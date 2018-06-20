US Dedicated Expands Footprint with INAP

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), a leading provider of high-performance data center services including colocation, cloud and network services announced a multi-year deal with US Dedicated. US Dedicated is a premium Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider offering dedicated servers, colocation, VPS and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigations for collocation and performance IP services. As quoted in the … Continued

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), a leading provider of high-performance data center services including colocation, cloud and network services announced a multi-year deal with US Dedicated.

US Dedicated is a premium Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider offering dedicated servers, colocation, VPS and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigations for collocation and performance IP services.

As quoted in the press release:

“INAP is pleased to welcome US Dedicated into our recently expanded Dallas data center,” said Corey Needles, INAP USA’s SVP and General Manager. “Dallas joins our Atlanta and Seattle data centers in providing our patented IP technology to meet US Dedicated’s needs ensuring the best experience for their customers.”

“We pride ourselves in providing our customers with the strongest global connection possible. The Northwest and Southeast are vast cloud locations and perfectly complement our connection points throughout the country,” says Robby Hicks, Chief Executive Officer at US Dedicated. “We’ve had nothing but the best experience with Performance IP and know that we will be able to continually grow with INAP supporting our customer’s current and future infrastructure needs.”

US Dedicated now features three total data centers with INAP in Atlanta , Seattle and the most recent addition in Dallas , with plans for more strategic growth with INAP across the US.

“With performance, critical to the success of the US Dedicated platform, INAP is very excited to continue to be an integral partner in the growth of US Dedicated,” said Alexis Nicholson, INAP Director of Sales. “We are certainly grateful and look forward to further development and growth together.”

INAP’s Performance IP service reduces latency and improves network performance by combining multiple carrier backbones and real-time route optimization. Performance IP provides reliable, high-speed IP service for stable, consistent connectivity.