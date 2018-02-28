Resource Investing Send Us Your Questions for Experts at PDAC The Investing News Network will be conducting video interviews with experts at PDAC — tell us what questions you'd like us to ask. « Stock Market Selloff Sent… Charlotte McLeod • February 28, 2018

This year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is just days away, and the Investing News Network is gearing up to attend.

Scheduled to run from March 4 to 7 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center, PDAC is considered the event of the year for mineral exploration and mining professionals, companies and investors worldwide.

The Investing News Network team will be on site for the event, conducting video interviews with company execs, expert analysts and exciting thought leaders.

Interviewees already lined up include: Rick Rule of Sprott US Holdings; Rob McEwen of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX); Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group; Chris Berry of House Mountain Partners; Brien Lundin of Gold Newsletter; and Brent Cook and Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights.

If you have questions you’d like us to ask an interviewee, or have suggestions for additional interviewees, please email [email protected] with the subject line “PDAC 2018.” We’d love to hear your thoughts and will do our best to incorporate your ideas.

Interviews will be posted on our YouTube channel during the convention, and we will be conducting video interviews on the 700 level of the convention center, just outside room 714B.

What other PDAC coverage can you expect from the Investing News Network?

Tweets about what we’re up to and what’s going on at the convention. We’ll be using the hashtag #INNatPDAC and of course the #PDAC2018 hashtag. Click here to follow us on Twitter.

Daily round-up stories with details on major events, talks and more.

Articles covering key presentations and news after the convention is over.

If you’d like attend PDAC, click here for detailed information on how to register. You can also click here to sign up to receive the latest news and announcements from PDAC, or follow PDAC on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. We look forward to seeing you there!

