Astorius Announces Addition to the Board of Directors

Astorius Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ASQ, Frankfurt: 47AF) (“Astorius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo. to the board of directors and as the Company’s qualified Technical Person.

Dr. Peter Born is a P.Geo. with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada. He brings more than 30 years experience exploring and evaluating mining properties for senior and junior Canadian resource companies. He also spent a ten year period of post graduate research in basin studies at the geological survey (government) and university. In addition, Dr. Born did exploration and research for sedimentary ore deposits (zinc, copper, uranium and gold deposits). He holds a Ph.D. in Earth Sciences (Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada, 1996) with expertise in Precambrian Sedimentary Geology, Sedimentary Ore deposits, Basin Analysis, Sedimentology, and Stratigraphy.

Dr. Born also has past experience as Senior Geologist and then Resource Geologist for West- ern Mining (WMC International Ltd) as well as modeling the geology/mineralization at the Aquar- ius mine (Timmins, Abitibi greenstone belt) for Echo Bay Mines. He worked extensively in Ar- chean greenstone terrains throughout Canada and modeled/explored gold systems/alteration halos in both iron formation gold deposits as well as vein type deposits. As a Resource Geolo- gist, Dr. Born dealt extensively with QA/QC issues with respect to, assessment and uncertainty in data handling generating ore reserves, geological and geochemical models. His Ph.D. thesis includes an extensive study of the geological environment for the Timmins gold camp (>74 million oz. of gold). During his PhD studies he was a three time recipient of Canada’s prestig- ious National Science and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Post-Graduate Scholarship (1991-1993). He was one of the authors/leaders for the Geological Association of Canada 1999 GAC Field Guide 3B: Controls for Gold Mineralization in the Southern Abitibi Greenstone belt. Trip 3B Guidebook, (1999). Since 2000 he has been working from his Ottawa-based consulting firm for select Canadian resource companies, including VP Exploration and Qualified Person (QP) for several junior mining companies (2007 to present), directed exploration for gold, lithi- um, base metals & uranium and liaised with geophysical, geochemical, geology and drilling contractors etc. to achieve positive results. Dr. Born is currently involved with 6 junior mining companies either as VP Exploration/(QP) or director/QP or just a Qualified Person (QP).

About Astorius

Astorius Resources Ltd. (www.astoriusresources.com) is currently engaged in the business of mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in North and South America.

For further information please contact:

Arthur Brown, President & Director

Phone: (604) 662-7902

[email protected]

www.astoriusresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the drilling on the Rainbow Canyon Property.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Click here to connect with Astorius Resources Ltd (TSXV:ASQ;FRA:47A.F) for an Investor Presentation.