Ginkgo Bioworks and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Botswana Announce Plans to Develop and Implement New Biosecurity Capabilities in Botswana

Collaboration aims to leverage innovative biosecurity capabilities to promote public health, global health security, and the development of the bioeconomy

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, and the Ministry of Health ("MoH"), representing the Government of the Republic of Botswana today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with the intent of developing and implementing new biosecurity capabilities in Botswana .

The planned partnership will support capacity-building and biosecurity throughout Botswana's public health sector. Ginkgo, through its biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo ("Concentric"), plans to collaborate with the Botswana MoH to equip local public health institutions with biosecurity tools and training, as well as the secure data infrastructure that they need to leverage automation, data analysis, bio-informatics capabilities and other critical genomic sequencing technologies. Concentric and Botswana MoH will also endeavor to address key biosecurity challenges, by implementing innovative pathogen monitoring programs at strategic nodes, such as ports of entry and animal agricultural settings.

As biological threats continue to emerge, Concentric and the Botswana MoH recognize the importance of international collaboration and cooperation to promote global health security. Effective pathogen monitoring and data sharing capabilities can empower government officials, community leaders and other stakeholders, to make informed public health decisions. This planned partnership is a significant milestone in the development of Concentric's global pathogen monitoring network and will advance Botswana MoH's public health mission. Building biosecurity infrastructure and capacity will also support the long-term development of a knowledge-based economy and biotechnology workforce.

"Pathogens don't recognize national borders, so it is critical to create widespread and sustainable biosecurity infrastructure that acts as a radar to feed a global pathogen weather map," said Matthew McKnight , General Manager, Biosecurity at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are deeply grateful for Botswana's leadership in deploying next-generation biosecurity, and we're excited to use Concentric's platform to support the Ministry of Health as they work to continually improve health care provision in Botswana and address broader health security challenges such as zoonotic spillover,"

Ms Grace Muzila , Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health of Botswana observed that, "Biological threats will continue to emerge, whether through travel, zoonotic spillover, or other means, and they will continue to put a strain on health care institutions in our country and globally. As a result, we need to put in place the tools that will enable us to detect and respond to these public health threats in future. We look forward to partnering with Ginkgo to bring Botswana into a new era of biosecurity innovation that will support our critical public health needs."

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), or LinkedIn .

About the Botswana Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health (MoH) of Botswana was established by an act of Parliament as a custodian of public health in Botswana with a regulatory oversight function. MoH is mandated to protect the public from health hazards and to ensure the delivery of quality health services to Botswana . It formulates acts, policies, regulations and norms, standards and guidelines for health services.  As the key custodian of healthcare services, almost every village or community has a health care facility located within a 5km radius.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's biosecurity platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to:(i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 14, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

BOTSWANA MINISTRY OF HEALTH MEDIA CONTACT:
cnyanga@gov.bw

DNA
Ginkgo Bioworks Launches Ginkgo Enzyme Services, Enabling Applications across Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics, Food and Agriculture, and Beyond

Enzyme Intelligence Virtual Event on December 15, 2022 gives overview of Ginkgo's approach to machine learning-guided enzyme engineering

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced the launch of Ginkgo Enzyme Services . Ginkgo Enzyme Services is powered by ultra high throughput screening and machine learning-guided protein design, as well as optimized proprietary bacterial and fungal host strains. Ginkgo Enzyme Services solves challenges for R&D teams developing enzymes, from discovery of novel enzyme activity through optimization of enzyme function and large scale manufacturing. A virtual event on Dec. 15 will give an overview of Ginkgo's Enzyme Intelligence approach to machine learning-guided enzyme engineering, a core element of this offering.

Ginkgo Bioworks Provides Compensation Information Related to Recent Acquisitions

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that in connection with its transaction with Bayer CropScience LP ("Bayer") on October 17, 2022 Ginkgo granted 9,868,143 restricted stock units to 139 new employees, and in connection with its acquisition of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen") on October 19, 2022 Ginkgo granted 8,305,110 restricted stock units to 179 new employees. The restricted stock units were granted without stockholder approval as material inducements to the employees entering into employment with Ginkgo pursuant to NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 303A.08 and were approved by Ginkgo's compensation committee.

Ginkgo Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programing and biosecurity, today announced the sale of shares of  its Class A common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million to BTIG, LLC, as the underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares. In connection with this offering, Ginkgo has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of  shares of Class A common stock.

The last reported sale price of Ginkgo's Class A common stock on November 15, 2022 was $2.67 per share.  The underwriter proposes to offer for sale the shares of common stock from time to time in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to receipt and acceptance by it and subject to its right to reject any order in whole or in part.

BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about November 18, 2022 , subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ginkgo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to offset the cash used to finance the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Bayer CropScience LP and for other general corporate purposes. The shares described above are being offered by Ginkgo pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 4, 2022 and declared effective by the SEC on October 14, 2022 . A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on November 15, 2022 . The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus can be obtained at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov or from BTIG, LLC at 65 East 55th Street New York, NY , 10022 or by e-mail at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Ginkgo

Ginkgo is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of Class A common stock and the expected closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"),which is building the leading platform for cell programing and biosecurity, today announced that it intends to offer and sell $100 million of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering. As part of this offering, Ginkgo intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of the shares of Class A common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Ginkgo.

BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Ginkgo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to offset the cash used to finance the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Bayer CropScience LP and for other general corporate purposes. The shares described above are being offered by Ginkgo pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 4, 2022 and declared effective by the SEC on October 14, 2022 . The offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from BTIG, LLC at 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY , 10022 or by e-mail at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com .

The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Ginkgo

Ginkgo is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of Class A common stock and the expected closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors,  and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com

Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

15 new Cell Programs added and $66 million of Total revenue in Q3 2022

Closed four acquisitions in October, including Zymergen and Bayer's West Sacramento agricultural biologicals capabilities, enabling commencement of integration and pursuit of new growth opportunities

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-Compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (Ambrx) (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary Engineered Precision Biologics platform to create antibody drug conjugates, announced today that it received a notice (the Notice) on November 23, 2022 from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it was not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards because the average closing price of Ambrx's American Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing seven ordinary shares, had fallen below $1.00 per ADS (Minimum Stock Price) over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average closing price per ADS required to maintain continued listing on the NYSE.

Clene Announces Closing of $5 Million Debt Facility from the State of Maryland

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today announced the closing of a $5 million debt facility (the "Loan") with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development ("DHCD").

The State Small Business Credit Initiative ("SSBCI") program within DHCD sourced the funds for the Loan from the U.S. Department of Treasury. All conditions related to the Loan were satisfied by Clene. The Loan bears interest at a rate of 6% per annum and has a maturity date 60 months from the first day of the second full month following the date the Loan closes.

Ambrx Announces Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data Evaluating ARX788 in HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Who Progressed Following T-DM1 Treatment

  • Data to be discussed in a Spotlight Poster Presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
  • Preliminary Phase 2 results from ACE-Breast-03 study demonstrate 57.1% confirmed overall response rate (ORR) by RECIST v1.1 and 100% disease control rate (DCR) in heavily pre-treated patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer (mBC) following treatment with Ambrx's ARX788 anti-HER2 Antibody Drug Conjugate
  • No drug-related severe adverse events (SAEs) were observed

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx, (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary Engineered Precision Biologics (EPBs) platform to create antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced preliminary safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 ACE‑Breast-03 study during a Spotlight Poster Presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The data presented by the investigator demonstrated 51.7% overall response rate (ORR) by RECIST v1.1 and 100% disease control rate (DCR) after treatment with ARX788 in HER2 positive mBC patients who are resistant or refractory to T-DM1.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Completes Patient Enrollment for its Phase 2 Trial in Knee Osteoarthritis

-  Company remains on track for Phase 2 data readout in Q2 2023 -

 Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced that it has completed enrollment, randomization and dosing of the last patient, in its Phase 2 trial that is evaluating the efficacy and safety of EP-104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis ("OA") of the knee.

Cybin Presents CYB003 Preclinical Data at 2022 American College of Neuropsychopharmacology Annual Meeting

- New findings underscore potential of CYB003 as a novel psychedelic-based therapeutic for the treatment of depression -

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) ( Cybin or the Company ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , today announced that the Company presented two posters on its deuterated psilocybin analog, CYB003, at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology ("ACNP") annual meeting taking place December 4-7, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The data presented, including new pharmacokinetics ("PK") findings, further strengthen the therapeutic profile of CYB003 as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder ("MDD").

Mindset Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in December 2022

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, and Joseph Araujo, CSO, will participate in two upcoming conferences:

  • Stifel GMP's The Future of Healthcare Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Mr. Lanthier and Mr. Araujo will participate in a fireside chat with Andrew Partheniou, Stifel Research Analyst, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

  • Canaccord Genuity Symposium on New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health to be held virtually on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Mr. Lanthier and Mr. Araujo will present at 11:00 a.m. ET.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mindset management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at Mindset@kcsa.com .

