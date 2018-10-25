Pareteum and Global Australasia Carrier Sign $4 Million Agreement

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) announced a three year, US$4 million contract with an global communications provider that enables them to provide its cloud platform suite for prepaid international voice services market. As quoted in the press release: Pareteum will provide this customer with its turnkey cloud software solution to do the following: access tools from the cloud to … Continued









Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) announced a three year, US$4 million contract with an global communications provider that enables them to provide its cloud platform suite for prepaid international voice services market.

As quoted in the press release:

Pareteum will provide this customer with its turnkey cloud software solution to do the following: access tools from the cloud to build an instant customer portal on the web to serve its prepaid international customers;

quickly create data capture and analytics to run its business with seamless management tools; and,

empower developers on the company’s team with software tools to build mobile experiences and conveniences it can add to its customer offerings. Vic Bozzo, chief executive officer of Pareteum commented, “We’re excited to be part of the business growth and market leadership strategy for a global carrier. The solution we are providing demonstrates the flexibility of our platform and software to adapt to any go-to-market solution for our customers and theirs.” Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum Hal Turner added, “Exemplary service and growth through the success of our customers is what drives us at Pareteum. We appreciate this new global customer relationship and the impact we can make together in their Asia, Pacific and Australasia region.”

