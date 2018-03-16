Signature Resources Featured in InvestorIntel Article

Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SGU, OTCQB:SGGTF) was recently featured in an article by InvestorIntel, discussing the company’s engagement in the Lingman Lake mine project in Ontario, Canada. Within four major zones, the mine hosts a historic gold estimate of 243,000 oz.

As quoted in the article,

This year Signature aims to upgrade its resource estimate to a NI 43-101 compliant resource before expanding it even further by drilling down-dip and along strike. The survey is aimed at revealing new mineralized systems within the Lingman Lake greenstone belt; not only will this provide a baseline for investigating the potential strike extension of these zones beyond their current footprint, but will also build a model of any additional high-value targets that exist outside of the known gold zones, simultaneously de-risking and growing the resource.

