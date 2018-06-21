Renforth Concludes Successful Prospecting Program at Parbec

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to share results obtained during our recent surface prospecting program at Parbec, where we met our main objective in the program, locating the historically mapped diorite body and determining it to be a gold bearing magnetic diorite.











2018 Spring Parbec Prospecting Sample Highlights

Description Sample Type Assay Weakly silicified leucodiorite, non-magnetic, 5% medium disseminated pyrite 1408902 Grab 1.04 Magnetic, massive diorite, 5% medium disseminated pyrite 1408908 Grab 0.55 Quartz feldspar porphyry with quartz-tourmaline veining and mixed sulphides 1408963 Grab 0.54 Quartz feldspar porphyry with quartz-tourmaline veining and mixed sulphides 1408964 Grab 0.58 Quartz feldspar porphyry with quartz-tourmaline veining and mixed sulphides 1408966 Grab 0.38 Potassium-altered magnetic diorite with tourmaline veining 1408971 Channel 0.36 Silicified intermediate volcanics with quartz veining, fine disseminated pyrite 1408985 Grab 4.52

Technical Information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis Newton P.Geo, OGQ #2129 and Mark Wellstead P.Geo, each being a “qualified person” pursuant to the guidelines of 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#200 – 65 Front St. E, Toronto, ON M5E 1B5

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘plan’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’ and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company’s securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

