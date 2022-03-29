Nickel Investing News

Renforth Resources Inc. is pleased to inform shareholders of the assay results from the 1,203m drilled in 7 holes within the 275m strike length of the stripped area at Victoria West, one of several mineralized areas within our >300 km 2 Surimeau District Property in NW Quebec.


Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders of the assay results from the 1,203m drilled in 7 holes within the 275m strike length of the stripped area at Victoria West, one of several mineralized areas within our >300 km 2 Surimeau District Property in NW Quebec. SUR-21-28 was drilled for 234m at a dip of -80 as an undercut of SUR-21-26 and SUR-21-27 in the western end of the stripped area, between two historic trenches now within the stripped area. SUR-21-28 assayed 3.46% Ni and 491 ppm Co over 1.5m between 196.5 and 198m down the hole as presented in the table below, within a broad mineralized zone of 170.55m, between 40.9 and 211.45m down the hole which averaged 0.16% Ni and 100.2 ppm Co . Within this broad zone of mineralization there are higher grade sub-zones, as seen in this and other holes drilled in the December program, in this case the zone between 187.5 and 199.5m down the hole, a length of 12m, averaged 0.54% Ni and 138.7 ppm Co , encapsulating the 3.46% Nickel value. Renforth's current interpretation of the mineralization seen at Victoria West is that there are higher grade bands of mineralization within the extent of the mineralized magnetic ultramafic body. The exceptional 3.49% Ni value points to the high grade potential present at Victoria West, which has only seen 5,626m of drilling by Renforth over 2.2km of strike within the known 6km strike length of Victoria West, in the western end of a 20km long magnetic feature also mineralized at its eastern end.

"I am very happy with these results, they support our interest in Surimeau, an interest which only continues to grow. We will soon drill again as we work to define not "whether" there are battery metals within the 6km km long Victoria West area, but instead, answer the question of just how well endowed with battery metals this "hiding in plain sight" discovery really is. We will also be prospecting, following up on the presence of lithium and REEs documented at Surimeau. I expect this property will continue to deliver excitement to Renforth's shareholders for the foreseeable future" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

December 2021 Assay Results

Presented below are the assay results for the 7 holes drilled in December. These are colour coded in order to show, in green, the broader, lower grade mineralized intervals. Within these the contained higher grade zones are given, those above an average of 0.2% Ni are in red.

*Assay results are as measured in the core box. Not true width, true widths are not currently known

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

About Renforth

Renforth wholly owns the ~260 km 2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts numerous areas of polymetallic and gold mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. In addition to this the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Renforth Drilling Confirms Battery Metals Mineralization at Victoria West Correlates with Magnetic Anomaly

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCQB:RFHRF)(FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that the Spring 2021 drill program on the Surimeau District Property, southwest of Malartic, Quebec, has concluded with 3456m drilled in 15 holes over 2.2 kms strike of the Victoria West Target

Visual results from this program are significant, confirming that the Victoria West mineralization is mirroring a regional east-west elongated magnetic anomaly and a strong EM conductor embedded within a Pontiac Group sedimentary/ultramafic unit. Within this package, a series of ultramafic komatiitic flows are intercalated with sedimentary graphitic mudstone and quartzite strata. Visually, the most base metal-rich zones are within the graphitic mudstones, which are up to tens of meters thick. These have local zones of disseminated copper, nickel and zinc mineralization in a continuous litho-tectonic unit that occurs on both the north and south sides of the ultramafic strata, in every hole drilled along the entire 2.2km strike length. Multiple base-metal-enriched sections, each up to several metres in core length occur from surface up to a vertical depth of 200m in these holes. Pyrrhotite with visible pentlandite inclusions are observed replacing pyritic nodules within the mudstones, along with sphalerite in bands and disseminations, and chalcopyrite along fractures.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Renforth Resources' Additional Drill Results from Parbec Gold Deposit in Quebec Including 10.75m Grading 1.54 g/t Gold which Included 2.85 g/t Gold over 3.61m - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

 Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTC Pink: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) reported additional results from its 2020 drill program at its Parbec gold deposit in Quebec, including 10.75 metres grading 1.54 gt gold, which included 2.85 gt gold over 3.61 metres. Renforth holds an open pit gold deposit in Parbec, a district scale battery metals discovery in Surimeau, and the Malartic West property, the site of a coppersilver discovery, all located near Malartic, Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, along with several other mineralized properties.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Renforth" in the search box.

