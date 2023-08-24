THE Mining Investment Event of the North 2023, View From The C-Suite

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

11 Lithium Stocks Betting on Direct Lithium Extraction

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

Puma Exploration Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold at Depth

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Drilling Is Set to Begin on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argonaut Gold

AR:CC

Arizona Lithium

AZL:AU

Antler Gold

ANTL:CC

Crew Energy

CR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Nickel Investor Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

THE Mining Investment Event of the North 2023, View From The C-Suite

During THE Mining Investment Event of the North 2023, representatives from TSX and TSXV-listed companies shared their unique perspectives and company stories with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North 2023

Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference showcases the best of Canadian and global mining to international investors. THE Event features up to 100 key participating companies, along with industry keynotes and panels over three days.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mining-investment-event-of-the-north-2023-view-from-the-c-suite-301909172.html

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nouveau Monde GraphiteNOU:CANMGRFGraphite Investing
NOU:CA,NMGRF
The Conversation (0)

THE Mining Investment Event of the North 2023, View From The C-Suite

During THE Mining Investment Event of the North 2023, representatives from TSX and TSXV-listed companies shared their unique perspectives and company stories with TMX Group.

Keep reading...Show less

THE Mining Investment Event of the North 2023, View From The C-Suite

During THE Mining Investment Event of the North 2023, representatives from TSX and TSXV-listed companies shared their unique perspectives and company stories with TMX Group.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

Government Green Light For Construction Of New Graphite Micronising Qualification Plant At Collie

International Graphite (ASX: IG6) has received works approval from the Western Australian Government to install new graphite micronising equipment at the Company’s downstream research and development facility in Collie, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
bay overlooking ocean

Quebec's Potential as Key Player in North American — and European — Graphite Supply Chains

As the world ramps up its electrification efforts to reach global emissions targets, it becomes ever more important to secure domestic supply chains, particularly for the critical minerals needed to support these targets.

Graphite is arguably one of the most critical minerals in the production of electric vehicles. Each electric vehicle contains between 50 and 100 kilograms of the material. And while synthetic graphite has emerged as a potential balm for the looming supply shortage, it likely won't be enough.

To meet energy storage demand, graphite supply needs to increase nearly 500 percent by 2050, according to a World Bank report. As the number of gigafactories in North America continues to rise, supplying the raw materials they require will become increasingly untenable with the current state of the graphite supply market. We need to boost domestic mineral production, starting with exploration.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

Final Assays Top Up A Sensational 2022-23 Drilling Result From Springdale Graphite Project

International Graphite (ASX: IG6) has released final assay results from its highly successful 2022/2023 drilling campaign at the Springdale Graphite Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Shortfall Placed Giving Total Funds Raised $15.8M

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) advises that, in relation to the shortfall for the Company's pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer, pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 July 2023, Altech has received binding commitments for the shortfall shares, raising gross additional funds of $2,538,000.

Altech has received binding commitments from major German shareholder Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, as well as from 180 Markets Pty Ltd, for a total of 36,257,139 shares at $0.07 per share.

Shares will be issued to sophisticated and professional investor clients of 180 Markets Pty Ltd. Subject to the funds being received, Altech intends to issue all shares on Wednesday 16 August 2023.

Chief Financial Officer Mr Martin Stein stated "Altech is pleased with the support for the shortfall. The Company received a great deal of interest from investors to participate. Total proceeds have now been raised of $15,838,208, including $3,000,000 from the recent placement, as well as the allocation of $12,838,208 from the Entitlement Offer and shortfall.

"There has been a great deal of interest from the market in the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM battery projects. We believe that the market is becoming more aware of the enormous potential upside to these projects, as well as the ability and reputation of world leading German government research and development institute Fraunhofer, Altech's joint venture partner in the CERENERGY(R) battery project.

"In a recent August 2023 report released by McKinsey & Company, the report states that battery energy storage system capacity is likely to quintuple between now and 2030 and states that the battery energy storage system market is expected to grow from $44-$55 billion in 2023, to $120-$150 billion in 2030. Altech is racing to bring its sodium-chloride solid state CERENERGY(R) battery project to market, and is extremely excited by the potential of this product".



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Appoints Alex Campbell as Vice President of Corporate Development

Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Beyond Lithium Finds Three Beryl Bearing Pegmatites with Elevated Lithium Muscovite Samples at Gathering Lake Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Appoints Alex Campbell as Vice President of Corporate Development

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Finds Three Beryl Bearing Pegmatites with Elevated Lithium Muscovite Samples at Gathering Lake Project

Precious Metals Investing

OUTBACK IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE GOLD-ARSENIC ANOMALIES AT THE O'CONNORS TARGET, YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

Lithium Investing

Upgraded JORC Resource - Francisco Basin Li Project

Lithium Investing

Placement To Fast Track Lithium Drilling Program

×