Silver Spruce Identifies Additional Drill Targets at Pino de Plata

Silver Spruce Resources (TSXV:SSE) (Frankfort: S6Q1) is pleased to announce that its exploration team has identified additional areas for further field investigation as potential drill targets for its upcoming program at the Pino de Plata project in western Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Reinterpretation of current and historical data from the project and ongoing field examination by Dr. Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG, have identified new areas to map and sample to the west of the El Terrero target, a 20 hectare area of strongly altered rock. This area lies southeast of the Sierpe I and Sierpe II vein target areas and hosts historical underground workings at the La Perla vein. The La Perla vein workings have not been accessed underground by Company field crews due to safety considerations, but sampling at the outcrop yielded as much as 318 g/t Ag with anomalous Au and Pb. The large area of alteration appears to be associated with both the vein mineralization at La Perla and the historic Terrero workings. Sampling of the Terrero area yielded as much as 557 g/t Ag and anomalous Au and Pb, and provides a large, high priority target with potential for significant volume of mineralized rock.

“This is an exciting development for the Pino de Plata project,” stated Karl Boltz, the Company’s CEO. “Field observations and historical data indicate that areas not focussed on during the preparation of the NI 43-101 report merit detailed field work and sampling prior to final selection of drill hole collar locations.”

Under Dr. Gibson’s direction, the ProDeMin geological field crews mobilized to the project are using a portable XRF (x-ray fluorescence) analyzer and a near-infrared spectrometer to obtain immediate indications of mineralization, pathfinder elements and associated alteration that occurs on the surface of sampled materials. Several sample lines will be tested on outcrops and soils with the handheld instruments as an orientation survey prior to detailed data collection on a grid pattern. Locations with anomalous XRF readings will be sampled under standard QA/QC protocols and immediately shipped to a commercial laboratory for geochemical analysis.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG, is the Company’s external Qualified Person for the Pino de Plata project and is responsible for the technical content of this press release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), under TSX guidelines.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino De Plata project, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. The Company also holds an indirect interest in the Kay Mine project according to terms of the sale agreement with Croesus Gold Corp., which was announced in the Company’s news release on January 30, 2019. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

