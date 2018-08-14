Gold

Gold Fields: South Deep Restructuring and Trading Statement

Gold Fields (JSE:GFI) (NYSE:GFI) announces a restructuring at its South Deep operation and provides a further trading statement relating to its H1 2018 results, due for release on Thursday, 16 August 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

South Deep has had a number of operational challenges since Gold Fields acquired it in 2006. The key challenge has been the difficulty in transitioning the mine from one run with a conventional mining mindset and practices to mining with a modern, bulk, mechanized mining approach.

Click here for the full text release

