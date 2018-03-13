Micron Waste Technologies to Present at GLOBE Forum Cleantech Exhibition March 14-16, 2018 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Micron Waste Technologies Inc. (“Micron” or the “Company”) (CSE:MWM) (OTC:MICWF) (Frankfurt:7FM2) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the GLOBE Forum Cleantech Exhibition from March 14-16, 2018. Please visit Micron Waste Technologies at booth #1709 at the Vancouver Convention Centre – East building. Company management will be on site to discuss Micron’s organic waste digestion and water treatment system for cannabis, grocery and restaurants. Please visit www.globeseries.com for further information.

About the GLOBE Forum Cleantech Exhibition

A world-leading sustainability conference coupled with an exciting, transaction-focused expo, GLOBE Forum is a flagship event. From March 14-16, 2018, 2,000 business and government leaders from over 50 countries will come together to network and advance global business and sustainability and cleantech agendas. The GLOBE Forum brings together business and all levels of government from North America and beyond to accelerate the shift to a sustainable, clean economy. Over the last 28 years, GLOBE Forum events have attracted over 170,000 participants from 97 countries.

“We are excited to share Micron Waste Technology’s vision and value proposition at the GLOBE Forum Cleantech Exhibition and look forward to engaging with potential investors and collaborators at the conference,” commented Micron CEO, Rav Mlait.

On Behalf of the Board

Rav Mlait

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

+1.844.318.8216

[email protected]

www.micronwaste.com

The Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

Click here to connect with Micron Waste Technologies (CSE:MWM) for an Investor Presentation.