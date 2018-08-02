Reliq Health Technologies Announces Two New Contracts

Reliq Health Technologies (TSXV:RHT), a technology company that develops mobile health and telemedicine solutions for the community based healthcare market announced that it has signed contracts with two new home health agencies in Texas. As quoted in the press release: “We are pleased to announce that we have signed new contracts with two home healthcare … Continued











Reliq Health Technologies (TSXV:RHT), a technology company that develops mobile health and telemedicine solutions for the community based healthcare market announced that it has signed contracts with two new home health agencies in Texas.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are pleased to announce that we have signed new contracts with two home healthcare agencies in Texas to provide our iUGO Care remote patient monitoring solution to over 4,000 chronic disease patients at full deployment,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “We are also excited to announce that two of our recently acquired clients went live on the iUGO Care platform this week.” Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. The iUGO Care platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

