketing automations platform for growing businesses. We empower millions of customers around the world to start and grow their businesses with world-class marketing technology, award-winning customer support, and inspiring content. Mailchimp puts data-backed recommendations at the heart of your marketing, so you can find and engage customers across email, social media, landing pages, and advertising— automatically and with the power of AI. In 2021, Mailchimp was acquired by Intuit.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Intuit Mailchimp Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Intuit's forward-looking statement applies to the information you see here. Because product and features can change at any time, make your purchasing decisions based on currently available technology.

Mailchimp:
Kate Arora
kate.arora@mailchimp.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU
The Conversation (0)

FIS to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27, 2023

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce first quarter 2023 financial results on Thurs., April 27, 2023, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fisker Completes All Applicable FMVSS Testing for Fisker Ocean SUV; Company Awaiting Official EPA Certification for US Range

  • Fisker completed testing and met all applicable US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) for the Fisker Ocean SUV
  • Fisker is also pursuing official EPA and CARB certifications for its Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV
  • The company expects full European regulatory type approval in late April, with deliveries in Europe to follow
  • Fisker engaged a dual-homologation strategy for Europe and the US to capitalize on market demand

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today the Fisker Ocean completed and met all applicable FMVSS testing required for US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) self-certification and meets New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) standards for a 5-star rating. Fisker utilized an internationally recognized agency to carry out the testing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005214/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PayPal Adds New Features to Its Complete Payments Solution for Online Small Businesses

PayPal's online payment solution enables SMBs to accept PayPal payments, credit and debit cards, digital wallets and more. Beginning today, SMBs will also be able to accept payments with Apple Pay ® , allow their customers to save payment methods with the PayPal vault and keep their cards up to date with real-time account updater, as well as get access to features to help them run their business including interchange plus plus (IC++) pricing with gross settlement .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has added new features to its complete payments solution for small businesses. The solution enables small businesses to accept a range of payments including PayPal Venmo and PayPal Pay Later products. Giving customers more choice in how they can pay can help drive checkout. Fifty-nine percent of respondents of a recent Ponemon Institute study said their customers frequently abandon their shopping cart when their preferred payment method is unavailable. 1 PayPal's complete payments solution also enables small businesses to process card payments directly on their website, and customize the checkout experience to match the look and feel of their brand, all through a single integration.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Live Nation Entertainment and PayPal Sign Multi-Year Deal To Expand Simple and Secure Payments to Fans Buying Tickets Worldwide

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), today announced a multi-year strategic partnership that names PayPal as the Preferred Payments Partner of Ticketmaster, providing fans a simple and flexible way to buy tickets to the live entertainment they love.

PayPal & Live Nation

As a part of the partnership, fans will be able to pay with PayPal, PayPal Pay Later products, and Venmo* across Ticketmaster's platform. Additionally, PayPal Braintree will become Ticketmaster's primary global payment processor, speeding up the checkout process and giving fans direct access to event add-ons like merchandise and parking for purchase.

With PayPal's payment solutions front and center throughout the checkout experience on Ticketmaster, fans can confidently know they are buying tickets with a simple and trusted payment method supported by Purchase Protection 1 and advanced fraud detection technology to help keep their payments safe. Fans will also benefit from the option to use one-time login, where they can choose to save their information for future purchases. They will now have access to multiple payment options across a total of 21 countries, including:

  • PayPal Checkout: Gives fans a trusted, secure way to pay, letting them choose from whatever payment methods they have on file, including credit card, debit card, PayPal balance, bank withdrawal, and more.
  • PayPal Pay Later: Allows fans to pay for purchases evenly over the course of weeks or months in fixed amounts, helping manage their budget while still enjoying their favorite artists and teams.
  • Venmo: Offers Ticketmaster fans in the U.S. the option to split their payments upon purchase in the social app and through Venmo checkout.

"Our goal is to seamlessly connect artists and event organizers with fans wherever they are in the world, and PayPal helps us take that to the next level with a truly global-reaching payments solution," said Mark Yovich , President, Ticketmaster. "This partnership gives fans continuity and confidence that they have a secure, trusted, and accessible payment method wherever in the world they happen to be attending an event."

"PayPal's scale and ability to provide payments options in global markets comes from the company's experience over several decades and has resulted in a strong reputation among consumers as a trusted payment method 2 ," said Peggy Alford , EVP of Global Sales, PayPal. "Our data shows that consumers are nearly three times more likely to finish buying a ticket to a live entertainment event when they see PayPal as a checkout option, demonstrating the value the PayPal brand brings to this partnership 3 . This expanded engagement between PayPal and Ticketmaster will give fans the ability to check out in as little as seconds with flexible payment options they know and trust."

The partnership also includes an expanded global marketing program to drive broad engagement and fan loyalty through experiences and offers. For major festivals like Bonnaroo, BottleRock, and Lollapalooza, a limited number of fans using PayPal and Venmo will be rewarded with ticket discounts and Cashless credits to help them make the most of the live events they love.

*Venmo is available in the U.S. only. Availability and rollout of PayPal products referenced vary by country and are subject to change.
1 Available on eligible purchase. Limits apply: https://www.paypal.com/us/legalhub/useragreement-full#purchase-protection
2 Interbrand Best Global Brands 2022: https://interbrand.com/best-brands/
3 Nielsen Study: https://newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2020-01-14-PayPal-Increases-Conversion-Average-Order-Value-and-Net-Promoter-Score-for-Merchants

Media Contact
Tom Hunter
thhunter@paypal.com

About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com .

About Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster is the world's largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services. Through official partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports teams, festivals, performing arts centres, and theatres, Ticketmaster processes 500 million tickets per year across 30+ different countries. Ticketmaster is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Real Matters to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on April 28, 2023

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results via news release on Friday, April 28, 2023, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, April 28, 2023, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nearly 90% of Accountants Expect Technology to Drive their Firms' Growth in 2023, according to Intuit QuickBooks Survey

Artificial intelligence and automation tools lead the wave for desired technology investments in the industry

Today, Intuit Inc.(NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , unveiled new data that reveals how accountants are embracing the power of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to help propel their business growth and better serve their clients. The Intuit QuickBooks Accountant Technology Survey , which collected responses from 2,000 accountants in the U.S., also explores how firms are adapting to the decline in the talent pipeline while maintaining a positive outlook on the future of the profession.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

Altiplano Announces Proposed Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Gold Breaks US$2,000 Again, Stocks Follow

Lithium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Allied Rises on Lithium Technology News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold and Silver Make Moves, Cameco Exec on Uranium ​Prices

Lithium Investing

Livent Exec: "No Time to Waste" in Bringing Critical Raw Materials Supply Online

×