The company released assays for drill holes PAR-20-114, 118 and a portion of 121, which were completed in the Fall 2020 program, which totaled 9,644 metres. These results continue Renforth's success in drilling at Parbec with, again, each hole drilled returning gold values of interest. These results are accretive to the overall gold endowment of the Parbec deposit and are expected to positively impact a resource estimate calculation.

The drill program finished at 15,569 metres with assay results from a total of 35 drill still outstanding from both the phase one Fall 2020 and phase two Winter 2021 programs, ensuring a significant flow of news for investors as the assays are released. The drill program was designed to fill in gaps within the existing deposit model, to test for the downdip extension of mineralized zones with undercut drillholes and to twin holes drilled between 1986 and 1993.

The assay results from the total of 62 holes will be used for a new 2021 resource estimate for Parbec, anticipated to be completed in June or July 2021, depending on the timing of the receipt of assays. The current resource estimate shows 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t gold and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t gold.

In late March Renforth commenced a 3,500 metre drill program at the 215 square kilometre Surimeau District Property, which hosts gold, nickel, copper, zinc and other metals in various settings at several locations on the large property. This drill program is on the Victoria West Target Area, a nickel rich VMS target which has been explored both historically and more recently by Renforth over a strike length of 5 kilometres within a 20 kilometre long magnetic anomaly associated with intrusives.

This program has successfully drilled off 2.2 kilometres of this strike length with significant chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrrhotite mineralization identified in each hole drilled. The mineralized anomaly is now proven to be up to 250 metres in width.

There remains 4 km of strike length along the anomaly to the west within the property boundary and 12 km to the east which has never been prospected or drilled, except in the very eastern end where the Colonie showing has been identified historically and verified by Renforth. Renforth has completed 13 holes, with drilling ongoing in the 14th hole, SUR-21-17. The final hole planned in the program is SUR-21-18, an undercut of two earlier holes, SUR-21-06 and SUR-21-07, which gave visual mineralization in multiple lithologies between the two holes. Samples have been selected, split and delivered to the lab for this program, results are awaited.

With its shares trading at $0.095, Renforth is well funded, with approximately $6.3 million in cash and securities on hand as at March 15, 2021.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.RenforthResources.com, contact Nicole Brewster, President and CEO, at 416-818-1393 or email nicole@RenforthResources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80393

Renforth Drills Gold at Parbec and Sulphides over 2.2 kms. Strike at Surimeau

  • Parbec Update - includes assay results for Fall 2020 drill program, including 10.75m of 1.54 g/t gold drilled in PAR-20-121
  • Surimeau Update - includes visual identification of nickel, copper and zinc in each hole drilled over 2.2km strike length at Victoria West

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCQB:RFHRF)(FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on assay results received for Renforth's 2020 drill program on the wholly owned Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit on the Cadillac Break and visual drill results obtained in the current drill program on the wholly owned Surimeau District nickel rich VMS target at Victoria West, both properties are adjacent to the Canadian Malartic Mine in NW Quebec

This press release gives highlights of assays received for PAR-20-114, PAR-20-118, and a portion of PAR-20-121, all drilled in the Fall 2020 program at Parbec where 9,644m were drilled in phase one of a drill program designed to support a new 2021 resource estimate for Parbec. The drill program finished at 15,569m of drilling completed with the assay results for a total of 35 drill holes in both phase one (Fall 2020) and phase two (Winter 2021) of the program still outstanding.

Renforth Intersects 49.6m of 1.46 g/t Gold at Parbec Open Pit Gold Deposit

  • PAR-20-116 highlight 1.46 g/t Au over 49.6m, from 108.9m to 158.5m down the hole
  • PAR-20-106 highlight 1.32 g/t Au over 4.45m, from 211.35m to 215.8m down the hole
  • PAR-20-107 highlight 4.02 g/t Au over 4m, from 141m to 145m down the hole
  • PAR-20-108 highlight 2.05 g./t over 1.5m, from 156.65m to 158.15m down the hole
  • PAR-20-109 highlight 0.69 g.t Au over 12.85m, from 136.15m to 149m down the hole

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCQB:RFHRF)(FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on drill results received for Renforth's 2020 drill program on the wholly owned Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit on the Cadillac Break, adjacent to the Canadian Malartic Mine

This press release gives highlights of assays received for PAR-20-116, PAR-20-106, PAR-20-107, PAR-20-108 and PAR-20-109, all drilled in the Fall 2020 program at Parbec where 9,644m were drilled in phase one of a drill program designed to support a new 2021 resource estimate for Parbec. The drill program finished at 15,569m of drilling completed with the assay results for a total of 37 drill holes in both phase one (Fall 2020) and phase two (Winter 2021) of the program still outstanding.

