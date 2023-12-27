Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Hastings Technology Metals Limited

ASX:HAS

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of rare earth metals and natural resources.

Press Releases

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) Admitted to the Official List of ASX

Hastings Technology Metals Raises $9.6 Million

Hastings Technology Metals: 5 Additional Mining Leases Granted at Yangibana Project

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of rare earth metals and natural resources. It holds interests in the Yangibana rare earth project located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia covering an area of approximately 650 square kilometres; and the Brockman project located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia which comprises resources of the rare metals zircon, niobium and tantalum, and the heavy rare earth yttrium.

