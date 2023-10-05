Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

F5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, following the market close. F5 also will host a live webcast to discuss its results with investors and analysts beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on October 24, 2023.

The live webcast link can be accessed from the investor relations portion of F5.com. Interested listeners may also access the audio-only version of the live webcast by dialing +1 (877) 407-0312 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (201) 389-0899 for callers from other countries.

The webcast will be recorded, and replays will be available as follows:

Replay Via Webcast: Access via the investor relations portion of F5's website.

Replay Via Phone: +1 (877) 660-6853 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (201) 612-7415 (outside of the U.S. and Canada) available October 24, 2023, through October 25, 2023. Use meeting ID 13741762 to access.

About F5

F5 is a multi-cloud application services and security company committed to bringing a better digital world to life.​​​​​​​ F5 partners with the world's largest, most advanced organizations to secure and optimize every app and API anywhere—on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. F5 enables organizations to provide exceptional, secure digital experiences for their customers and continuously stay ahead of threats. For more information, go to f5.com . (NASDAQ: FFIV)

You can also follow @F5 on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies. F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Source: F5, Inc.

Media
Rob Gruening
(206) 272-6208
r.gruening@f5.com

Investors
Suzanne DuLong
(206) 272-7049
s.dulong@f5.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

F5 Provides Cost and Performance Enhancing Technology in Support of Open Source Telemetry Project

F5 Provides Cost and Performance Enhancing Technology in Support of Open Source Telemetry Project

Code contribution improves protocol compression ratio by 2x and reduces bandwidth costs for high-volume telemetry initiatives and AI-driven projects

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced its continued support for Cloud Native Computing Foundation's OpenTelemetry , an open source framework providing a standardized collection of tools to instrument, generate, capture, and export telemetry data (metrics, logs, and traces) to help IT teams better analyze their solutions' performance and behavior. In a development partnership with ServiceNow, F5 has contributed approximately 40,000 lines of code to double the compressibility of the OpenTelemetry Protocol . This innovation reduces the costs of exporting data from data centers, clouds, and edge locations to a telemetry platform by half, depending on the specific data workload. To put the size of this contribution in perspective, the typical software developer produces between 10,000 and 25,000 lines of code each year and the average open source project comprises around 35,000 lines of code.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

Trading resumes in:

Company: Greenlane Renewables Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

~Greenlane to supply complete landfill gas-to-biomethane upgrading solution to repeat customer~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( "Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract valued at $35.3 million ( US$26.2 million ) by a leading environmental services company in Brazil that is investing in a portfolio of landfill assets across the country to produce biomethane. Under the terms of the agreement, Greenlane will supply its proven Cascade PSA LF product, a complete landfill gas-to-biomethane solution including two-stage Pressure Swing Adsorption (" PSA ") technology. This solution is designed for high nitrogen and oxygen applications and will be deployed in one of the largest landfills in Brazil . The name of Greenlane's customer and the project location have not been disclosed at this time. Contract fulfillment is expected to start immediately.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Two Additional Patents in Japan and Australia for Battery Recycling

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Two Additional Patents in Japan and Australia for Battery Recycling

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Australian Patent Office and Japanese Patent Office have issued patent No. 2020237451, and No. 7341598 for the RecycLiCo's lithium-ion battery recycling process. The two patents issued bring RecycLiCo's patent portfolio to ten granted patents and an additional six applications for battery recycling around the globe. This is RecycLiCo's second patent granted in both regions.

Securing patents for our innovative technology on a global scale is pivotal to fortifying our commercial business model and facilitating the widespread deployment of our RecycLiCo solution. These patents not only provide legal protection for our intellectual property but also create a formidable moat of knowledge and expertise in our field. This strategic emphasis on intellectual property and technological know-how ensures that we maintain a competitive advantage, fostering sustained growth and allowing us to stay at the forefront of our industry as we commercialize our process.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB)(TSE:5713

nano one® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the sustainable production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials, is pleased to announce the closing of the strategic equity investment and collaboration with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd ("SMM", together with nano one, the "Companies"), a leading vertically integrated miner, refiner and producer of cathode active materials ("CAM"), announced on September 25, 2023. SMM made an equity investment of C$16,879,949.85 and the Companies entered into a collaboration agreement (the "CA") under which they will work together to accelerate the commercial production of lithium iron phosphate ("LFP"), CAM and nickel-rich CAM chemistries, such as lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide ("NMC").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Corporation Provide Commercial Joint Venture Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Corporation Provide Commercial Joint Venture Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to provide an update on its commercial joint venture in Taiwan with Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith").

RecycLiCo and Zenith have signed an amended and restated joint venture agreement (the "Amended Agreement") in order to expedite the set-up of the joint venture. Under the Amended Agreement, the parties will make cash contributions to the joint venture vehicle in accordance with a revised schedule which will facilitate approval by the Taiwanese regulatory authorities. The Amended Agreement will not alter the economic substance of the original agreement as all other terms will remain the same, including the 50/50 ownership of the joint venture by the parties.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) confirms that Lilac Technologies' direct extraction technology has been proven successful through extensive field testing at the flagship Kachi project ("Kachi") in Argentina.

"This is a key milestone for DFS preparation for Phase 1 of the Kachi project and a major derisking of the Kachi project," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"This is a significant achievement as Kachi is one of the largest successful DLE testing programs ever undertaken and couldn't have been done without this on-site development.

"This work supports the phased approach to first commercial lithium production from 2H 2027, with a targeted plant capacity of 25,000 TPA of battery grade LCE by 2028, and targeted plant capacity of 50,000 TPA battery grade LCE from 2030"

He said process unit operations had been tested and data collected for the commercial plant design.

"The ion exchange DLE technology at Kachi is working extremely well with outstanding rates of recovery at ambient brine temperatures, minimal water consumption, and high lithium concentrations.

"We processed 120,000 liters of Kachi lithium chloride eluate into battery grade lithium carbonate which included:

- Bench scale validation testing
- 1,000-liter Pilot Plant testing
- 10,000-liter Demo Plant testing

"Then we made the Kachi lithium carbonate product available for quality validation to Saltworks and our off takers.

"This, along with our demonstrated viability of extraction and injection has us on track for a Definitive Feasibility Study for Phase 1 of the Kachi Project in December 2023."

In the attached ASX presentation and in an investor webinar today Lake says that process design, site power design, equipment list compilation, and further detailing of capital and operating expenditure is well underway.

"We continue working with United States and Argentina authorities on strengthening the lithium supply chain."

He said he was also having regular updates with Export Credit Agencies in the United Kingdom and Canada and with offtake partners while working with strategic advisors on capital management.

The webinar can be accessed at:
https://app.webinar.net/1yZ07ZdzGrl/on-demand



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Completes Geophysical Survey at the Gayna Project, NWT

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of its 100% Owned Orion Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Element79 Gold Wholly Owned Subsidiary Secures Loan Agreement to Advance Strategic Plan of Arrangement

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

