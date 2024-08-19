Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

GLOBAL ATOMIC ANNOUNCES NIGER GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR THE DASA PROJECT

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that a letter was issued by the Government of the Republic of Niger on August 15, 2024 in which President Tiani and the Council of Ministers confirmed their support for Global Atomic and the Dasa Project.

In the letter translated below, the Government states that…


Mr. President and Chief Executive Officer,

The Conseil National pour la Sauvegarde de la Patrie Chairman, Head of State, His Excellency Brigadier General ABDOURAHAMANE TIANI, has been informed of you investing in Niger's mining sector, particularly in the DASA uranium project, and thanks you for your interest.

The Head of State has instructed his Cabinet, the Minister of Mines and all Nigerien stakeholders in the sector to facilitate the implementation of your projects and investments in accordance with the regulations in force and following a win-win approach.

The DASA project, which will be sustainably integrated into the national economy, is expected to play an important role as a cornerstone for socio-economic development. As such, Niger's highest authorities support it totally.

Finally, as your company has always complied with our country's regulations, I would ask you to keep on doing so. That guarantees the continuity of our partnership.

We assure you that all that is necessary will be done to ensure that the State provides the best possible support for SOMIDA's DASA project and I would like to extend you, Mr. President and CEO, my best wishes.

Best regards,

Dr SOUMANA BOUBACAR

Minister, Director of the Cabinet

Copied to:

SP/CNSP: Permanent Secretary of CNSP – For information

PCNSP/DIRCABA: Deputy Head of Staff of the President – For information

CAB/PM: Prime Minister Office – For further information

M. Mines: Mines Ministry – For follow-up

PCNSP/SGP: Presidency Secretary General – For information

PCNSP/SGP/A: Deputy Presidency Secretary General – For information

ANPIPS: National Agency in charge of Strategic Investment Projects. – More information


President and CEO of Global Atomic, Stephen Roman , stated, " This letter confirms what we've been telling all our stakeholders about the strong support from the Government of Niger for our Dasa Project and our significant progress in its development to date. The inclusion of ANPIPS (National Agency in Charge of Strategic Investment Projects) in the Minister's letter, confirms Dasa is considered a strategic investment for the Republic of Niger ."

"The Letter highlights that we have always complied with Niger's regulations. The Mines Minister, during his site visit in May 2024 , witnessed our commitment to predominately populate our local management and operating staff from Niger's workforce and prioritize Niger companies for the supply of goods and services, where practical."

"We are pleased to see that the government recognizes not only the socio-economic benefits that accrue to Niger from Dasa, but also the excellent ESG work we have been doing since 2008."

"We continue to develop the Dasa Project and look forward to bringing the mine and the processing plant into production at the end of 2025, for delivery of yellowcake to utilities in the U.S. and other countries in early 2026."

GLO - President's Letter Envelope (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

GLO - President's Letter Original (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

Global Atomic - TSX30 - OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic Corporation logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/19/c6278.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that the Company has formalized its June 2022 Letter of Intent by signing a Definitive Agreement with a major North American utility for their procurement of uranium from the Dasa Project. The agreement represents the supply of up to 2.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7% of Dasa's annual production over the period with a revenue potential valued in excess of US$110 million in real terms.

In January 2023 , the Company formalized a similar agreement with another major North American utility for the procurement of Dasa's uranium, representing the supply of 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 over a six-year period commencing in 2025, representing a revenue potential of US$140 million in real terms.  In total these two agreements represent revenue potential of over US$250 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTC-QX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to report on operations at its Turkish zinc recycling joint venture and its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Turkish Zinc Recycling Joint Venture

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Australian drilling proceeding as planned; Strong downhole gamma radioactivity confirms mineralisation at initial three targets

Highlights:

  • Second drill rig has completed RC drilling at Long Pocket
    • All 38 planned RC drillholes completed (for 2,139 meters) at the Long Pocket prospect and on track for maiden Mineral Resource Estimation expected by Q1 2025
    • Composite downhole gamma responses over 1m of up to 13,993 counts per second ("cps") (including 27,319 cps 1 ) confirm shallow mineralisation
  • 5 diamond drillholes for 932.7 meters completed at Amphitheatre
    • Downhole gamma probe 1m composites of up to 1m 16,426 cps 2 (including 20,312 cps) supports extensions to mineralisation
  • First assay results expected Q3 2024
  • Two rigs now at Huarabagoo and Junnagunna with resource extension drilling underway; initial hole indicates wide mineralised intervals with peak 1m gamma composites of up to 6,992 cps (including 13,350cps) 3
  • First hole at Huarabagoo extended because mineralisation continued further down from the initial planned hole depth of 80m .

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to provide an update on its drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project - Updated

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA)(Gladiator or the Company) provides a correction to its Mkuju drilling update announcement previously released to market on 15 August 2024

SWC drill hole identification numbers provided on page 2 of the previous announcement have been corrected, and also Figure 3 (on page 5) has been updated to correctly refence the drill hole numbers

Holes SWDD002 and SWDD003 were extended to test the lower Tiers 2 and 3 (Figure 3) but only minor uranium mineralisation was encountered.


Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program currently being undertaken at the Mkuju, located in South-west Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

C29 Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Ur-Energy (URG) is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 3:00 pm ET
Location:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51139

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program currently being undertaken at the Mkuju, located in South-west Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium periodic symbol.

Alligator Energy Makes Uranium Discovery During First Drill Program at Big Lake Project

Explorer Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) announced on Tuesday (August 13) that an initial drill program at its South Australia-based Big Lake uranium project has yielded a new discovery.

“This is the first significant greenfields discovery of uranium in South Australia since the Samphire Uranium Project in 2007 by the company UraniumSA,” said CEO Greg Hall in the firm's announcement. "The thickness extent of mineralisation layers ranging up to 20m in these discovery holes is impressive for this style of mineralisation."

He added that while estimated grades are on the lower side, Alligator is encouraged to see two intersections with grade thicknesses close to the economic cut off used at the company's Samphire project.

Keep reading...Show less

