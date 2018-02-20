Blue Sky Uranium Announces Appointment of VP Exploration and Development and Corporate Secretary

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK; OTC Grey:BKUCF) (“Blue Sky” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Guillermo Pensado to the role of Vice President, Exploration & Development and Connie Norman as Corporate Secretary.

“I am very pleased to welcome Guillermo as Vice President,” stated Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO. “His extensive experience in uranium exploration in Argentina and his passion and dedication make Guillermo a real asset to the Company’s executive team.”

Mr. Pensado is a professional economic geologist with more than two decades of expertise in the mineral exploration industry – with particular emphasis on uranium. He holds extensive experience in exploration and economic project assessment in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, USA and Canada, mainly focused in uranium, precious metals and copper deposits. In the last decade, Mr. Pensado has worked in the start-up of new projects and companies, and has held positions from advisor to V.P. Exploration.

Mr. Pensado is a Certified Professional Geologist in the USA, a Qualified Person for NI-43-101 in Canada, and a Professional Geologist from the Argentine Professional Geological Council. Mr. Pensado holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of La Plata, Argentina, and a M.Sc. in Mineral Exploration from Queen’s University, Canada. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists since 2000. In 2001, he was recognized with the David Money Medal Award from Queen’s University for the Top MinEx Student in the International Program. In 2016, Mr. Pensado was recognized by the Argentina Mining International Conference for his professional career in the exploration industry.

Ms. Norman is a senior corporate officer with over 18 years of experience within the public company sector providing Corporate Secretarial and Regulatory Compliance services. While her main focus has been on TSX Venture listed issuers, she has also worked with companies listed on the TSX and HKEx. Mr. Darren Urquhart, the former corporate secretary will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

About the Amarillo Grande Project

This new 140-kilometre-long uranium district was first identified, staked and underwent preliminary exploration by Blue Sky from 2007 to 2012 as part of the Grosso Group’s strategy of adding alternative energy focus to its successful portfolio of metals exploration companies. The proximity of several major targets suggests that if resources are delineated a central processing facility could be utilized. The area is flat-lying, semi-arid and accessible year-round, with nearby rail, power and port access.

Mineralization identified to date at Amarillo Grande has characteristics of sandstone-type and surficial-type uranium-vanadium deposits. The sandstone-type deposit is related to a braided fluvial system comprising a potentially district-size “roll front” system where uranium minerals occur in porous poorly-consolidated sandstones and conglomerates. In surficial-type uranium deposits, carnotite mineralization coats loosely consolidated pebbles of sandstone and conglomerates. Carnotite is amenable to leaching, and preliminary metallurgical work indicates that the mineralized material can be upgraded using a very simple wet screening method. The near-surface mineralization, ability to locally upgrade, amenability to leaching and central processing possibility suggest a potentially low-cost development scenario for a future deposit.

Qualified Person

Dr. David Terry, Ph.D., P.Geo., is a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. The contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company’s objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers. Blue Sky holds has the exclusive right to over 434,000 hectares (equiv. to 1,072,437 acres) of property in two provinces in Argentina. The Company’s flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

