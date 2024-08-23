- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Great Southern Mining Starts Drill Program at Duketon Gold Project
The company plans to focus on Duketon's Golden Boulder prospect before testing newly defined targets at the site in Western Australia.
Great Southern Mining (ASX:GSN) said on Wednesday (August 21) that it has kicked off reverse-circulation drilling at its Duketon gold project, situated in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields region.
Drilling will commence at the Golden Boulder prospect before newly defined targets at the site are tested.
Acquired by Great Southern in February 2021, the Duketon property is located within the Duketon Greenstone Belt, which it shares with gold producer Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTC Pink:RGRNF).
Golden Boulder historically produced 1,915 tonnes at 28.6 grams per tonne of gold.
“(Golden Boulder) in particular hosts all three of the main mineralised structures in the Duketon Greenstone Belt and has seen very little drilling since the 1990s,” commented Matthew Keane, managing director of Great Southern.
In a mid-July press release, Great Southern mentions the Amy Clarke and Boundary prospects in addition to Golden Boulder. The company said several geochemical soil surveys done this year have helped it define new gold anomalies northeast of Amy Clarke along the Garden Well trend. The surveys have also strengthened Boundary's prospectivity.
According to Great Southern, gold surface anomalism at Boundary, which is located south of Amy Clarke, also on the Garden Well trend, is up to 10 times greater than other prospects covered under its tenure.
The Garden Well trend is home to Regis Resources' 5 million ounce Garden Well deposit.
"We are keen to execute an efficient and cost effect program and will eagerly await the assay results over the newly defined targets," Keane added in Wednesday's press release.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.