PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Antler Gold

ANTL:CC

Crew Energy

CR:CC

Goldstorm Metals

GSTM:CC

Cantex Mine Development

CD:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company " or " Principal ") (TSXV: PTEC.P), a healthcare technologies investor, is pleased to provide a corporate update to shareholders and also announces that it has updated and upgraded its website ( www.principal-technologies.com ) to better reflect the strategic focus of the Company.

Principal's focus is to capitalize on arbitrage situations by acquiring healthcare technology companies with proven and leading technologies in the European Union (" EU "), expanding sales globally and taking advantage of the higher valuations in North America .

The Company plans to acquire a substantial private healthcare technology company within 12 months which will transform Principal and provide a platform for future growth and profitability.

The Company has access to both acquisition targets and significant EU capital through its high profile management team and advisors. Key people include:

Jerry Trent – President, CEO Chief Executive Officer and Director
Mr. Trent is the founder of Trent Investments, a multi-family direct investment agency for European ultra-high net-worth individuals and asset management funds. In Europe , he served as the head of global markets and investment banking at SberBank, as well as the head of M&A, and member of the Global Deals Origination Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Trent's experience also includes being a successful Wall Street investor and portfolio manager.

Prince Alfred of Liechtenstein – Chairman, Board of Directors
Prince Alfred of Liechtenstein has served on numerous boards and in several supervisory positions, including at LGT Group (the largest family-owned asset management group globally). He holds a master's degree in economics and informatics and has authored numerous books and articles on a wide range of topics. Prince Alfred is also the Chairman of the advisory board of the International Peace Foundation, of which 19 advisors are Nobel Prize Laureates, including four in the medical field. His Serene Highness has also received multiple awards and prizes for his healthcare initiatives and humanitarian activity.

Dr. Leopold Specht - Director
Dr. Specht is a veteran attorney with extensive investment experience. He is the owner of international corporate law firm Specht & Partner. In addition to serving on numerous boards, he is a member of the Economic Council at Harvard Institute for Global Law at Harvard Law School. Widely renowned for his expertise, Dr. Specht regularly serves as a guest lecturer at institutions such as Harvard University , Brown University , the University of Turin , and the University of Sapienza Rome .

Dr. Gerald Rainer - Chairman, Board of Advisors
Dr. Rainer is the former CEO of Julius Baer , a USD$400 billion asset management company in Switzerland . He has also served as a board member and trustee of several large international organizations. His impressive business acumen and extensive international network have allowed him to also thrive as a serial entrepreneur.

Dr. Ivo Ivanovski - Board of Advisors
Dr. Ivanovski served as the IT Minister of the Republic of Macedonia from 2006 to 2015. He then entered the private sector as head of mergers and acquisitions, international affairs and regulations at A1 Telekom Austria Group, where he now serves as the CEO of the exchange-listed Tower Co. Dr. Ivanovski has received multiple awards over the course of his career, including the International Telecommunication Union's Distinguished Silver Star Award and an Honorary Doctorate for Technology Leadership.

Rick Geoffrion - Board of Advisors
Mr. Geoffrion has been president and CEO of multiple healthcare technology companies that have developed proprietary systems to significantly improve patient outcomes. Over the course of his 35-year career, Mr. Geoffrion has also served in board positions at numerous healthcare technology companies. Currently, he is vice-chairman of the Mullings Group, a leading career development firm focused on the healthcare sector.

Peter McKeown - CFO
A seasoned finance and business professional, Mr. McKeown has founded and served in executive positions at multiple successful Canadian public companies. Armed with decades of experience, Peter is a serial entrepreneur focused on the technology and resource sectors. He is a CPA and obtained a B.Comm from Carleton University .

The Company has made a few strategic acquisitions to date, primarily made to provide a technical due diligence team based in the EU and also to substantiate the valuation model.

