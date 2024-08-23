Great Southern Mining Starts Drill Program at Duketon Gold Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Piche Resources: Targeting Globally Significant Uranium and Gold Discoveries in Australia and Argentina

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Sampling Indicates Further Prospectivity

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Piche Resources

PR2:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

Great Southern Mining Starts Drill Program at Duketon Gold Project

The company plans to focus on Duketon's Golden Boulder prospect before testing newly defined targets at the site in Western Australia.

Gold bars.
Jingming Pan / Unsplash

Great Southern Mining (ASX:GSN) said on Wednesday (August 21) that it has kicked off reverse-circulation drilling at its Duketon gold project, situated in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields region.

Drilling will commence at the Golden Boulder prospect before newly defined targets at the site are tested.

Acquired by Great Southern in February 2021, the Duketon property is located within the Duketon Greenstone Belt, which it shares with gold producer Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTC Pink:RGRNF).

Golden Boulder historically produced 1,915 tonnes at 28.6 grams per tonne of gold.

“(Golden Boulder) in particular hosts all three of the main mineralised structures in the Duketon Greenstone Belt and has seen very little drilling since the 1990s,” commented Matthew Keane, managing director of Great Southern.

In a mid-July press release, Great Southern mentions the Amy Clarke and Boundary prospects in addition to Golden Boulder. The company said several geochemical soil surveys done this year have helped it define new gold anomalies northeast of Amy Clarke along the Garden Well trend. The surveys have also strengthened Boundary's prospectivity.

According to Great Southern, gold surface anomalism at Boundary, which is located south of Amy Clarke, also on the Garden Well trend, is up to 10 times greater than other prospects covered under its tenure.

The Garden Well trend is home to Regis Resources' 5 million ounce Garden Well deposit.

"We are keen to execute an efficient and cost effect program and will eagerly await the assay results over the newly defined targets," Keane added in Wednesday's press release.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:GSN
gold investinggold stocksasx stocksgold explorationGold Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News
×