Baylin Technologies Announces Signing of US$900,000 Purchase Order

Baylin Technologies (TSX:BYL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alga Microwave has signed a purchase order of US$900,000 with a major US government supplier for the supply of its newly designed type C and Ku Band Transmitters.

Further, Baylin, a company which is a diversified global wireless technology management company said that the transmitters are scheduled for immediate fulfillment.

As quoted in the press release:

Randy Dewey, President and CEO of Baylin, said, “I am delighted to announce the signing of this purchase order by a major U.S. government supplier. This is an existing customer who has significantly increased the size of their commitment.” Alga is a global provider of leading-edge satellite communications equipment including passive and active Radio Frequency (RF) products, Microwave Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Up Converters (BUCs), Pulsed Amplifiers for radar applications and transmitter and transceiver products. Alga is one of the few companies in the world offering products in the 2.0 to 31.0 GHz radio frequency and the 5 to 16,000 watt power spectrum. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products and services. We aspire to meet our customers’ needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