E&E CRO Consulting GmbH (" E&E ")
An 80-percent-owned clinical research organization, E&E facilitates the international distribution permits process for healthcare technology companies. This strategic investment will allow Principal to build a unique database which it will leverage to improve patient outcomes, serve the industry (hospitals, insurers and other stakeholders seeking medical information), as well as find new acquisition targets for its international rollout process. Based in the EU, E&E is a cash-flow-positive company with stable revenue and a highly experienced in-house technical due diligence team.

Vision Surgery AI (" Vision ")
A minor equity investment with the capacity for expanded ownership as operations increase, Vision uses advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence technology for real-time monitoring of surgical teams and operating room equipment. Its technology detects and sends alerts about any anomaly or deviation from typical surgical procedures, significantly reducing complications and fatalities. Vision's technology also leverages collected observations to build a database of medical information for machine learning purposes. Given that roughly 80 percent of surgical fatalities stem from human error, Vision has the potential to considerably improve surgical outcomes.

The Company is now fully operational and pursuing its strategic focus. In the next 12 months it plans to acquire a substantial private healthcare technology company which will transform Principal and provide a platform for future growth and profitability.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jerry Trent"

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of the Company in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com . The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required.

SOURCE Principal Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/22/c9485.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Principal TechnologiesPTEC:CCTSXV:PTECEmerging Tech Investing
PTEC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global ", " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company, and Idroneimages Ltd. ("IDIPLOYER") today announced the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a Strategic Partnership with Limitless Integrations LLC. ("Limitless"), an integration solutions and deployment service provider for safety and security communications and surveillance technologies. The Strategic Partnership MOU is non-binding until finalized and will focus initially on collaborative product integrations and deployment with a focused around large-scale facilities and critical infrastructure operations

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Integrates With Sketchfab Offering New Unlimited AI-Generated 3D Model Texturing Options & One-Click Account Access

Toggle3D.ai Integrates With Sketchfab Offering New Unlimited AI-Generated 3D Model Texturing Options & One-Click Account Access

  • Toggle3D is leveraging Sketchfab's 10mill+ developer ecosystem with a seamless login
  • Sketchfabs 3D models can now be textured in unlimited ways using Toggle3D's AI tools
  • Join Proactive Investor Livestream with CEO - TODAY at 1pm ET / 10am PT

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce it has integrated with Sketchfab: the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D content where users publish, share, discover, buy and sell 3D models, VR and AR content. Sketchfab currently has 10 million members, with over 5 million 3D models available to download. This integration offers Sketchfabs members access to Toggle's AI generated 3D model texturing tools giving members the ability for creating an infinite number of styles and 3D model designs

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , August 24th

European Q&A Session on August 25th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a new paid for pilot contract with one of Southern California's most popular shopping, dining and entertainment lifestyle destinations. The paid pilot is for navigation and augmented reality experiences in the Centre comprising 1.2 million square feet, more than 130 stores, restaurants. The pilot is expected to last 90-days and upon the successful completion of the pilot a full rollout and annual six figure contract would ensue

Watch video showcases of ARway's technology in retail locations:

Video - Discover the Future of Retail: Unleashing the Power of ARway Automation!

Video - ARway.ai - AR and Indoor Navigation Mall in Dubai Use Case

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Company is launching a series of AI enhancements Exclusively For paying subscribers

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce it has released a new exclusive set of AI Powered tools for Pro subscribers ($29month) that enables users to make PBR (physics based rendering) materials from just images or text prompts. This is a significant competitive differentiator for Toggle3D.ai in the industry of 3D design and texturing. This new pay to use functionality gives users a massive increase in speed, efficiency and quality when creating materials for texturing 3D

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

Antler Gold: Strategic Project Generation in Africa's Rare Earths and Gold Market

Carmanah Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project at Key Lake

Altiplano Reports Q2 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Related News

Gold Investing

Antler Gold: Strategic Project Generation in Africa's Rare Earths and Gold Market

Critical Metals Investing

Carmanah Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project at Key Lake

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reports Q2 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Tech Investing

KLIMAT X PLANTS 400 HA IN WEST AFRICA UNDER PRE-PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FIRST FUND DISBURSEMENT RECEIVED

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Starts Exploration Program at Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan Canada

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Gravity Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

×