Renforth Commences Drilling the Victoria Nickel Target on Surimeau District Property

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCQB:RFHRF)(FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a 3,500m drill program on the Victoria Nickel Target which strikes over ~5km on Renforth's wholly owned 215 km2 Surimeau District Property, where Renforth has previously obtained sulphide nickel values on surface and sub-surface, confirming the presence of mineralization as indicated by historic exploration information

Renforth's Surimeau District Property is located south of the towns of Cadillac and Malartic Quebec, with road access to the west and the centre of the property via well maintained gravel roads which service the hydro-electric generating stations south of the property, whose power lines also run through the property. The eastern end of the property is accessible via municipal roads. Road access makes the movement of the drill from Renforth's Parbec property, where the drill program concluded with 5,925m drilled in 22 holes, a straightforward operation. This finishes the drill program started in September 2020 at Parbec with a total of 15,569m drilled, all of which will be incorporated in a rebuilding of the geological model and a resource restatement, upon receipt of all the assays. Presently there is a total of 42 holes with unreported assays for Parbec.

chunk of nickel

Nickel Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2022)

Investors interested in nickel stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the metal. After all, major producers are often home to many miners and explorers.

But investors should also be aware of which countries hold significant nickel reserves. Why? While many countries that produce large amounts of nickel have big nickel reserves, some countries produce little nickel, but have high reserves of the metal. It’s possible that in the future, they could become powerhouses in the space.

With that in mind, here’s an overview of the eight countries with the highest nickel reserves. Nickel reserves in countries outside these top eight total 20 million metric tonnes (MT), and total world nickel reserves stand at 95 million MT. All nickel reserves by country data is based on the US Geological Survey’s most recent report.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Energy Acquires 49% of the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Acquires 49% of the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 49% interest in the Manibridge project (" Manibridge " or the " Project ") effective March 22, 2022 . The Company has also elected to continue exploration to earn up to 70% interest in Manibridge. These transactions are a part of Metal Energy's option agreement to earn up to 100% of Manibridge.

"This is a monumental step forward for Metal Energy as we advance the Manibridge project.  We firmly believe Manibridge has the potential to contribute to the evolving global electrification transition, particularly in the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets.  Manibridge was a past-producer of high-grade, high-tenor sulphide nickel and the historic operators left a lot of high-grade nickel in the rocks.  Our current and planned 10,000 metre summer drill program are designed to help us understand the geological controls of nickel mineralization in order to advance the Project towards a mineral resource estimate," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

Noront Provides Update on Retention Elections; Announces Automatic Squeeze-Out Under the Arrangement With Wyloo Metals

Noront Resources Ltd. (" Noront " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NOT) announces that, as of 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 25, 2022, being the deadline for shareholders of the Company to make an election to retain all or a portion of their common shares of Noront (" Common Shares ") following the Arrangement (as defined below) (a " Retention Election "), an aggregate of 81,620,596 Common Shares (representing approximately 14.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) are the subject of a Retention Election.

Accordingly, pursuant to the plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") involving Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. (the " Parent ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wyloo Canada AcquisitionCo Pty Ltd. (the " Purchaser ", and together with the Parent and any of their affiliates, the " Wyloo Parties "), the Purchaser will acquire all of the Common Shares not already owned or controlled by the Wyloo Parties (the " Automatic Squeeze-Out "), including those Common Shares that are the subject of a Retention Election (the " Retained Shares "), as less than 20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares are the subject of a Retention Election. In the absence of the Automatic Squeeze-Out, the public shareholders of Noront (other than the Wyloo Parties) would not have held a sufficient percentage of the outstanding Common Shares for Noront to meet the continued listing requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, announces its final results for the year ended 31 December 2021 ('FY21' or the 'Period

Highlights for the Period

Metal Energy

Metal Energy


Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel company focused on Brazil is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Gillian Davidson as independent non-executive director and Vincent Benoit as non-executive director with immediate effect

Gillian Davidson

