Winsome Resources

Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project

Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:

“Today’s announcement of our maiden MRE marks a significant milestone for the Adina Lithium Project and is an historic moment for Winsome Resources.

Just over a year ago, our first sampling expedition began at Adina, and it is a remarkable achievement by our exploration team to have since declared one of the largest hard rock MREs in North America.

We are excited at the prospect of updating this resource again in the first half of 2024, with assays to be received from over 25,000m of drilling to be completed prior to year-end.

Winsome is one of very few lithium developers around the world with a large high-quality resource in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, which can integrate directly into the North American electric vehicle supply chain.

Today’s MRE could not have been achieved without the support of our experienced team, known for their past successes in developing, financing, and building hard rock lithium mining operations, as well as from the collaboration of local Cree communities.

I look forward to updating our shareholders, and the local Eeyou Istchee James Bay communities, Quebec, and Canadian stakeholders who will benefit from the development of this project, as we venture into 2024.”

Winsome Resources’ maiden MRE for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project is 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O (refer to Table 1), classified in the Inferred category.

Corresponding to a contained tonnage of 1.62Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), this MRE is based on more than 27,600m of drilling with assays taken from an approximate spacing of 100m x 100m.

Assay results are pending from over 25,000m of additional infill and extensional drilling to the end of 2023, with five drill rigs currently on site at Adina. Data from these assays is anticipated to be received in early 2024 and will be used to upgrade the maiden Mineral Resource during H1 2024.

A total strike length of 3.1km of lithium mineralisation in spodumene-bearing pegmatites has been defined at the Adina Lithium Project to date, across two primary zones - the Main Zone and the Footwall Zone.

The resource and geological modelling have outlined significant potential for growth at Adina Main and Footwall Zones, which remain open to the east and west along strike, up-dip to the north, and at depth.

Current drilling programs are testing potential extensions to this mineralisation to the east where drilling recently confirmed a link between Adina Main and Adina East2, to the west, and to the north where the Footwall Zone remains open up-dip.

The declaration of Winsome’s maiden MRE for the Adina Lithium Project allows preliminary development studies to progress, including initial mine designs with a view to publishing project studies in H2 2024.

Environmental baseline and infrastructure studies are already underway, in consultation with representatives from the local Eeyou Istchee James Bay Cree and local stakeholders in Quebec.

Initial process engineering planning, including building on previous outstanding metallurgical test work results3, are also advancing with drill core to be collected in Q1 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

WR1:AU
Winsome Resources
Winsome Resources

Winsome Resources


Winsome Resources

Winsome Further Expands Lithium Exploration Footprint in Quebec

Perth-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has partnered with geology specialist Mr Glenn Griesbach and with local prospector Mr Marc de Keyser.

Winsome Resources

Quarterly Report for Period Ending 31 March 2022

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) ("the Company" or "Winsome Resources ") is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2022.

1500 Metres of Drilling Completed at Gorge

1500 Metres of Drilling Completed at Gorge

Balkan Mining and MineralsLtd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 of the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has been successfully completed at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").

Winsome Resources

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Winsome Resources Limited (‘WR1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WR1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 11 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE)

Century Lithium Provides Update on Feasibility Study and Sodium Hydroxide as a By-Product

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Feasibility Study for its Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and has commenced a market study on sodium hydroxide as a soluble by-product.

Highlights

Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025

HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of construction activities at the 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with the aim of delivering lithium chloride production in H1, 2025.

fortune minerals

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Operations, Permitting and Community Relations Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (“Battery” or “BMR” or the “Company”) is very pleased to provide an operational, permit and community relations update.

The Punitaqui copper mining complex (“Punitaqui”) includes the copper concentrator or “plant”, tailings storage facility, electrical, instrumentation and mechanical maintenance facilities, administration offices, assay laboratories, cafeterias, copper concentrate storage and loadout facilities, and the Cinabrio, San Andres and Dalmacia mines and includes the soon-to-be established Cinabrio Norte mine (see Figures 1 and 2).

Winsome Resources
×