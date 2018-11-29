Avid Enables UVI Falcon for Pro Users

Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) announced that the company has secured an alliance with software instrument developer UVI to deliver powerful virtual instruments to all of its Pro Tools users. The company said that UVI Falcon and Plugsound Avid Edition are included with ProTools at no additional cost. As quoted in the press release: The creative experience of … Continued









Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) announced that the company has secured an alliance with software instrument developer UVI to deliver powerful virtual instruments to all of its Pro Tools users.

The company said that UVI Falcon and Plugsound Avid Edition are included with ProTools at no additional cost.

As quoted in the press release:

The creative experience of Pro Tools is more intuitive and immediate, with numerous features introduced in the latest release designed to enable fast and fluid creativity. With UVI’s virtual instruments, music creators and sound designers now have more choices from which to draw inspiration and create their own sound. UVI develops software instruments, effects, and sound libraries that give musicians and audio professionals unique, expressive tools to create their sound. With UVI Falcon, users can generate sounds quickly with drag-and-drop ease and design complex patches with a multitude of modifiable parameters—including 15 state-of-the-art oscillators, over 80 effects, modulation generators, a scriptable event processor, and more. Available on the Avid Marketplace, both Falcon and the UVI Workstation can be augmented with high-quality expansion sound libraries. These sound libraries are included with the following Pro Tools tiers: Plugsound Avid Edition (included with all Pro Tools tiers) – a fantastic-sounding 2.6 GB sample library that is exclusive to Avid — loaded with keyboard sounds, synthesized sounds, drums and percussion, fretted instruments, and more.

(included with all Pro Tools tiers) a fantastic-sounding 2.6 GB sample library that is exclusive to Avid — loaded with keyboard sounds, synthesized sounds, drums and percussion, fretted instruments, and more. Falcon Factory Sounds (included with Pro Tools & Pro Tools | Ultimate only) – a high-quality, versatile library developed by some of the world’s most well-known and respected sound designers –– from classic synths, percussion, and physical modeling, to sample-driven, multi-granular soundscapes and multi-oscillator hybrids. “UVI’s Falcon is one of the most extensive and thorough hybrid virtual instruments I’ve tried,” said composer and pianist Greg Spero (Tiny Room Studios), who creates with UVI Falcon in Pro Tools | Ultimate. “I could write a whole album using entirely UVI sounds.” “UVI Falcon together with Pro Tools provides artists a unique combination of versatility and clarity of sound to deliver unmatched capabilities and lightning fast results, allowing artists to create new music quickly,” said Thomas Joussot, UVI Partner & Artist Relations. “The ability to use UVI Falcon’s unique functions together with Pro Tools is a winning combination and is sure to unlock new levels in the imagination of what is truly possible.” “For musical artists, the ability to quickly bring ideas from their imagination into the track is vital to success,” said Rob D’Amico, Director, Market Solutions | Pro Audio at Avid. “Avid is continuously advancing Pro Tools’ music creation capabilities and this partnership with UVI will give users another gateway to tap into their creativity, allowing them to take whatever sound they hear in their minds and quickly make it a reality. The possibilities are endless.”

