Top Defense Contractors by Market Cap (Updated 2023)

Melissa Pistilli has been reporting on the markets and educating investors since 2006. She has covered a wide variety of industries in the investment space including mining, cannabis, tech and pharmaceuticals. Working for the Investing News Network since 2008, and formerly the first managing editor of the Investing News Network, Melissa now serves as Senior INNspired Content Developer. She helps to educate investors about opportunities in a variety of growth markets. Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in English education as well as a master's degree in the teaching of writing, both from Humboldt State University, California.