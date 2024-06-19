Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration Presentation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Miramar Resources

Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration Presentation

Gold Coast Investment Showcase 19-20 June 2024

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation which are not statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those relating to the proposed transactions, are forward-looking statements. These statements instead represent management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets or Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Allan Kelly, a “Competent Person” who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Allan Kelly is the Executive Chairman of Miramar Resources Ltd. He is a full-time employee of Miramar Resources Ltd and holds shares and options in the company.

Allan Kelly has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to Qualify as a “Competent Person” as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’. Allan Kelly consents to the inclusion in this presentation of the matters based on his information and in the form and context in which it appears.

Information on historical results for all projects within this presentation, including JORC Table 1 and 2 Information, is included in the Miramar Resources Limited Prospectus dated 4 September 2020.

JORC Table 1 and 2 Information for Miramar results for all projects within this presentation are included in the relevant ASX releases.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksnickel stockscopper stocksgold stocksnickel explorationcopper explorationgold explorationasx:m2rcopper investingCopper Investing
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Miramar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Whaleshark Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Company’s 100%-owned Whaleshark Project, in the Gascoyne region of WA, where the Company has outlined a significant magnetite Exploration Target of 411Mt - 2,353Mt at 25-30% Fe in proximity to substantial mining, processing, power, transport and shipping infrastructure.

Keep reading...Show less
A pile of 1 kilogram copper bars.

What Factors Affect Copper Supply and Demand? (Updated 2024)

From wiring and plumbing to electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, base metal copper is key for a range of important applications in various industries. In fact, it's even earned the moniker "Dr. Copper."

That's because copper's widespread uses make it a valuable indicator for global economic health. Knowing what drives copper prices today is therefore helpful for investors who are focused on the bigger picture for copper.

Even though the red metal took a COVID-19-induced dive in the early spring of 2020, both 2021 and 2022 turned out to be record-setting years for the copper price. That trend has continued this year — in May, copper hit yet another a fresh all-time high, reaching US$5.20 per pound on the Comex, which equates to US$11,464 per metric ton (MT).

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Miramar to Present at Gold Coast Investment Showcase Conference

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, will be presenting at the Gold Coast Investment Showcase at 9:30am (EST) on Thursday, 20th June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Successful completion of Retail Entitlement Offer

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) (TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of the retail component of the fully underwritten accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer announced on 23 May 2024, to raise approximately$16.7 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer).
Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.
Keep reading...Show less
Paper saying "petition to file for bankruptcy."

Nevada Copper Files for Bankruptcy After Challenges at Pumpkin Hollow

Nevada Copper (TSX:NCU,OTC Pink:NEVDQ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under the US Bankruptcy Code on Monday (June 10) following an inability to secure funding or a change-of-control deal.

The move comes less than a month after copper prices reached a new all-time high.

The company also announced the appointment of Tom Albanese, former CEO of Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), as the new chair of its board of directors following the resignation of Randy Buffington as president and CEO.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Miramar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Miramar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fertoz Welcomes Phosphate’s Addition to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List

High-Grade Assays Establish Continuous Mineralisation for 460m Outside Resource

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

Deal Completion on Acquisition of Bengal Mining and Brazilian Lithium Projects

Related News

Gold Investing

High-Grade Assays Establish Continuous Mineralisation for 460m Outside Resource

Lithium Investing

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

Lithium Investing

Deal Completion on Acquisition of Bengal Mining and Brazilian Lithium Projects

Gold Investing

World-Leading Low-Carbon Credentials for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Lithium Investing

Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes with Multiple Brine Horizon Targets - Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

Gold Investing

Sarama Announces Equity Placement of up to A$1M

×