21Vianet Group Announces Changes in Leadership Team

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET), a leading carrier-neutral internet data center services provider in China announced that its Co-CEO and director Steve Zhang has decided to resign due to personal reasons.

Zhang has served as the company’s CEO since October 2015 and his resignation will be effective on June 30, 2018. Shiqi Wang will continue to serve as the CEO of the company.

As quoted in the press release:

“I would like to thank all my colleagues at 21Vianet, in particular, Josh for his trust and support over the past two and a half years,” Steve Zhang said. “I am delighted that 21Vianet is well prepared for healthy and rapid developments going forward. Meanwhile, I am fully confident with Shiqi’s and the management team’s abilities to lead 21Vianet to a prosperous future.” 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, cloud services, and business VPN services, improving the reliability, security and speed of its customers’ Internet infrastructure. “I am grateful for Steve’s contributions in the past. He has laid a solid foundation for 21Vianet’s future development. We admire him for his leadership and dedication, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future,” said Shiqi Wang, CEO of 21Vianet.

